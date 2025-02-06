Upcoming Reverse 1999 features, free rewards and more

Bluepoch has posted a Devs Broadcast detailing the upcoming Reverse 1999 features and free rewards. They will arrive in version 2.3, Chronicles of Uluru: London Dawning. The developers will introduce a new character growth system and a game mode, and optimize the Resonance Pattern system. Timekeepers will also get free rewards similar to the previous update versions.

Here’s everything you must know about the features, optimizations, and free rewards that Bluepoch will introduce in the version 2.3 update.

Upcoming features in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update

1) Euphoria

Euphoria is the new character enhancement system Bluepoch will introduce in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update. Timekeepers can unlock the system when the characters reach a certain level. In Euphoria, Timekeepers must activate and upgrade Incantation Cadences to enhance a character’s original stats.

Timekeepers can unlock a character’s Epiphanies upon fully upgrading their Incantation Cadences. An arcanist can unlock multiple Epiphanies, that grant them a unique passive effect but can activate only one at a time.

Bluepoch will give the Euphoria system seven characters in the version 2.3 update. Here is the list:

Sotheby

Druvis III

Shamane

Eternity

Lilya

Ms. NewBabel

Bkornblume

Other characters will receive the Euphoria system in future updates.

2) Reveries in the Rain

Reveries in the Rain is the upcoming permanent game mode in version 2.3 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Reveries in the Rain is the permanent game mode Bluepoch will introduce in the version 2.3 update. Reverse 1999 players can team up with bosses, such as the Isle of Cryptid, to fight against foes. The game mode contains the core challenge, Depths of Myth. One can unlock the Isle of Echoes and Voyages of Volatility by progressing in the Depths of Myth.

The Isle of Echoes offers trials that help level up allied bosses to boost the team’s power. On the other hand, Voyages of Volatility offers time-limited challenges with increasing difficulty that grant various rewards upon completion. Timekeepers can farm materials required for Euphoria growth from the game mode.

Free rewards in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update

Parade through the Fog event grants 14 Unilogs for free (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will introduce a new sign-in event, Parade through the Fog. It will conclude in two phases, granting a total of 14 Unilogs for free. Additionally, Bluepoch has reduced the duration of the version 2.3 update compared to the CN version. So, the developers will distribute compensation of 10 Unilogs for the adjustment.

Timekeepers will receive free Unilogs at the start of version 2.3 in their mailboxes. They must complete the Wretched Brats stage from the main story, before March 27, 2025, at 04:59 UTC-5 to claim the reward. It will become claimable till the end of the version 2.3 update.

Bluepoch has also sent 120 Clear Drops and 1 Jar of Picasma Candy (time-limited) as a thank you gift on February 6, 2025. The gift will remain claimable for seven days. Timekeepers can claim it from their in-game mailboxes.

Resonance Pattern System Optimizations in the Reverse 1999 version 2.3 update

Details about the Resonance Pattern optimization in version 2.3 update (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will make some changes to the Reverse 1999 Resonance Pattern system in the version 2.3 update. Timekeepers will see the most popular Resonance Pattern across the global server for all Reverse 1999 arcanists, who can use it as a reference to make their patterns.

Additionally, Timekeepers can see the stat changes in Resonance Patterns highlighted while switching or unlocking Resonance Plans.

