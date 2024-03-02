Reverse 1999 Baby Blue build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials and teammates

This Baby Blue build guide will help Timekeepers use the 5-star debuffer’s kit optimally. Baby Blue is a Star Afflatus Arcanist with Debuff and Control tags in Reverse 1999. Her Star Afflatus makes her disadvantaged against Plant and advantaged against Mineral-type foes. She is also among the featured characters in the Carnival Invitation event, where Timekeepers can choose one free 5-star Arcanist.

Baby Blue is an excellent debuffer for the team comprising Arcanists who inflict Mental damage. Additionally, her ability to apply Nightmare makes her a potent crowd-controller. With the best build, her support can make the entire team lethal.

This article provides the best Baby Blue build for Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Baby Blue build: An in-depth skill analysis

An in-depth analysis of Baby Blue's skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Understanding her incantation skills is crucial before discussing the best Psychubes and Reverse 1999 teammates for Baby Blue build. Baby Blue deals Mental damage and can inflict debuff with her basic incantation skills. Here are the details of her skills:

Tea Party (basic): Baby Blue’s basic incantation skill, Tea Party, inflicts 200% damage with one and two-star cards and 350% damage with a three-star. Additionally, it reduces the enemy’s Mental defense by 25% for two rounds and 35% for three rounds with two and three-star cards.

Cough Syrup (basic): The basic incantation skill, Cough Syrup, applies mass debuff on all enemies. It reduces their damage by 15%/20%/25% and increases their damage taken by the same amount with one/two/three-star cards.

Tea with Friends (Ultimate): Baby Blue’s Ultimate, Tea with Friends, inflicts 250% Mental damage on all enemies. She inflicts Nightmare for one round if the enemies are in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control Status. Enemies cannot use any of their incantation skills under Nightmare status.

Baby Blue’s kit is simple. She debuffs enemies and lets the damage dealers obliterate them. She is an excellent fit for the team built around Arcanists with Mental damage, like Regulus. It is because the Tea Party Ultimate can reduce enemies’ Mental defense by up to 35% for three rounds. It can also inflict up to 350% damage.

Her other incantation skill, Cough Syrup, debuffs enemies but is less potent than Tea Party. Cough Syrup only reduces their impact and increases the damage taken. Although any team, Mental or Reality, can benefit from it, Tea Party can also deal damage in addition to reducing mental defense by a considerable amount.

Baby Blue’s Ultimate inflicts less damage but has an effective debuff, Nightmare, that restricts enemies from using any incantation skill. However, the target must be in Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses to inflict the Nightmare status effect.

Timekeepers must ensure the target is debuffed by her basic incantation skill to apply the status effect, which requires extra action. With careful planning, Baby Blue’s kit can be an excellent support.

With that said, below are the best Psychubes, Insight Materials guide, and teammates for the best Baby Blue Build.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Baby Blue build

Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Baby Blue build. (Image via Bluepoch)

The Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Baby Blue build are listed below:

Hopscotch: This six-star Psychube increases Baby Blue’s incantation strength by 18% at level 60. Its Amplification effect at level 5 grants 8% Ultimate’s strength every time she defeats a target. The Amplification effect can stack up to four times.

Brave New World: The Brave New World Psychube increases Baby Blue’s Ultimate’s might by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, her incantation's strength cast after her Ultimate boosts by 40%.

Yearning Desire: The 5-star Psychube, Yearning Desire, increases Baby Blue’s incantation strength by 15% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, her damage increases by 16% if the target is in Stats Down or Neg Status.

Of the above recommended, Brave New World might be the ideal 6-star Psychube for the best Baby Blue build because it boosts her incantations and Ultimate’s strength.

However, if Timekeepers doesn’t have a 6-star, Yearning Desire can be the best 5-star Psychube. This Psychube increases Baby Blue’s incantation strength and deals additional damage when the target is in Stats Down or Neg Status. Baby Blue can inflict more damage with Tea with Friends and Cough Syrup when equipped with Yearning Desire.

Insight Materials guide for Baby Blue build

Baby Blue at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Baby Blue’s Don’t Touch Her Inheritance by upgrading her to Insight I. Don’t Touch Her provides various passives at Insight I, II, and III. Upgrading Insight levels is highly recommended for the best Baby Blue build because she gains self-sustainability at Insight I and II.

That said, below are the details of all Insight level’s effects and required materials to upgrade this Star Afflatus Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Insight I: When Baby Blue incurs Mental damage, her damage taken reduces by 20%, and Critical defense increases by 20%.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Starlit Ascent

5 Silver Ore

5 Spell of Fortune

Insight II: Baby Blue’s Critical resistance increases by 10% when she enters the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scrolls of Starlit Ascent

3 Solidus

2 Biting Box

Insight III: When Baby Blue takes Mental damage, the attacker gains a stack of Wonderland Visitor for two rounds. Wonderland Visitor decreases the damage bonus by 10%.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpdonty

12 Tome of Starlit Ascent

5 Incorrupt Monkey

2 Mistilteinn

Reverse 1999 Baby Blue build: Best teammates for the debuffer

Regulus is the best teammate as a DPS in a Reverse 1999 team with Baby Blue. (Image via Bluepoch)

Baby Blue is a debuffer in any Reverse 1999 team. Due to her kit, she blends well in a team built around Reverse 1999 Arcanists who deal Mental damage. Regulus, the Star Afflatus Arcanist, is the best choice for DPS since her incantation skills can deal massive mental damage, and she has some useful tricks up her sleeves, such as stealing Moxie and applying Riot and Roll status on all enemies.

Star Afflatus Matilda can also be a viable DPS for Baby Blue as she inflicts excellent damage and Confusion status and enjoys a Penetration rate. For Healers, the Beast Afflatus Dikke is the best choice. Upgrade her fully for the best damage and healing abilities. Medicine Pocket, the Beast Afflatus Arcanist, can also fit in the role of a healer in a team with Baby Blue.

That concludes our Baby Blue build guide for Reverse 1999. Follow Sportskeeda for more Reverse 1999 guides and character builds.