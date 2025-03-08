Reverse 1999 Flutterpage build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teams

Flutterpage is the latest Star Afflatus character to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. She is a sub-DPS character who can buff her allies' follow-up attack and boost damage dealt, Genesis and Reality damage. The 6-star arcanist can also increase Action Points (AP) for Timekeepers with her Basic Skill 2, Cotton Kite.

Her skills deal Reality damage upon enemies and cast a mass follow-up attack. She is a must-have character for players with follow-up arcanists in their roster. This article helps Timekeepers craft the best Flutterpage build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Flutterpage build guide: Skills explanation

Here are the details of Flutterpage’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Knock, Knock (Basic Skill 1): This skill deals 150%/225%/35% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, she gains two stacks of Gust for three rounds with one/two/three-star cards.

This skill deals 150%/225%/35% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, she gains two stacks of for three rounds with one/two/three-star cards. Cotton Kite (Basic Skill 2): This skill deals 100%/150%/250% damage to one enemy with one/two/three-star cards. She also gains the Continuous Action I effect for one round with one/two/three-star cards.

This skill deals 100%/150%/250% damage to one enemy with one/two/three-star cards. She also gains the effect for one round with one/two/three-star cards. A Dream That Never Grows Old (Ultimate Skill): This skill allows the arcanist to enter the A Dream That Never Grows Old self-channel for three rounds. She cannot gain Moxie while in channeling status. The arcanist recovers all Eurekas, converts all of her cards into Regards from the Sky follow-up attack, and casts them all if she can.

Details about Flutterpage’s effects:

Gust: She adjusts her Force Field based on the number of Gust stacks at the round’s start. It removes other Force Field effects and can stack up to 50 times.

She adjusts her Force Field based on the number of Gust stacks at the round’s start. It removes other Force Field effects and can stack up to 50 times. Continuous Action I: It grants one AP for one round.

It grants one AP for one round. A Dream That Never Grows Old channel: She restores all Eurekas at the round’s start and converts its incantation to Regards from the Sky follow-up attack. The arcanist casts the follow-up attack as much as possible at the round’s end. It grants one, two, or three Moxies based on the active Force Field. She won’t be able to generate Moxie while in the self-channeling status.

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Flutterpage build

On the Hand of Time Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here's the list of best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Flutterpage build:

On the Hand of Time (6-star): This is her signature and the best-in-slot Psychube. After the channeling ends, it buffs her attacks' penetration rate by 28%. Additionally, her critical damage increases by 12% for every extra action. You can stack up to three times; remove one at the round’s end.

This is her signature and the best-in-slot Psychube. After the channeling ends, it buffs her attacks' penetration rate by 28%. Additionally, her critical damage increases by 12% for every extra action. You can stack up to three times; remove one at the round’s end. Same Old Story (6-star): This Psychube increases her damage dealt by 28% while casting mass attacks.

This Psychube increases her damage dealt by 28% while casting mass attacks. Knock on the Door (6-star): This Psychube buffs her Incantation Might by 28% while casting Regards from the Sky. It also grants her a 16% crit rate stat at the max level, 60.

This Psychube buffs her Incantation Might by 28% while casting Regards from the Sky. It also grants her a 16% crit rate stat at the max level, 60. Transcendent Love (6-star): She gains a 4% critical rate and damage buff while casting an incantation in the channeling status (can stack up to four times).

Note: The Psychubes values are of the maximum Amplification level.

Reverse 1999 Flutterpage build guide: Insight materials

Inheritance effect of the latest 6-star arcanist (Image via Bluepoch)

Flutterpage’s Inheritance or Passive Skill is called I Can Fly. It grants her various Force Field effects based on the Gust stacks and other buffs. Here are the details of her Inheritance and materials required for each Insight level:

Insight I: She gains one Gust stack for three rounds after an ally casts their skills. Additionally, she gains one Force Field effect based on the number of Gust stacks at the beginning of the round. Here are the details:

Paper Parade Force Field effect: At five or more Gust stacks

At five or more Gust stacks Wave of Sheets Force Field effect: At 15 or more Gust stacks

At 15 or more Gust stacks Adieu, Mother Earth Force Field effect: At 25 or more Gust stacks

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Page of Starlit Ascent ✕ 6

Trembling Tooth ✕ 5

Spell of Fortune ✕ 6

Insight II: She gets a 5% attack buff while entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 40000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent ✕ 10

Esoteric Bones ✕ 6

Goose Neck ✕ 5

Insight III: It increases her max Eureka by two and grants two Eureka to her after attacking. She also gains two Moxies and 10 stacks of Gust for two rounds.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 200000

Tome of Starlit Ascent ✕ 16

Glowing Mothwing ✕ 6

Serpent Scepter ✕ 3

Details of Flutterpage’s effects:

Paper Parade: It applies to all allies present on the battlefield. She deals an extra 15% Reality damage while attacking, with 15% more to the primary target. It spends two Eureka from the arcanist and deals 15% Reality damage, with 15% more to the primary target during follow-up attacks.

It applies to all allies present on the battlefield. She deals an extra 15% Reality damage while attacking, with 15% more to the primary target. It spends two Eureka from the arcanist and deals 15% Reality damage, with 15% more to the primary target during follow-up attacks. Wave of Sheets: In addition to the Paper Parade’s effect, Wave of Sheets buffs the Genesis and skill damage of an ally’s attack by 2% for every Gust stack on Flutterpage.

In addition to the Paper Parade’s effect, Wave of Sheets buffs the Genesis and skill damage of an ally’s attack by 2% for every Gust stack on Flutterpage. Adieu, Mother Earth: In addition to the Wave of Sheets effect, Adieu, Mother Earth causes every attack to land a critical hit. Additionally, the attack deals an additional Genesis damage equal to the character’s critical rate ✕ (critical damage -100%).

Best teams for Flutterpage in Reverse 1999

Windsong is the best arcanist for the latest 6-star arcanist (Image via Bluepoch)

Flutterpage takes the sub-DPS role in a follow-up attack-oriented team. She has the best synergy with the Windsong of Star Afflatus as the main DPS. Her other synergies include the following:

J (Fire): DPS

Jiu Niangzi (Mineral): DPS

37 (Star): DPS

Lucy (Intelligence): DPS

Timekeepers can use the healers based on their DPS characters, such as Vila of Plant Afflatus, Tooth Fairy of Star Afflatus, and Kakania of the Plant Afflatus. They can also utilize Ms. NewBabel in the support role while using the latest 6-star arcanist with J.

