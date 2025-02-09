Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update: New banners, game mode, enhancement system, events, and more

Bluepoch has announced the release date of the upcoming Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. Titled Chronicles of Uluru: London Dawning, it will be available after the closed server maintenance on February 20, 2025. The update will introduce two new banners, debuting three arcanists. The developers will also launch a new character enhancement system, game mode, events, garments, and more.

Here’s a complete overview of the version 2.3 update in Reverse 1999.

New banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update

Here are the details of upcoming banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update:

1) When the Swan Dances

When the Swan Dances banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This banner will be available from February 20 to March 26, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. It debuts a new 6-star arcanist, Willow of Plant Afflatus, at a boosted drop rate. Additionally, two existing 5-star arcanists, Kanjira of Plant and X of Intelligence, will enjoy a boosted drop rate on the banner.

Bluepoch will add Willow to the standard pool after the version 2.6 update.

2) The Book of Whys

The Book of Whys banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This banner will be available from March 6 to March 27, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. It debuts a 6-star arcanist, Flutterpage of Star Afflatus, and a 5-star, Brimley of Mineral Afflatus, at a boosted drop rate.

Bluepoch will add both arcanists to the standard pool after the version 2.6 update.

3) Ripples on the Water

Ripples on the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

The Ripples of the Water banner will be available from February 20 to March 20, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. Timekeepers can select one 6-star character from the available pool to boost their drop rate. Here is the list of available characters:

Sotheby

Eternity

Druvis

Lilya

Ms. NewBabel

Shamane

Timekeepers will get a discount of 3 Unilogs for the first multi-summons on the banner.

4) Yearning of the Water

Yearning of the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

This banner will be available from March 1 to March 14, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. It features two 6-star arcanists, Mercuria of Spirit Afflatus and Kakania of Plant Afflatus, at a boosted drop rate. Timekeepers can perform the first three multi-summons at a discounted price of 8 Unilogs.

Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update new game mode: Reveries in the Rain

Reveries in the Rain game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will launch the Reveries in the Rain game mode on February 20, 2025. It is a permanent game mode that will be available after the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. Timekeepers must complete the main story, Chapter 5, Stage 20: The Truth Seeker, to unlock it.

Reveries in the Rain rewards various in-game items, such as Clear Drops, Euphoria Materials, Dynamic Portrait, Advanced Growth Materials, and more.

Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update character enhancement system: Euphoria

New character enhancement system, Euphoria (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will introduce a new character enhancement system, Euphoria, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. With the Euphoria feature in Reverse 1999, Timekeepers can unlock Epiphany for the characters, which grants them a new skill effect. The developers have made Euphoria available for these characters in the forthcoming update:

Ms. NewBabel

Druvis

Shamane

Lilya

Eternity

Sotheby

Bkornblume

Bluepoch will add more Reverse 1999 arcanists that can use the Euphoria enhancement system in future updates.

Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update: New events

The Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update’s main event is called Chronicles of Uluru: London Dawning. Its main story will be available from February 20 to March 24, 2025. Timekeepers can play its Hard mode from February 27, 2025. The event shop, Victory Podium, will open from February 20 to March 27, 2025.

Timekeepers must complete the Re 1999 main story In Our Time to participate in the event. They can clear the event stages to earn Clear Drops and Paper Medallions. One can also complete event-themed missions in As The Smog Clears, which will be available from February 20 to March 24, 2025 — doing so grants the event-themed item, Paper Medallions.

Timekeepers can exchange Paper Medallions at the event shop for various items. The shop will feature a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube: Offbeat Strides, Gluttony, Unilogs, Part of Foggy Town-themed Islands and Buildings, Crystal Casket, Insight Materials, and more.

Other events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update

Here are the details of other events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update:

Parade Through the Fog: It is a sign-in event that will conclude in two parts. The first part starts from February 20 to March 6, 2025, and the second from March 6 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can earn a total of 14 Unilogs for free from the event.

It is a sign-in event that will conclude in two parts. The first part starts from February 20 to March 6, 2025, and the second from March 6 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can earn a total of 14 Unilogs for free from the event. Between Rainy Seasons: Timekeepers can get 10 Unilogs for free from the event to their in-game mailboxes. The Unilogs are compensation for the adjusted duration of the version 2.3 update in the title’s global version.

Timekeepers can get 10 Unilogs for free from the event to their in-game mailboxes. The Unilogs are compensation for the adjusted duration of the version 2.3 update in the title’s global version. Shadow of the Sun: It is the Willow’s character story event that will be available from February 20 to March 6, 2025. Timekeepers can earn Clear Drops, Growth Materials, and more by completing its stages.

It is the Willow’s character story event that will be available from February 20 to March 6, 2025. Timekeepers can earn Clear Drops, Growth Materials, and more by completing its stages. Night Escapades on Cross Street: It is Flutterpage’s character story event that will be available from March 6 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can receive Clear Drop, Growth Materials, and more by completing its stages.

It is Flutterpage’s character story event that will be available from March 6 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can receive Clear Drop, Growth Materials, and more by completing its stages. Puppet Arena: It is a time-limited game mode that will be available from February 20 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers fight Hollow Puppets in this game mode to clear stages. The event rewards Crystal Casket, Sonorous Knell, and more.

It is a time-limited game mode that will be available from February 20 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers fight Hollow Puppets in this game mode to clear stages. The event rewards Crystal Casket, Sonorous Knell, and more. Euphoria and Lucidity: This event will be available from February 20 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can farm Euphoria materials from the event.

This event will be available from February 20 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can farm Euphoria materials from the event. A Series of Dusks update: Bluepoch will update the Phase IX rewards of A Series of Dusks game mode after March 1, 2025. The updated rewards include 6-star Psychube: Tiny Wish, Limited Portrait: The Moon and the Window, and more.

Bluepoch will update the Phase IX rewards of A Series of Dusks game mode after March 1, 2025. The updated rewards include 6-star Psychube: Tiny Wish, Limited Portrait: The Moon and the Window, and more. New Anecdote: Bluepoch will introduce a new Anecdote for Mercuria in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. It is titled A Fool’s Gold and will be available from March 1 to March 15, 2025. Timekeepers can get a 5-star Psychube, Gluttony, and more from the event.

Bluepoch will introduce a new Anecdote for Mercuria in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. It is titled A Fool’s Gold and will be available from March 1 to March 15, 2025. Timekeepers can get a 5-star Psychube, Gluttony, and more from the event. Mane’s Bulletin: The version 2.3 iteration of Mane’s Bulletin features Darkness of the Abyss, Fog of War, and Projectile of Nightmare. It will be available from February 27 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can earn Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, Polarization, and more as rewards.

The version 2.3 iteration of Mane’s Bulletin features Darkness of the Abyss, Fog of War, and Projectile of Nightmare. It will be available from February 27 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can earn Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, Polarization, and more as rewards. UTTU Spotlight Edition: The version 2.3 iteration of UTTU Spotlight Edition is called Tourney in the Fog. Its Joint Sales Outlet: Area 1 to 5 will be available from March 6 to March 20, 2025. Area 6 will open from March 13 to March 20, 2025. The UTTU Shop will open from March 6 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can get John Titor’s Themed Garment: Race to the Finish Line, Themed Portrait, and more as rewards.

The version 2.3 iteration of UTTU Spotlight Edition is called Tourney in the Fog. Its Joint Sales Outlet: Area 1 to 5 will be available from March 6 to March 20, 2025. Area 6 will open from March 13 to March 20, 2025. The UTTU Shop will open from March 6 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can get John Titor’s Themed Garment: Race to the Finish Line, Themed Portrait, and more as rewards. Double Analysis for Pneuma Analysis stages: This event will be available from March 13 to March 23, 2025. Timekeepers will receive double rewards (up to four times daily) by clearing the Pneuma Analysis stages during the event.

This event will be available from March 13 to March 23, 2025. Timekeepers will receive double rewards (up to four times daily) by clearing the Pneuma Analysis stages during the event. Anchors Weigh, “Free Breeze”: This event will be available from March 22 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can earn Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, Growth Materials, and more as rewards.

This event will be available from March 22 to March 27, 2025. Timekeepers can earn Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, Growth Materials, and more as rewards. New Roar Jukebox, Chimney Choir: Version 2.3’s Roar Jukebox is Chimney Choir, which will be available from February 20 to March 24, 2025. Bluepoch has added Euphoria materials as rewards from the Normal and Collector’s Edition of the Roar Jukebox. Timekeepers can get Tennant’s limited garment, Dueling Connoisseurs, by unlocking the Chimney Choir Collector’s Edition.

More new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update

Here is the list of other new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update:

1) New garments

Bluepoch will add the following garments in the forthcoming update:

John Titor: Race to the Finish Line (Get from the UTTU Spotlight Edition, Tourney in the Fog for free)

Race to the Finish Line (Get from the UTTU Spotlight Edition, Tourney in the Fog for free) Tennant: Dueling Connoisseurs (Get by unlocking the Chimney Choir Roar Jukebox Collector’s Edition)

Dueling Connoisseurs (Get by unlocking the Chimney Choir Roar Jukebox Collector’s Edition) Lilya: Justice Cannot Be Delayed from the Victory in the Big Smoke! series (buy at the in-app store)

Justice Cannot Be Delayed from the Victory in the Big Smoke! series (buy at the in-app store) Semmelweis: A Knock on the Door from the Victory in the Big Smoke! Series (buy at the in-app store)

2) New Wilderness theme pack

New Wilderness theme pack, Foggy Town (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will introduce a new Wilderness theme pack, Foggy Town, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. Timekeepers can purchase its partial pack at the Wilderness Shop from February 20 to March 27, 2025.

Lastly, Bluepoch will add new packs at the in-app store for the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update.

