Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update: New banners, Euphoria characters, events, garments, and more

Bluepoch has announced the global release of the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. It will launch after closed server maintenance on March 27, 2025, featuring the Last Evenings on Earth main event. The forthcoming update also introduces four new banners, two 6-star arcanists, Anecdotes, multiple events, and garments. Furthermore, four new characters are getting the Euphoria growth system.

This article details all the new content scheduled for the version 2.4 update in Reverse 1999.

New banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update

Here are the details of the new banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

1) Playing in Rainbow Clef

Playing in the Rainbow Clef banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This banner features a new 6-star arcanist, Barcarola of Star Afflatus, alongside two 5-star ones – Baby Blue of Star Afflatus and Necrologist of Mineral Afflatus. Timekeepers can pull on this banner from March 27, 2025, to April 10, 2025.

2) A Shell on the Waves

A Shell on the Waves banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This banner features a new 6-star arcanist, Fatutu of Mineral Afflatus, alongside two 5-star arcanists – Tennant of Beast Afflatus and Satsuki of Plant Afflatus. Timekeepers can pull on the banner from April 10 to April 24, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update.

3) Yearning of the Water

Yearning of the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This returning banner features 6-star Tuesday of Spirit Afflatus and J of Beast Afflatus at a boosted drop rate. It will be available from April 1 to April 14, 2025. Timekeepers can do their first three multi-pulls at a 20% discount or 8 Unilogs.

4) Ripples on the Water

Ripples on the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This returning banner allows Timekeepers to select a 6-star arcanist to boost their drop rate. The available roster includes Voyager of Star Afflatus, Jessica of Plant Afflatus, Lilya of Beast Afflatus, and Ms. NewBabel of Mineral Afflatus. Timekeepers can do their first multi-pull with only seven Unilogs.

New Euphoria characters in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update

Characters that are getting the Euphoria growth system in the latest update (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the four new characters that are getting the Euphoria growth system in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

Jessica of Plant Afflatus

Tennant of Beast Afflatus

Voyager of Star Afflatus

Matilda of Star Afflatus

New events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update

Here are the details of the new events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

Main event: Last Evenings on Earth

Last Evenings on Earth is the main event of the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. Its story mode will be available from March 27, 2025, to April 23, 2025. Timekeepers can play the hard mode of this main event from April 3 to April 23, 2025. One can complete story stages to earn Clear Drops and Seagull’s Call.

Players can exchange Seagull’s Call for in-game items at the event shop, Promenade, which is open from April 27 to April 24, 2025. The shop features several in-game items, including a new 6-star Psychube: Addio Coda, Gluttony, Crystal caskets, and Insight Materials.

Last Evenings on Earth also features a sub-event called Tales on The Waves. Timekeepers can complete event-themed missions to get Seagull Call as a reward.

Other events in the version 2.4 update

Here are the other events that will feature in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

Concerto on the Cruise: This is a sign-in event that concludes in two parts, with the first starting from March 27, 2025, to April 10, 2025, and the second from April 10 to April 24, 2025. Timekeepers can get 14 Unilogs for free from the event.

This is a sign-in event that concludes in two parts, with the first starting from March 27, 2025, to April 10, 2025, and the second from April 10 to April 24, 2025. Timekeepers can get 14 Unilogs for free from the event. Between Rainy Seasons: This event grants 15 time-limited Picrasma Jar Candy and growth materials. Players must log in between March 27, 2025, and April 24, 2025, to receive the rewards.

This event grants 15 time-limited Picrasma Jar Candy and growth materials. Players must log in between March 27, 2025, and April 24, 2025, to receive the rewards. Beyond the Coastline: This is Barcarola’s character story, which Timekeepers can play from March 27, 2025, to April 10, 2025.

This is Barcarola’s character story, which Timekeepers can play from March 27, 2025, to April 10, 2025. Nukutaeo Building Paradise!: This is Fatutu’s character story, which Timekeepers can play from April 10 to April 24, 2025.

This is Fatutu’s character story, which Timekeepers can play from April 10 to April 24, 2025. From the Depths of Space: This is a limited-time game mode featuring puzzle-solving gameplay mechanics in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. It features the story of Ulrich, who is the Co-Head of the Research Department, Leader of the decryption Team, and Researcher at the Laplace Scientific Computing Center.

This is a limited-time game mode featuring puzzle-solving gameplay mechanics in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. It features the story of Ulrich, who is the Co-Head of the Research Department, Leader of the decryption Team, and Researcher at the Laplace Scientific Computing Center. Fugue of Reflections (A Series of Dusks): Bluepoch has added a new expansion, Fugue of Reflections, in the version 2.4 update. It includes a new Artefact type: Acoustica, ending, and commission and encounter. Players can get 1 Crate of Phantasy that contains 12 Key of Thought, 165 Sprout of Fantasy, and 2600 Seed of Inspiration as expansion rewards. Additionally, Bluepoch has updated the Phase X reward with Ms. NewBabe’s Garment, Raise the Bid.

Bluepoch has added a new expansion, Fugue of Reflections, in the version 2.4 update. It includes a new Artefact type: Acoustica, ending, and commission and encounter. Players can get 1 Crate of Phantasy that contains 12 Key of Thought, 165 Sprout of Fantasy, and 2600 Seed of Inspiration as expansion rewards. Additionally, Bluepoch has updated the Phase X reward with Ms. NewBabe’s Garment, Raise the Bid. Reveries in the Rain: This iteration of the Reveries in the Rain features a new Myth Manifest, Ashen Beast of Mineral Afflatus. The Isle of Echoes will feature Ashen Beast Stages from April 7, 2025, to May 19, 2025, and Mountain Ghost Stages from April 21, 2025, to June 10, 2025. The Voyages of Volatility Season 4 will run from April 7 to April 21, 2025, and Season 5 from April 21, 2025, to May 5, 2025.

This iteration of the Reveries in the Rain features a new Myth Manifest, Ashen Beast of Mineral Afflatus. The Isle of Echoes will feature Ashen Beast Stages from April 7, 2025, to May 19, 2025, and Mountain Ghost Stages from April 21, 2025, to June 10, 2025. The Voyages of Volatility Season 4 will run from April 7 to April 21, 2025, and Season 5 from April 21, 2025, to May 5, 2025. Phototaxis in Study: This version 2.4 iteration of Phototaxis in Study is Besides the Eclipse. It will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025.

This version 2.4 iteration of Phototaxis in Study is Besides the Eclipse. It will be available from April 10 to April 24, 2025. Anecdote update: Bluepoch will add a new Anecdote, The Best Band in Town, for Regulus. Timekeepers can read her story from April 1 to April 15, 2025.

Bluepoch will add a new Anecdote, The Best Band in Town, for Regulus. Timekeepers can read her story from April 1 to April 15, 2025. Mane’s Bulletin: The 2.4 version iteration of Mane’s Bulletin features three investigation targets: Wind of the Ravages, Bellows of Earth, and Echoes of Opera. They will be available from March 27, 2025, to April 24, 2025.

The 2.4 version iteration of Mane’s Bulletin features three investigation targets: Wind of the Ravages, Bellows of Earth, and Echoes of Opera. They will be available from March 27, 2025, to April 24, 2025. Double Analysis: This event will be available from April 12 to April 22, 2025. Timekeepers can earn double rewards by clearing stages in Pneuma Analysis stages during the event.

This event will be available from April 12 to April 22, 2025. Timekeepers can earn double rewards by clearing stages in Pneuma Analysis stages during the event. Caller ID Unknown: This event will be available from April 17 to April 24, 2025. It rewards Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, and growth materials.

This event will be available from April 17 to April 24, 2025. It rewards Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, and growth materials. Early Spring Visitors: This event will be available from April 5 to April 10, 2025. Players can sign in during the event to get Clear Drops, Wish in a Bottle, and Jar of Picrasma Candy. They can open the Wish in a Bottle to get one 5-star character. The bottle expires on May 10, 2025, at 04:59 UTC-5.

This event will be available from April 5 to April 10, 2025. Players can sign in during the event to get Clear Drops, Wish in a Bottle, and Jar of Picrasma Candy. They can open the Wish in a Bottle to get one 5-star character. The bottle expires on May 10, 2025, at 04:59 UTC-5. To Distant Shores (Roar Jukebox): This is the Roar Jukebox of version 2.4 update in Reverse 1999. It will be available from March 27, 2025, to April 23, 2025. Timekeepers can get Mercuria’s garment – Midnight Mistmancer – by upgrading it to the Collector’s Edition.

New garments in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update

The Unsinkable series garment (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of new garments in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

Seminars on Serenity ( The Unsinkable Series) : Kakania (at the in-game shop)

Kakania (at the in-game shop) A Voyage with No Return ( The Unsinkable Series) : Necrologist (at the in-game shop)

Necrologist (at the in-game shop) Raise the Bid: Ms. NewBabel (get it free from the A Series of Dusk)

Ms. NewBabel (get it free from the A Series of Dusk) Silver Schrim: Mondlicht (get it free from the Phototaxis in Study)

Mondlicht (get it free from the Phototaxis in Study) Midnight Mistmancer: Mercuria (get it from the To Distant Shores Roar Jukebox)

More new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update

Here are the details of other new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update:

New Wilderness Packs

Bluepoch will add The Shelled Isle Wilderness theme pack (partial) in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. It will be available at the Wilderness shop from March 27, 2025, to April 24, 2025. The Gate to the Ring Road theme pack (partial) will also be available permanently at the Wilderness shop.

In addition to this, the developers will be adding several new packs to the in-app store after the version update.

