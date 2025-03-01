Flutterpage in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Timekeepers can summon Flutterpage in Reverse 1999’s Phase Two update of version 2.3. Her banner, The Book of Whys, will be available from March 6 to March 27, 2025, where she enjoys a boosted drop rate. Flutterpage belongs to the Star Afflatus and deals Reality damage with her skills. She can buff the entire team's damage, guarantee a critical hit, and has a unique ability that increases Action Points (AP).

We will provide an overview of Flutterpage’s skills, the best teammates for her, and whether she is worth pulling in the version 2.3 update.

Note: The details of Flutterpage are based on the CN version and might differ when she is released globally.

Flutterpage in Reverse 1999: Skills Overview

Here is the skills overview of Flutterpage in Reverse 1999:

Knock, Knock (Basic Skill 1): She deals damage to two enemies with Knock, Knock, and gains a certain number of stacks of the Gust effect for three rounds.

She deals damage to two enemies with Knock, Knock, and gains a certain number of stacks of the Gust effect for three rounds. Cotton Kite (Basic Skill 2): Flutterpage deals damage to a single enemy and gains the Continuous Action I effect.

Flutterpage deals damage to a single enemy and gains the Continuous Action I effect. A Dream That Never Grows Old (Ultimate Skill): Flutterpage enters the self-channel status, recovering all Eurekas. Then, she converts her incantation skills into the Regards From Sky follow-up skill. She can cast all Regards From Sky if she can and enters the A Dream That Never Grows Old status for three rounds. She won’t be able to gain Moxie while channeling.

Explanation of Status effects:

Gust: Flutterpage can adjust her Force Field based on the number of Gust stacks at the round’s start and remove other Gust Force Fields. Gust can stack up to 50 times.

Flutterpage can adjust her Force Field based on the number of Gust stacks at the round’s start and remove other Gust Force Fields. Gust can stack up to 50 times. Continuous Action I: It grants one additional Action Point for one round.

It grants one additional Action Point for one round. A Dream That Grows Old (channel): It restores all Eurekas at the round’s start and converts its incantation into Regards From the Sky follow-up attack. She casts the follow-up attack as much as possible at the round’s end. It grants Moxies based on the current Gust Force Field when channeling ends. She won’t be able to gain Moxies while channeling.

It restores all Eurekas at the round’s start and converts its incantation into Regards From the Sky follow-up attack. She casts the follow-up attack as much as possible at the round’s end. It grants Moxies based on the current Gust Force Field when channeling ends. She won’t be able to gain Moxies while channeling. Regards From the Sky: It is a mass attack that deals 40% Reality damage to all enemies and an additional 40% damage to the primary target.

The Inheritance or Passive effect of Flutterpage in Reverse 1999 is called I Can Fly. It grants various Force Field effects to all of her allies in a team, buffing their damage. At Insight I, she gains one stack of Gust effect after an ally takes action. She also gains one of the three Force Field effects at the round’s end, based on the number of Gust stacks.

She gains Paper Parade at five or more Gust stacks, Wave of Sheets at 15 or more, and Adieu, Mother Earth at 25 or more. Flutterpage in Reverse 1999 gains a 5% attack buff upon entering the battle at Insight II.

The Insight III level of I Can Fly increases her maximum Eureka by two and grants her two while attacking. She gains two Moxie while and 10 stacks of Gust for certain rounds upon entering battle.

Explanation of Flutterpage’s Force Field effects

Paper Parade: This effect applies to all allies and causes Flutterpage to deal additional Reality damage by spending her Eureka. While attacking, the arcanists deal an additional 15% Reality damage and an additional 15% to the primary target. If the attack is a follow-up attack, Paper Parade spends two Eurekas from Flutterpage and deals an additional 15% Reality damage and an additional 15% to the primary target.

This effect applies to all allies and causes Flutterpage to deal additional Reality damage by spending her Eureka. While attacking, the arcanists deal an additional 15% Reality damage and an additional 15% to the primary target. If the attack is a follow-up attack, Paper Parade spends two Eurekas from Flutterpage and deals an additional 15% Reality damage and an additional 15% to the primary target. Wave of Sheets: It has the same effects as the Paper Parade Force Field. Additionally, it increases the attack’s damage and Genesis damage for every stack of Gust Flutterpage possesses.

It has the same effects as the Paper Parade Force Field. Additionally, it increases the attack’s damage and Genesis damage for every stack of Gust Flutterpage possesses. Adieu, Mother Earth: It has the same effects as Wave of Sheets Forcefield. Additionally, the arcanists in this Force Field always land a critical hit with additional Genesis damage equal to the character’s critical rate ✕ (critical damage -100%).

Best teammates for Flutterpage in Reverse 1999

Flutterpage has an excellent synergy with Windsong (Image via Bluepoch)

Flutterpage is best suited for the sub-DPS role in a Reverse 1999 team. This Star Afflatus arcanists with follow-up attacks synergize excellently with Flutterpage in Reverse 1999. She can buff her allies’ damage, and their Genesis damage, and guarantees a critical hit with various Force Field effects. Keeping that in mind, below are the best teammates for Flutterpage:

Windsong: DPS

Lilya: DPS

Jiu Niangzi: DPS

J: DPS

Lucy: DPS

For the healer role, Timekeepers can use Vila of Plant Afflatus, Kakania of Plant Afflatus, Tooth Fairy of Star Afflatus, or any other at maximum level.

Should you pull Flutterpage in Reverse 1999?

Flutterpage is worth pulling in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Yes, Flutterpage is worth pulling in Reverse 1999. Timekeepers having many arcanists with follow-up attacks are advised to pull Flutterpage in Reverse 1999 version 2.3, making their roster robust. Additionally, her ability to increase Action Points (AP) and buff the entire team makes her a valuable inclusion in any team.

