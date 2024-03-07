Reverse 1999 Satsuki build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teammates

Timekeepers must focus on improving damage output while crafting the best Satsuki build in Reverse 1999. Satsuki is an excellent crowd controller who can freeze enemies by applying the Petrify status effect. However, her damage output is less than that of other DPS characters. Although she enjoys a 30% Penetration rate with Dance of Izu basic Incantation, it only deals up to 300% damage.

By improving Satuski’s damage, she can be a great asset to the team. Timekeepers can spam her attacks for additional damage and help DPS characters defeat enemies.

That said, this article explores the Psychubes and teammates and provides an in-depth skill analysis for the best Satsuki build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Satsuki build: Skill analysis

Satsuki's skills in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Satsuki delivers Mental damage to enemies with her Incantation skills. Her Ultimate and basic Incantation skill, Handcuffed Thief, damages a single target. Her other basic skill, Dancer of Izu, attacks two enemies. Here is an in-depth skill analysis of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist:

Handcuffed Thief (basic): The basic Incantation skill, Handcuffed Thief, delivers 200%/220%/330% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards to enemies. Additionally, it can apply Rigidity debuff on them for one/two rounds with two/three-star rank cards. When enemies have two stacks of Rigidity, it transforms into a Petrify status effect. Rigidity also extends the duration of the Petrify Status effect.

Dance of Izu (basic): The basic Incantation, Dance of Izu, inflicts 120%/180%/300% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards to two enemies. Satsuki additionally enjoys a 30% Penetration rate.

Walk Down the Sakura (ultimate): Satsuki’s ultimate delivers 500% damage to a single enemy and applies two stacks of Rigidity status effect.

Timekeepers are advised to use First Melody tuning to consistently apply the Rigidity status effect. Upgrading her to at least Insight I is also highly recommended for the best Satsuki build because she inflicts a Rigidity status effect at the start of the battle. With the tuning and Insight effects duo, triggering the Petrify status effect becomes convenient.

By improving Satsuki’s damage, Timekeepers can spam the Dance of Izu Incantation skills to build her Ultimate skill, which applies two stacks of Rigidity that freeze enemies instantly. After the Petrify status is triggered, one can use a stack of Rigidity status to extend its duration.

Reverse 1999 Satsuki build: Recommended Psychubes

Recommended Psychubes for the best Satsuki build (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Satsuki build:

Luxurious Leisure: The Luxurious Leisure Psychube increases Satsuki’s Ultimate strength by 18% at level 60. After she casts Ultimate Walk Down with Sakura, her damage-dealing ability boosts 9% at Amplification level 5. The Amplification effect stacks up to three times).

Brave New World: Like Luxurious Leisure, Brave New World also boosts Satsuki’s Ultimate strength by 18% at level 60. The basic Incantation skill she casts after Ultimate gets a 40% boost in strength.

Thunderous Applause: The six-star Psychube increases Satsuki’s critical rate by 16% at level 60. If her Ultimate scores a critical hit, her critical damage boosts 32% at Amplification level 5.

Yearning Desire: The five-star Psychube, Yearning Desire, increases Satuski’s Incantations’ strength by 15%. If the enemy is in Stats Down or Neg Status, her damage-dealing capability increases by 16%.

An Afternoon Nap: The five-star Psychube, An Afternoon Nap, is a toned-down version of Thunderous Applause. It grants a 13% critical rate at level 60 to the Arcanist at level 60. At Amplification level 5, her critical damage increases by 3%, which can stack up to three times when her Ultimate scores a Critical hit.

His Bounden Duty: The six-star Psychube, His Bounden Duty, increases Satsuki’s damage bonus by 12% at level 60. If she defeats an enemy, all allies recover HP equal to 120% of her attack.

Luxurious Leisure is an ideal Psychube for the best Satsuki build because it increases her overall damage output. If you doesn’t have this six-star, Yearning Desire is the best five-star option because it can increase her Incantation’s strength. It also boosts her damage-dealing ability after she applies Rigidity or Petrify status effects.

Reverse 1999 Satusuki build: Insight materials guide

Satsuki at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

It’s highly recommended to quickly upgrade her to Insight I and unlock her Inheritance, Taisho Maid, for the optimum Satsuki build. At Insight I, this Reverse 1999 DPS character applies one stack of Rigidity to all enemies upon entering the battle. Then, Timekeepers can use a Handcuffed Thief’s two-star rank card to trigger the Petrify status effect conveniently.

Here are the details of Satsuki’s Inheritance’s effects at all Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade:

Insight I: Upon entering the battle, the Arcanist applies one stack of Rigidity to all enemies and, upon demise, inflicts Petrify on the enemy with the highest attack for two rounds.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Plantal Vimen

4 Trembling Tooth

3 Milled Magnesia

Insight II: When the character enters battle, she has a 10% higher Penetration rate.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scrolls of Plantal Vimen

5 Esoteric Bones

4 Holy Silver

Insight III: She enjoys a 15% Penetration rate upon attacking enemies under Rigidity or Petrify status effects. If the enemies under these status effects attack Satsuki, the damage she takes reduces by 15%.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Plantal Vimen

5 Murmur of Insanity

2 Fruit of Good and Evil

Reverse 1999 Satsuki build: Best teammates

Druvis III is the best teammate for Satsuki in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Satsuki, as a Sub-DPS, synergizes excellently with the Plant-type Arcanist Druvis III. She can extend the duration of Druvis III’s Petrify status effect by inflicting Rigidity on enemies. While using Satsuki, Timekeepers must avoid the Arcanists who inflict Reality damage because it ends the effects of Petrify status.

Besides Druvis III, Star-type Charlie can also take the role of a damage dealer in a team with Satsuki. She inflicts Mental damage and dispels all Stats Up, Pos Status, and Counter from them, and she won’t interfere with the Petrify or Rigidity status effects. You can use Beast-type Medicine Pocket and Dikke or Plant-type La Source as healers with Satsuki.

That ends our best Satsuki build guide in Reverse 1999. You can check our As the Sand Remebered guide to complete the stages and earn all rewards.