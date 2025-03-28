Reverse 1999 Barcarola build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Barcarola is the first 6-star Arcanist to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. She has Star Afflatus and inflicts Mental damage with her skills. Her kit introduces a new Impromptu Incantation mechanic. It is a DPS card that deals damage to a single enemy without costing any Action Points. Prudent management of the Impromptu Incantation can significantly increase the team’s overall damage.

Ad

This article provides the best Psychubes and teams for the ideal Barcarola build in Reverse 1999. It also delves into her skills and lists the Insight materials and effects.

Reverse 1999 Barcarola build guide: Skills explanation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here is the explanation of Barcarola’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Cascading Arpeggios (Basic Skill 1): It deals 200%/300%/500% damage to a single enemy with one/two/three-star cards. The Arcanist consumes two Eurekas, increasing the number of Impromptu Incantation card’s attacks for this turn by one. If there are three or more characters in the Quartet status, the number of Impromptu Incantation attacks increases by an additional one time.

It deals 200%/300%/500% damage to a single enemy with one/two/three-star cards. The Arcanist consumes two Eurekas, increasing the number of card’s attacks for this turn by one. If there are three or more characters in the status, the number of attacks increases by an additional one time. Music of the Heart (Basic Skill 2): It deals 200%/300%/500% damage to a single enemy with one/two/three-star cards. The Arcanist consumes two Eurekas, increasing the Impromptu Incantation card’s damage by 20% for this turn. If there are three or more characters in the Quartet status, the Impromptu Incantation card’s damage increases by an additional 20%.

It deals 200%/300%/500% damage to a single enemy with one/two/three-star cards. The Arcanist consumes two Eurekas, increasing the card’s damage by 20% for this turn. If there are three or more characters in the status, the card’s damage increases by an additional 20%. Sea Breeze Serenade (Ultimate Skill): It increases the duration of all existing Quartet statuses by one round. The skill also buffs a single ally, causing the Arcanist and the selected ally to enter the Quartet status for five rounds. The Quartet’s duration increases to five rounds if they are already in the Quartet status. All allies in the Quartet status get three Eurekas and one Moxie. Additionally, this round’s Impromptu Incantation card’s Inspiration increases by eight.

Ad

Explanation of Barcarola’s status effects:

Impromptu Incantation: It deals 200% Mental damage to one random target. The card also inflicts an additional Mental damage equal to 15% of Inspiration. If there are more than 3/6/12/20 Inspirations, the number of Impromptu Incantation card attacks increases by 1/2/3/5. The damage of Impromptu Incantaion ’s card is based on the average stat of all allies present on the battlefield.

It deals 200% Mental damage to one random target. The card also inflicts an additional Mental damage equal to 15% of Inspiration. If there are more than 3/6/12/20 Inspirations, the number of card attacks increases by 1/2/3/5. The damage of ’s card is based on the average stat of all allies present on the battlefield. Inspiration: Every Eureka consumed increases Inspiration by one. Up to a maximum of five Inspirations are randomly distributed among basic Incantations in the card pool at the start of each round (unused Inspirations are removed when the round ends). An Impromptu Incantation card is added at the end of the spell queue when Timekeepers cast a card with Inspiration. Every Inspiration increases the damage of Impromptu Incantation cards.

Every Eureka consumed increases Inspiration by one. Up to a maximum of five Inspirations are randomly distributed among basic Incantations in the card pool at the start of each round (unused Inspirations are removed when the round ends). An card is added at the end of the spell queue when Timekeepers cast a card with Inspiration. Every Inspiration increases the damage of cards. Quartet: It buffs attack by a flat 300 points. The attack additionally increases by 5*distributed Inspirations at the start of every round (updated at the start of every turn). Barcarola’s attack buffs by 15% for every ally in the Quartet status. After casting an attack incantation, the Inspiration of Impromptu Incantation cards increase by one, and allies in the Quartet status consume one Eureka (this effect is undispellable).

Ad

Also read: Argus build guide

Reverse 1999 Barcarola build guide: Best Psychubes

Stray Off the Path Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Barcarola build:

Ad

Addio Coda (6-star): This is the must-have Psychube for the Arcanist. It increases Inspiration when allies consume Eureka. All allies’ damage dealt increases by 0.6% for every Eureka consumed (can stack up to 20 times). The number of Impromptu Incantation attacks increases by one time (up to two times per round).

This is the must-have Psychube for the Arcanist. It increases Inspiration when allies consume Eureka. All allies’ damage dealt increases by 0.6% for every Eureka consumed (can stack up to 20 times). The number of attacks increases by one time (up to two times per round). Stray Off the Path (6-star): When Barcarola casts a one-target attack card, her next extra action of this round gets a 24% Incantation Might. She also gains a 12% critical damage buff (can stack up to three times; the buff will be removed after casting a mass attack card).

When Barcarola casts a one-target attack card, her next extra action of this round gets a 24% Incantation Might. She also gains a 12% critical damage buff (can stack up to three times; the buff will be removed after casting a mass attack card). Belt It Out (6-star): This Psychube increases all Star Afflatus’s damage dealt by four percent for each Star Afflatus character in the team, including the Arcanist equipping it (can stack up to four times).

Ad

Note: All Psychubes values are at max level.

Reverse 1999 Barcarola build guide: Insight materials and effects

The latest 6-star character's Inheritance effects (Image via Bluepoch)

Barcarola’s Inheritance is called Solo Symphony. It increases her Inspiration, maximum Eureka, and more. Here are its effects at each Insight level and the materials required to upgrade:

Ad

Insight I: The Inspiration effect increases when allies consume Eureka. She prioritizes attack-type cards while distributing Inspiration. She gains three Inspirations when entering the battle. Her maximum Eureka capacity increases by one count and gains four Eurekas at the start of every round. She gains one Eureka after an ally casts an attack–type card (excluding follow-up attacks).

Required materials:

18000 ✕ Sharpodonty

6 ✕ Page of Starlit Ascent

6 ✕ Silver Ore

5 ✕ Liquified Terror

Insight II: She gains a 5% attack buff when entering the battle.

Ad

Required materials:

40000 ✕ Sharpodonty

10 ✕ Tome of Starlit Ascent

5 ✕ Perpetual Cog

6 ✕ Prophetic Bird

Also read: Voyager build guide

Insight III: Her damage dealt increases by 5%+2.5% of distributed Inspirations for one round at the start of every round. The Impromptu Incantation card’s attack deals Star Afflatus damage. Every Impromptu Incantation card cast in this round increases its critical rate and critical damage by 7.5%.

Required materials:

200000 ✕ Sharpodonty

6 ✕ Tome of Starlit Ascent

6 ✕ Wrymling Skeleton

3 ✕ Mistilteinn

Ad

Also read: Flutterpage build guide

Reverse 1999 Barcarola build guide: Best teams

Voyager is one of the best teammates for Barcarola (Image via Bluepoch)

Barcarola plays the role of a DPS character in a team. Timekeepers can pair her with characters who consume Eureka or help build Inspiration to cast Impromptu Incantation. Keeping that in mind, here are the best teammates for the Reverse 1999 Arcanist:

Ad

Voyager (with Euphoria upgrade): She is a must-have teammate who can help build Inspiration and cause Impromptu Incantation to deal AoE damage.

She is a must-have teammate who can help build Inspiration and cause to deal AoE damage. Flutterpage: She can consume Eureka and give extra Action Points; a perfect teammate for the AP-hungry Arcanist.

She can consume Eureka and give extra Action Points; a perfect teammate for the AP-hungry Arcanist. Matilda: She can help build Inspiration and grant critical rate buffs to the Impromptu Incantation . (alternative choice)

She can help build Inspiration and grant critical rate buffs to the . (alternative choice) Fatutu: Her healing activates when Impromptu Incantation attacks enemies, a great sustain for the team.

Her healing activates when attacks enemies, a great sustain for the team. Tooth Fairy: She uses fewer Action Points. Tooth Fairy can also apply critical resist debuff on enemies.

The above ones are the best teammates for the latest 6-star. Timekeepers can use Mercuria of Spirit for her debuffs and Argus of Plant Afflatus for her buffs as alternatives. They can also use six of Intelligence Afflatus and Ezra Theodore of Star Afflatus. These Arcanists can consume Eureka to build Inspiration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback