Reverse 1999 Voyager build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

A Voyager build in Reverse 1999 requires more investment because the character is a 6-star Arcanist. However, the investment is worth it because players will get a robust debuffer, DPS, and crowd controller in the game. Her kit is loaded with valuable debuffs, like Seal, Silence, and Confusion. Additionally, she can give all allies Counters, Interstellar Blessing, and Sturdiness status effects.

Voyager's Ultimate can reduce Moxies from enemies and contribute significantly to the team’s damage output. Timekeepers are highly advised to max out her upgrades to benefit from debuffs that she inflicts passively.

With that said, below is a complete Voyager build guide in Reverse 1999, with an in-depth skill analysis, Insight materials, and recommended Psychubes and teammates.

Reverse 1999 Voyager build: An in-depth skill analysis

Voyager's skills in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Before identifying the best Psychubes and teammates for the Voyager build, let’s look at her skills and learn how to use her kit. Here is a detailed skill analysis of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist:

Starlight Sonata (basic): This basic Incantation inflicts mass attack, which deals 150%/150%/200% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. Additionally, Starlight Sonata applies one/two stacks of the Confusion debuff on enemies with two/three-star rank cards for one round.

The Confusion status effect reduces the enemies’ critical resistance by 25%.

Concerto in D-fense (basic): Voyager’s other incantation skill, Concerto in D-fense, gives Counter to all allies. Additionally, it provides one stack of Interstellar Blessing and Sturdiness statuses to all allies for one round with all star-rank cards.

Voyager gains one/two additional stacks of Interstellar Blessing with two/three-star rank cards. Interstellar Blessing inflicts Genesis damage equal to 100% of her attack to the attacker. Sturdiness, on the other hand, reduces the damage Arcanists take by 25% when attacked.

Galaxy on the Strings (Ultimate): Voyager’s Ultimate, Galaxy on the Strings, inflicts 500% damage to one enemy and reduces two Moxies from it. Additionally, she deals 100% additional damage if the enemy is in Confusion Status.

With Incantation skills, the Star-Afflatus Voyager prolongs the DPS characters’ survivability in Reverse 1999. Her basic skill, Concerto in D-fense, gives all allies Counter, which reflects damage and Sturdiness.

At Insight I, Voyager enters the Chorus Ensemble status effect, which applies Silence on all enemies after three actions. At Insight III, she registers the Seal if she is under the Chorus Ensemble status effect in addition to Silence.

The enemies under Silence cannot use debuff, buff, heal, or Counter skills, and Seal stops them from casting their Ultimate. These status effects cannot be dispelled, which makes it more advantageous. However, Voyager must act three times to apply these effects passively, which can make her AP-greedy.

Nonetheless, these are valuable skills that can reduce the effectiveness of enemies or bosses. Her Ultimate can deal up to 500% damage upon enemies, extending to up to 600% if they are in Confusion status. Therefore, one must use it after casting the Starlight Sonata to inflict additional damage.

Timekeepers can use First Melody's tuning skills to effectively inflict Confusion because only two and three-star rank cards of Starlight Sonata can apply the status effect. The Galaxy on the Strings can also reduce two Moxies, canceling the enemies’ ultimate skills.

Recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Voyager build

Recommended Psychubes for the best Voyager build in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes Timekeepers can use for the best Voyager build:

Luxurious Leisure: This 6-star Psychube increases Voyager’s Ultimate’s strength by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, her damage-dealing ability goes up 9% after she casts Ultimate, which can stack up to three times.

Brave New World: The 6-star Psychube, Brave New World, also increases the Arcanist’s ultimate by the same amount as Luxurious Leisure at level 60. Its Amplification effect at level 5 strengthens the Incantation Might she casts after her Ultimate by 40%.

Blasphemer of Night: This Pscyhube increases Voyager’s Incantations’ might by 18% at level 60. At Amplification level 5, her damage-dealing capability increases by 24% if the enemy is under two or more Neg Status.

His Bounden Duty: This Psychube increases the Arcanist’s damage bonus by 12% at level 60. Its Amplification effect at level 5 helps her recover HP equal to 120% of her attack for every enemy she defeats.

For the best Voyager build in Reverse 1999, it's recommended to boost the Arcanist's damage-dealing abilities. Luxurious Leisure and Brave New World do the job excellently. His Bounden Duty, on the other hand, helps sustain her in the battle, which might not be required if one has a robust healer like Medicine Pocket in Reverse 1999.

If Timekeepers don’t have 6-star Psychubes, they can use the 5-star Yearning Desire. It works similarly to Blasphemer of Night.

Reverse 1999 Voyager build: Insight Materials

Voyager at Insight II in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Voyager’s Inheritance, Chorus Ensemble, passively applies Silence and Seal status effects, which can turn the tide of battles. Unlocking it as soon as possible is recommended for the best Voyager build.

Here are the required materials to upgrade this Reverse 1999 supporter character's Insight levels and their effects:

Insight I: After three actions, the Arcanist enters the Chorus Ensemble status effect and applies Silence for one round to all enemies.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Starlit Ascent

6 Shattered Bones

5 Rough Silver Ingot

Insight II: Upon entering the battle, the character’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8%.

Required materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

10 Scroll of Starlit Ascent

6 Spell of Fortune

3 Clawed Pendulum

Insight III: The Chorus Ensemble status effect also applies Seal in addition to Silence.

Required materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Starlit Ascent

5 Bogeyman

3 Goldenfleece

Reverse 1999 Voyager build: Best teams

Centurion is one of the best DPS characters in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Beast Afflatus Centurion is easily the best DPS for a Reverse 1999 team with Voyager as a supporter. She is one of the most robust damage dealers in the title. Timekeepers can also use Intelligence-type A Knight; although he doesn’t enjoy Afflatus' advantage, his ability to generate Moxies can help him spam his Ultimate skills.

Star-type Reverse 1999 Arcanist Eternity is another excellent DPS choice due to her ability to apply Nasty Wound. Plant-type Druvis III is also an option due to her ability to freeze enemies with the Petrify status.

Plant-type Sotheby, Beast-type Medicine Pocket, and Mineral-type Balloon Party can excellently fill the healer slot for this Voyager build. Sotheby’s ability to inflict Poison and Balloon Party’s Counter can help Voyager’s crowd control in addition to healing. On the other hand, Medicine Pocket is the best healer in Reverse 1999’s meta.