Reverse 1999 Liang Yue build guide: Skills, best psychubes, Insight materials, and teams 

Liang Yue is the latest 6-star time-limited character to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. The Arcanist is of Star Afflatus and deals Reality damage with her incantations. She can grant Immunity to her allies, increase the ranks of their cards, and execute follow-up attacks. Liang can also generate Moxie, buff damage, damage resistance, and debuff enemies.

Ad

That said, below are the best Psychube, Insight materials, teammates, and skills explanations for the best Liang build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Liang Yue build guide: Skills explanation

Ad

Trending

Below is the explanation of Liang Yue’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Banish Evil (Basic Skill 1): Liang deals 200%/300%/500% damage to a single enemy with one/two/three-star cards. She extends the duration of all her allies’ Guardian’s Resolve by one round. If she casts this skill in Arise, Qanling status, it gives an additional stack of Justice Talon. She also gains a 30%/80% penetration rate for this skill while using two/three-star cards.

Liang deals 200%/300%/500% damage to a single enemy with one/two/three-star cards. She extends the duration of all her allies’ Guardian’s Resolve by one round. If she casts this skill in Arise, Qanling status, it gives an additional stack of Justice Talon. She also gains a 30%/80% penetration rate for this skill while using two/three-star cards. Bless Life (Basic Skill 2): Liang buffs one ally by granting them Guardian’s Blessing I/Guardian’s Blessing II/Guardian’s Blessing III for one round with one/two/three-star cards. Using this skill again on the same ally extends the Guardian’s Blessing duration. If Liang uses this skill in Arise, Qiangling status, she gets an additional stack of Peace Talon.

Liang buffs one ally by granting them Guardian’s Blessing I/Guardian’s Blessing II/Guardian’s Blessing III for one round with one/two/three-star cards. Using this skill again on the same ally extends the Guardian’s Blessing duration. If Liang uses this skill in Arise, Qiangling status, she gets an additional stack of Peace Talon. Call of Thunder - #0305 (Ultimate Skill): Liang deals 300% damage to all enemies on the battlefield. She grants Immunity for one round and six stacks of Guardian’s Resolve for two rounds to all allies. She enters Arise, Qiangling status for three rounds; if already in the status, she extends its duration by three rounds.

Ad

Explanation of Liang’s status effects

Guardian’s Resolve: It grants 0.8% damage taken reduction (can stack up to 30 times; each stack is timed independently).

It grants 0.8% damage taken reduction (can stack up to 30 times; each stack is timed independently). Arise, Qiangling: It increases the ranks of the three rightmost incantations in the spelldock by one. The three incantations on the leftmost side gain a one-round extension to their Stats Up, Stats Down, Counter, Pos Status, and Neg Status. All incantations in the middle get both effects.

It increases the ranks of the three rightmost incantations in the spelldock by one. The three incantations on the leftmost side gain a one-round extension to their Stats Up, Stats Down, Counter, Pos Status, and Neg Status. All incantations in the middle get both effects. Justice Talon: Liang gains one stack of Justice Talon while casting a rightmost incantation affected by Arise, Qiangling. If she casts an incantation from the middle, she gains 0.5 Justice Talon. After reaching six stacks, she consumes all to cast a variation of the Banish of All Evil card.

Liang gains one stack of Justice Talon while casting a rightmost incantation affected by Arise, Qiangling. If she casts an incantation from the middle, she gains 0.5 Justice Talon. After reaching six stacks, she consumes all to cast a variation of the Banish of All Evil card. Peace Talon: Liang gains one stack of Peace Talon while casting a leftmost incantation affected by Arise, Qiangling. If she casts an incantation from the middle, she gains 0.5 Peace Talon. After reaching six stacks, she consumes all to cast a variation of the Bane of All Evil card.

Liang gains one stack of Peace Talon while casting a leftmost incantation affected by Arise, Qiangling. If she casts an incantation from the middle, she gains 0.5 Peace Talon. After reaching six stacks, she consumes all to cast a variation of the Bane of All Evil card. Guardian’s Blessing I: Increases damage dealt and damage reduction by 25%. Liang Yue casts a rank-one Banish Evil card after attacking/being attacked/at the round’s end to the target/attacker/the enemy with the lowest HP.

Increases damage dealt and damage reduction by 25%. Liang Yue casts a rank-one Banish Evil card after attacking/being attacked/at the round’s end to the target/attacker/the enemy with the lowest HP. Guardian’s Blessing II: Increases damage dealt and damage reduction by 25%. Liang Yue casts a rank-two Banish Evil card after attacking/being attacked/at the round’s end to the target/attacker/enemy with the lowest HP. The duration of this status effect reduces by one round upon successfully casting Banish Evil.

Increases damage dealt and damage reduction by 25%. Liang Yue casts a rank-two Banish Evil card after attacking/being attacked/at the round’s end to the target/attacker/enemy with the lowest HP. The duration of this status effect reduces by one round upon successfully casting Banish Evil. Guardian’s Blessing III: Increases damage dealt and damage reduction by 25%. Liang Yue casts a rank-three Banish Evil card after attacking/being attacked/at the round’s end to the target/attacker/enemy with the lowest HP. The duration of this status effect reduces by one round upon successfully casting Banish Evil.

Ad

Also read: Loggerhead guide in Reverse 1999

Best Psychubes for Liang Yue build in Reverse 1999

Blasphemer of Night Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychube for the best Liang Yue build:

Ad

Ready on Call (6-star): If Liang casts a one-target attack this round, this Psychube increases her crit rate by 2% (can stack up to six times). If she casts a one-target buff this round, it increases her critical damage by 2% (can stack up to six times). These stats increase by double when they reach maximum stacks.

If Liang casts a one-target attack this round, this Psychube increases her crit rate by 2% (can stack up to six times). If she casts a one-target buff this round, it increases her critical damage by 2% (can stack up to six times). These stats increase by double when they reach maximum stacks. Blasphemer of Night (6-star): If the enemy has two or more Neg Status, her damage dealt increases by 24% when attacking.

If the enemy has two or more Neg Status, her damage dealt increases by 24% when attacking. Long Night Talk (6-star): If Liang has two or more Pos Status, her damage dealt increases by 8% when attacking. If she uses a buff incantation, her attack increases by 2.5% (can stack up to five times).

Ad

The best Psychube for a Liang Yue build is Ready on Call because she deals one-target damage and applies on-target buff with her skills. Blasphemer of Night is the best alternative for Ready on Call since it buffs her damage output. Timekeepers can use Long Night Talk if they don’t have the other two.

Also read: Best Fatutu build in Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 Liang Yue build guide: Insight materials

Liang Yue Insight effects (Image via Bluepoch)

Liang Yue’s Inheritance is called Destined Inheritor. It generates Moxie, buffs her crit rate, and grants her various types of Talons. Here are the details of her Inheritance at all Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade.

Ad

Insight I

Actively casting an incantation affected by Arise, Qiangling, grants Justice Talon (for casting the rightmost incantation), Peace Talon (for casting the leftmost incantation), and Balance Talon (for casting the incantation in the middle).

After Justice Talon and/or Peace Talon reaches six stacks, she consumes all to cast different variations of the Bane of All Evil card (based on the balance of Justice Talons to Peace Talons). Here are the details:

Ad

Condition What she casts Effect She consumes Justice Talon more She casts Bane of All Evil - Justice It deals 400% reality damage to all enemies. Excess critical rate is converted into critical damage and it is considered a rank-two incantation. For every Justice Talon consumed by this attack, it gains a 5% critical rate, 20% critical damage, and 10% damage dealt buff. For every Justice Talon or Peace Talon consumed by this attack, it grants one stack of Guardian’s Resolve to all allies for two rounds. She consumes Peace Talon more She casts Bane of All Evil - Peace It deals 400% reality damage to all enemies. The attack applies one stack of Poison for one turn and one stack of Burn before attacking for every Peace Talon consumed by this attack. This attack’s damage dealt increases by 10% for each poison stack on the enemy. This attack gains a 3% penetration rate for each Burn stack on the enemy. It grants one stack of Guardian’s Resolve to all allies for two rounds for every Justice Talon or Peace Talon consumed by this attack. She consumes an equal number of both Talons She casts Bane of All Evil - Balance It deals 200% reality damage to all enemies and grants one stack of Swift Resolve to Liang. It grants one stack of Guardian’s Resolve to all allies for two rounds for every stack of Justice Talon or Peace Talon consumed.

Ad

She grants one stack of Guardian’s Resolve to all allies for two rounds for every Justice Talon or Peace Talon consumed. When Arise, Qiangling status ends, all Justice Talon and Peace Talon are cleared, and every stack of Swift Resolve on Liang converts into three stacks of Guardian’s Resolve.

Required materials

Sharpodonty x 18000

Page of Starlit Ascent x 6

Trembling Tooth x 5

Esoteric Bones x 5

Insight II

She gains a 10% critical rate buff upon entering the battle.

Ad

Required materials

Sharpodonty x 40000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent x 10

Cicada Wings x 6

Holy Silver x 5

Insight III

She gains three Moxies upon entering the battle.

Required materials

Sharpodonty x 200000

Tome of Starlit Ascent x 16

Murmur of Insanity x 6

Fruit of Good and Evil x 3

Best teammates for a Liang Yue build in Reverse 1999

Vila is one of the best teammates for Liang (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best teammates for a Liang Yue build in Reverse 1999:

Ad

Flutterpage (Star/Sub-DPS): She can buff Liang’s damage with Adieu, Mother Earth channel.

She can buff Liang’s damage with Adieu, Mother Earth channel. Vila (Plant/healer): Can buff Liang’s critical hit rate and critical damage, and provide decent healing.

Can buff Liang’s critical hit rate and critical damage, and provide decent healing. Fatutu (Mineral/healer): Increases the damage of Liang’s follow-up attacks and boosts survivability.

Increases the damage of Liang’s follow-up attacks and boosts survivability. Kakania (Plant/healer): Can tank damage, provide healing, and provide buffs.

Can tank damage, provide healing, and provide buffs. Melania (Beast/DPS): With the Euphoria upgrade, she can provide the Fixed Plan effect to all allies. She can also help Liang use her Ultimate often with the Passion Drain effect.

Ad

That concludes our build guide for Liang Yue in Reverse 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More