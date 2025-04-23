Loggerhead in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and Insight materials

Loggerhead in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming 5-star Arcanist of the Plant Afflatus. She will debut alongside Liang Yue via the Dushuo Festival limited banner, Moonbeam Guardian, in the version 2.5 update. This support Arcanist can deal Mental damage, heal allies, apply negative statuses on enemies, and lower allies’ damage taken with her skills.

That said, below is the overview of Loggerhead’s skills, Inheritance details, list of Insight Materials, and best teammates in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update.

Loggerhead in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Below is the skills overview of Loggerhead in Reverse 1999:

A Must-See! (Basic Skill 1): Loggerhead inflicts random debuff-type effects from her Collection of Neg Status to a single target.

A Mind-Blower! (Basic Skill 2): It is a counter-type skill that also grants the Memory Replay effect to certain units behind them.

Cinema Binge (Ultimate Skill): It deals damage to all enemies and inflicts random effects from her Collection of Neg Status to them after the attack ends.

Explanation of Loggerhead’s status effect:

Memory Replay: It buffs the damage taken reduction stat. Additionally, it inflicts a random effect from Loggerhead's Collection of Neg Status on the enemy who attacks an ally under this effect.

Collection of Neg Status: It contains Rigidity, Poison, and Burn. She prioritizes the effect that has yet to be applied while inflicting them on the enemy.

Also read: Fatutu build guide

The Inheritance or passive skill of Loggoerhead in Reverse 1999 is called Keeper of Memories. At Insight I, it grants Clear Headed status to Loggerhead when the Memory Replay effect on any ally triggers.

At the round’s end, Loggerhead restores a certain percentage of HP to all allies with Memory Replay for every stack of Clear Headed she possesses. The Clear Headed effect increases Loggerhead’s healing done stat.

Insight II increases her damage heal upon entering the battle. Lastly, Insight III causes Loggerhead to gain the Clear-Headed effect when an ally actively inflicts a Neg Status on an enemy.

Best teammates for Loggerhead in Reverse 1999

Liang Yue is one of the best teammates for Loggerhead (Image via Bluepoch)

Loggerhead is a healer/debuffer character in Reverse 1999. Timekeepers can use her with Liang Yue of Star Afflatus, Jessica of Plant Afflatus (with Euphoria), Druvis III of Plant Afflatus, and Kakania of Plant Afflatus.

Insight materials of Loggerhead in Reverse 1999

Loggerhead in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Below is the list of Insight materials of Loggerhead in Reverse 1999:

Insight I materials:

12000 ✕ Sharpodonty

6 ✕ Page of Plantal Vimen

4 ✕ Silver Ore

4 ✕ Milled Magnesia

Insight II materials:

30000 ✕ Sharpodonty

8 ✕ Scroll of Plantal Vimen

4 ✕ Esoteric Bones

2 ✕ Golden Beetle

Insight III materials:

120000 ✕ Sharpodonty

12 ✕ Tome of Plantal Vimen

5 ✕ Murmur of Insanity

2 ✕ Serpent Scepter

Also read: Euphoria characters tier list

That concludes our Loggerhead guide in Reverse 1999.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More