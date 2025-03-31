Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters tier list (version 2.4)

Bluepoch has released over 11 Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters till the version 2.4 update. Euphoria is a new growth system that increases Arcanists’ base stats and adds new abilities to their kit. Timekeepers must collect plenty of resources to unlock an Arcanist’s Euphoria. So, knowing which Arcanist is worth upgrading saves time and allows Timekeepers to build a robust roster.

Those struggling to decide which characters are worth Euphoria upgrades can refer to the tier list below. It classifies all 11 Arcanists based on their utility after the Euphoria upgrade in Reverse 1999.

Find the best Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters using the below-given tier list

Timekeepers can view 11 Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters in three tiers: SS, S, and A. Here are the characters in each tier:

SS-tier

SS-tier includes Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters with the most powerful kit. Timekeepers must invest their resources in these to unlock their Euphoria effects. These characters fit in most teams and give excellent results within their roles. Here is a look at the characters in the SS-tier:

1) Ms. NewBabel

Ms. NewBabel in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Ms. NewBabel’s Shields become robust after the Euphoria upgrade. If she applies Shield with A New Wave skill to a shielded ally, it buffs the Shield instead of replacing it. The Shielded ally also gets a critical rate buff based on the Shield’s value and deals additional Riposte damage.

Ms. NewBabel can also cast her A New Wave skill as a follow-up attack after the allies have Riposted three times. The skill can trigger twice in every round.

She can increase the team’s survivability and damage simultaneously with her Euphoria. This Reverse 1999 Euphoria character has excellent synergy with J of Beast and Semmelweis of Mineral Afflatus. Timekeepers can use her whenever they require their team to survive longer battles.

2) Voyager

Voyager in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Voyager’s Euphoria makes her a core member of the Impromptu Incantation team. She can cause the one-target Impromptu Incantation card to deal damage to multiple enemies. This Reverse 1999 Euphoria character also causes Impromptu Incantation to deal Genesis damage. Her Euphoria also causes her to gain one Moxie while casting her Ultimate Skill, Galaxy on the Strings.

Timekeepers wanting to use the Impromptu Incantation team with Barcarola of Star Affltus must use Voyager.

3) Sotheby

Sotheby in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

The Poison team wasn’t much of a choice before the release of the Plant Afflatus Willow and Sotheby’s Euphoria upgrade. Now, the Poison team has become the new meta. Sotheby’s Euphoria upgrades buff her Poison and healing abilities. Her Cure effect triggers automatically after the HP percentage drops below a certain threshold.

She also gains a healing done buff based on her maximum HP and a Poison damage buff based on her attack stat. Moreover, she can inflict the new Duality Use-Medicine effect that simultaneously applies Poison to the enemies and Cure to allies.

S-tier

In this tier, Timekeepers can find Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters who are best for specific situations and with teammates. They can decide to upgrade these Arcanists based on their available roster. Here is the list:

1) Lilya

Lilya in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Lilya’s Euphoria upgrades allow her to convert excess critical rate to critical damage. She can also cast her Aerial Maneuvers skill as a follow-up attack after it triggers a critical hit. This Reverse 1999 Euphoria character also gains Ceremonious stacks that increase her Ultimate’s damage ceiling.

She is best for Arcanists with follow-up attacks in their kit, such as 37 of Star, Flutterpage of Star, and Anjo Nala of Beast Afflatus. Lilya can also apply the critical defense debuff with the Pointed Bullet effect. This Reverse 1999 Euphoria character is best for crit-oriented teams.

2) Druvis III

Druvis III in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Druvis III’s Euphoria upgrades add new effects to her Circle of Life status. She can buff damage bonus, penetration rate, and attack (based on her Mental defense). Additionally, attacking enemies in the Petrify status won’t remove the Petrify, but increases the penetration rate against them. Her Circle of Life is only valid for Plant-type characters, limiting her to Plant teams.

3) Eternity

Eternity in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Eternity’s Euphoria upgrades grant various effects based on missing HP. She consumes allies’ HP to deal additional Genesis damage and increases their maximum HP based on her maximum HP. The allies get a damage-taken buff whenever they lose their HP. They also get a critical rate and critical damage buffs based on their missing HP.

Eternity can increase the team’s survivability and damage with her Euphoria. Timekeepers can pair her with Semmelweis of Mineral and J of Beast Afflatus.

4) Matilda

Matilda in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Like Voyager, Matilda of Star Afflatus is one of the best alternatives for the Impromptu Incantation team. She can directly buff Impromptu Incantations’ critical damage and grant an additional critical damage buff based on Inspirations.

5) Bkornblume

Bkornblume in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Bkornblume’s Euphoria grants her Moxie at the round’s end if she doesn’t receive any attacks. At the end of the round, she inflicts Weakness on the enemies who didn’t attack her. The Arcanist also gains damage dealt bonus against enemies with Neg Status, Stats Down, or Control statuses.

The Plant Afflatus Bkornblume also gets a penetration rate buff and applies the critical defense debuff on enemies. Timekeepers can pair her in Reality damage-oriented teams owing to her Reality debuffs.

A-tier

Jessica, Shamane, and Tennant from left to right (Image via Bluepoch)

The A-tier Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters are not worth spending on. Their Euphoria effects don’t make much difference in the current meta. Timekeepers are advised to avoid using their hard-earned resources in these Arcanists for the time being.

Here is their list:

Jessica

Shamane

Tennant

That concludes our Reverse 1999 Euphoria characters tier list for version 2.4.

