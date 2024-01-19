Reverse 1999 Kanjira build guide

Kanjira in Reverse 1999 is a 5-star Arcanist, debuting alongside Kaalaa Baunaa in the version 1.3 update. Timekeepers can summon her on That Steady Evening Star banner until February 8, 2024. She enjoys an increased drop rate with Kaalaa Baunaa and Tennant. Kanjira’s Plant Afflatus makes her weak against Beast-type foes (takes 30% more damage) and deals 30% extra damage to Star-type enemies.

Kanjira is a DPS Arcanist, inflicting Mental damage with her Incantations. She is a debuffer who can apply Poison status effects upon enemies.

This article gives the best Psychube and teammates recommendations and Insight Material guide for the best build.

Reverse 1999 Kanjira in-depth skills breakdown

Reverse 1999 Kanjira's skills (Image via Bluepoch)

Kanjira can deal decent damage with her kit and apply Poison and Confusion debuff upon enemies. This Plant Affaltus Arcanist's attacks can have more impact after unlocking her Inheritance at Insight Level I because they activate the Season Wanderer Inheritance, which grants her three status effects. These enhance her basic Incantations and Ultimate skills.

Here is the in-depth introduction of Kanjira’s skills:

Hey, Punji (Basic): It inflicts 150%/250%/450% Mental damage with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, Kanjira applies Poison debuff to one enemy for two rounds under normal conditions and one additional round if she is in Emerald Fortune status.

Oh, Divination (Basic): The Oh, Divination basic Incantation wreaks 200%/300%/500% Mental damage with one/two/three-star cards to a single enemy. It also applies Confusion on it if Kanjira is in Pearl Fortune status.

Song of Wandering (Ultimate): Kanjira’s Ultimate, Song of Wandering, inflicts 300% damage to all enemies. Song of Wandering gains 10% Ultimate Might while casting. It gets 15% Ultimate Might if Kanjira is in Agate Fortune status.

Timekeepers can use her Hey, Punji Incantation to inflict Poison debuff upon enemies, and Arcanists like Jessica can take advantage of it. On the other hand, her Oh, Divination applies Confusion debuff, which reduces the enemy’s Critical resistance by 25%, making room for dealing Critical damage.

That said, players can upgrade her to Insight I, activate her Inheritance and benefit from the Divination status effects: Agate Fortune, Pearl Fortune, and Emerald Fortune by using the right Incantation skill at the right time.

Best Kanjira Psychubes recommendation

Reverse 1999 best Psychubes for Kanjira (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are some of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes recommendations for the Plant Afflatus Kanjira:

Brave New World: This 6-star Psychube increases Kanjira’s Song of Wandering by 18% at the highest level of 60. Additionally, the following Incantation cast after her Ultimate gains a 40% strength boost at Amplification Level 5.

Blasphemer of Night: It is another 6-star Psychube that increases her Incantation Might by 18% at the highest level of 60. Moreover, if Kanjira is under two or more Neg Statuses, her damage-dealing ability increases by 24% at Amplification Level 5.

His Bounden Duty: The 6-star Psychube, His Bounden Duty, provides a 12% damage bonus at level 60. Kanjira also recovers HP equal to 120% of her attack upon defeating an enemy at Psychube’s Amplification Level 5.

Reverse 1999 Kanjira Insight Materials guide

Kanjira in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Kanjira’s Inheritance, Seasoned Wanderer, after upgrading her in-game level to Insight I. Here are the effects of Inheritance at each Insight level and required materials:

Insight I: Kanjira performs one Divination and gains one of these status effects at the start of every round: Emerald Fortune (first round), Pearl’s Fortune (second round), and Agate Fortune (third round).

Emerald Fortune enhances Hey, Punji, Pearl’s Fortune enhances Oh, Divination, and Agate’s Fortune enhances Song of Wandering. No enemies can dispel these status effects.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Page of Plantal Vimen

4 Trembling Tooth

3 Milled Magnesia

Insight II: When Kanjira enters the battle, she takes 8% less damage from enemies.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Plantal Vimen

5 Esoteric Bones

4 Holy Silver

Insight III: Kanjira’s Ultimate Might boosts 10% when she attacks an enemy in Neg Status.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty 120000

12 Tome of Plantal Vimen

5 Murmur of Insanity

2 Fruit of Good and Evil

After activating Kanjira’s Inheritance, Seasoned Wanderer, Timekeepers can focus on using the Incantation based on the status effect triggered to achieve better results.

Reverse 1999 Kanjira best teammates recommendation

Jessica is one of the best teammates for Kanjira (Image via Bluepoch)

In Reverse 1999, Kanjira specializes in applying Poison debuff, which works perfectly with Jessica. The latter Arcanist’s basic Incantation skill, White Blankie, can help one deal massive damage upon enemies. Jessica deals additional Reality damage upon enemies for each stack of Poison debuff applied to enemies. While Kanjira takes the role of Sub-DPS, Jessica can act as the main DPS unit.

Timekeepers can use Reverse 1999 Beast Afflatus Arcanist Medicine Pocket or Mineral Afflatus Balloon Party as healers with Kanjira and Jessica.