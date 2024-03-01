Reverse 1999 37 build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teammates

37 debuted in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update, appearing as one of the central characters in the latest Chapter 5, The Prisoner in the Cave. Timekeepers can summon her from the banner, Beyond the World of Matters. The Star Afflatus Arcanist has DPS, Support, and follow-up tags and is of 6-star rarity. 37’s Star Afflatus makes her weak against Plant and strong against Mineral-type foes.

She also has a unique gameplay mechanic, Eureka, which enables her to cast follow-up attacks. This article provides the best Reverse 1999 37 build, helping Timekeepers use her kit optimally. It discusses the best Psychubes and teammates and provides an in-depth skill analysis.

37’s skills analysis in Reverse 1999

37's skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Before delving into the most suitable Psychubes and teammates for the best 37 build, let’s understand her skills and their effects. Listed below are the details of 37’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Triangulation (Basic): Triangulation is 37's one-target attack that deals 140%/210%/350% Mental damage with one/two/three-star cards. 37 also inflicts 40%/60%/100% of her attack as Genesis damage with one/two/three-star cards.

Curve Mapping (Basic): It is a mass attack that inflicts 70%/105%/175% Mental damage and 40%/60%/100% of her attack as Genesis damage upon two enemies. 37 also gains a stack of Sturdiness with one and two-star cards, and two additional stacks with a three-star card.

Kingdom of Geometry (Ultimate): 37’s Ultimate mass buffs all allies, granting two stacks of Numeral Perception. It also gives two stacks of Enlightenment and two Eureka to 37.

The Ultimate can only buff her teammates; however, Timekeepers can leverage Eureka to cast her follow-up attack. Once Eureka stacks up to five times (indicated by a separate bar above her in battle), 37 spends all to cast the follow-up attack, Supplementary Formula. The follow-up attack deals 120% Mental damage and 40% of her attack as Genesis damage to all enemies.

At Insight I, 37 gains the ability to cast Supplementary Formula after unlocking her Inheritance, Calculation of Genesis. Therefore, players are advised to level her up to Insight I quickly. The buffs from her Ultimate are beneficial since they deal massive damage, and Curve Mapping also grants Sturdiness, which reduces the damage she takes by 25% with each stack.

37 also benefits from her Portrays because they increase Eureka-gaining and damage-dealing abilities. She gains three at Portray Level 3 (P3) and four at P5, enabling her to cast Supplementary Formula quickly.

At P1, her critical rate increases to 40%; at P2 and P4, the Supplementary Formula’s Mental damage creases to 180% and 240%, and Genesis damage to 60% and 80%. Maxing out Portray levels is highly advised for the best 37 build, as it significantly boosts her damage and buffs and allows her to gain additional Eureka.

37 can carry any team to victory as her buffs increase not only her damage-dealing ability but also that of her allies. However, this Star Afflatus Arcanist requires heavy investment, which might be difficult for F2P players due to her 6-star rarity.

Recommended Psychubes for best Reverse 1999 37 build

Best Psychubes for 37 include Silent and Adoring and Thunderous Applause. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for 37:

Silent and Adoring: The 6-star Psychube, Silent and Adoring, perfectly matches 37’s kit. It boosts 37’s attack by 10% at level 60. Silent and Adoring also increases her damage-dealing ability by 12% when she casts Supplementary Formula and the follow-up attack’s Genesis damage by 50% at Amplification level 5.

Thunderous Applause: The 6-star Psychube, Thunderous Applause, can help increase her critical rate. At level 60, 37’s critical rate increases by 16%. If 37 scores a critical hit with her one-target attacks, Thunderous Applause increases her critical damage by 32% at Amplification level 5.

Silent and Adoring is a great Psychube for the best Reverse 1999 37 build because it perfectly aligns with her kit. Besides the Psychubes mentioned above, Long Night Talk works best for this purpose. The Long Night Talk is a 6-star Pscyhube that will be released in the version 1.5 update.

Insight Materials guide for 37 in Reverse 1999

Storyboard of 37 in Reverse 1999 posted by Bluepoch on X. (Image via Bluepoch)

Upgrading 37’s Insight is recommended because her Inheritance, Calculation of Genesis, unlocks Supplementary Formula level I. Additionally, it increases critical damage and critical rate at Insight level II and level III. Here are the details of her required Insight Materials and their effects at each level in Reverse 1999:

Insight I: 37 gains one Eureka after using an incantation skill and if allies use a follow-up attack. She spends five stacks of Eureka and casts Supplementary Formula, dealing 120% Mental damage and 40% of her attack as Genesis damage.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Starlit Ascent

6 Magnesia Crystal

5 Liquified Terror

Insight II: When 37 enters the battle, her critical damage increases by 15%.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scrolls of Starlit Ascent

6 Esoteric Bones

6 Winged Key

Insight III: 37’s critical rate increases by 20%, and all Genesis damage can score a critical hit.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpdonty

16 Tome of Starlit Ascent

5 Bogeyman

3 Serpent Scepter

Best teammates for 37 in Reverse 1999

Baby Blue is one of the best supporters of 37 in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

37’s kit depends on allies’ casting follow-up attacks and critical hits. Additionally, she can serve as a DPS and carry for the team in Reverse 1999. The Star Afflatus Lilya and Mineral Afflatus can be significant due to her ability to cast follow-up attacks. They can fit in the role of main DPS.

The Star Afflatus Tooth Fairy is the best healer for 37, and her ability to reduce enemies’ Critical defense and Critical resistance helps 37 deal massive damage with critical hits. Additionally, the Spirit Afflatus Twins Sleep and Star Afflatus Baby Blue can synergize well with 37 due to their ability to reduce enemies' Mental defense.

That concludes our guide for the best 37 build. Interested Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 As the Sand Remembered guide for answers to all the puzzles.