Reverse 1999 Windsong build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and team

Windsong is the latest 6-star character set to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 1.8 update. She belongs to the Star Afflatus and deals Mental damage to enemies. The Arcanist has DPS, Burst Damage, and Follow-up Attack tags and can debuff enemies by inflicting Confusion debuff. This Star-type character can also gain Eureka and buff her critical damage and critical rate.

Windsong is one of the best DPS characters for the Star Afflatus team. Her follow-up attacks and increased critical damage are outstanding abilities of her kit. This article explains all her skills and lists recommended Psychubes, Insight Materials, and team members for the best Windsong build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Windsong build guide: Skills explanation

Here are the details of Windsong’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Rehabilitation (Basic Skill): It deals 180%/270%/450% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards to a single target. The Arcanist also gains one Eureka and spends two to deal 60%/90%/150% extra damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. The excess critical rate will be converted into critical damage for Rehabilitation.

It deals 180%/270%/450% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards to a single target. The Arcanist also gains one Eureka and spends two to deal 60%/90%/150% extra damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. The excess critical rate will be converted into critical damage for Rehabilitation. Practicability (Basic Skill): This skill deals 110%/165%/285% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star rank cards. She also gains one Eureka and one/two/three stacks of Preparation with one/two/three-star rank cards.

This skill deals 110%/165%/285% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star rank cards. She also gains one Eureka and one/two/three stacks of with one/two/three-star rank cards. Long Long Journey (Ultimate Skill): It debuffs a single target, applying one stack of Confusion to them. Then, she enters Mapping status for the round and gains two Eureka. After that, she converts all cards at hand to Rehabilitation of the same rank and casts them all if able.

Explanation of the status effects

Confusion: Confusion reduces enemies’ critical resistance by 25% (this effect can stack, and each is timed independently).

Confusion reduces enemies’ critical resistance by 25% (this effect can stack, and each is timed independently). Mapping: In Mapping status, she cannot lose Eureka and gains one stack of Measure (This effect is undispellable).

In Mapping status, she cannot lose Eureka and gains one stack of Measure (This effect is undispellable). Preparation: At the next round’s beginning, she generates a Precast Incantation - Rehabilitation (can stack). If there is no Practicability at hand, she generates additional Precast Incantation - Practicability.

Reverse 1999 Windsong build guide: Best Psychubes

Best Psychubes for the 6-star Arcanist. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are all recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Windsong build in Reverse 1999:

For Rehabilitation: This 6-star Psychube boosts her critical rate. While equipping it, she gets a 5% Incantation Might buff. After she casts her Ultimate, Rehabilitation gains a 4% Incantation Might for the rest of the battle (this effect can stack up to three times).

This 6-star Psychube boosts her critical rate. While equipping it, she gets a 5% Incantation Might buff. After she casts her Ultimate, Rehabilitation gains a 4% Incantation Might for the rest of the battle (this effect can stack up to three times). Another Story: This 6-star Psychube buffs her Ultimate's Might. Her damage-dealing ability increases by 1%/2% (can stack up to 8%) after she casts a 2/3-star rank card. If she consumes two or more Eureka, she gets a 10% Incantation Might till the round ends.

This 6-star Psychube buffs her Ultimate's Might. Her damage-dealing ability increases by 1%/2% (can stack up to 8%) after she casts a 2/3-star rank card. If she consumes two or more Eureka, she gets a 10% Incantation Might till the round ends. Blasphemer of Night: Her damage-dealing ability increases by 12% if she has two or more Neg. status.

Her damage-dealing ability increases by 12% if she has two or more Neg. status. Outside the City: After casting a single-target attack through a follow-up attack, her critical damage increases by 2% (can stack up to 10 times). At ten stacks, she gains an additional 8% critical rate.

Timekeepers engaging in shorter battles can use For Rehabilitation Psychube with the Star-type character. For longer battles, they can use Another Story Psychube. Blasphemer of Night is situational, considering the enemies' abilities to apply the negative statuses or debuffs. Lastly, Outside the City is the psychube that buffs her critical rate and critical damage.

Reverse 1999 Windsong build guide: Insight Materials

Windsong's Insight effect. (Image via Bluepoch)

Windsong’s Inheritance, Interdisciplinary Research, unlocks at Insight Level I. Timekeepers must use specific Insight Materials to upgrade the Arcanist's Insight levels. Here are the effects of this Star Afflatus Arcanist Inheritance at all Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade it:

Insight I: Whenever she scores a critical hit with an incantation or applies Confusion, she gets one stack of Measure.

Required Materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent ✕ 10

Liquified Terror ✕ 5

Holy Silver ✕ 5

Insight II: She gains a 10% boost in her critical rate while entering the battle.

Required Materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Scroll of Starlit Ascent ✕ 10

Liquified Terror ✕ 5

Holy Silver ✕ 5

Insight III: She gains a 10% boost in her critical rate and critical damage while entering the battle. Additionally, she gets one stack of Preparation after casting her Ultimate Skill.

Required Materials

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Tome of Starlit Ascent ✕ 16

Glowing Mothwing ✕ 6

Mistilteinn ✕ 3

Reverse 1999 Windsong build guide: Best team

Vila is one of the best teammates for Windsong. (Image via Bluepoch)

Windsong is one of the strongest DPS characters in a Reverse 1999 team and is an exceptional choice for crit-oriented teams. She doesn’t need much support due to her Ultimate Skill's ability to single-handedly destroy an enemy. Her gameplay revolves around stacking Precast Incantation - Rehabilitation and casting them all using her Ultimate. It can kill everything on the enemy’s side.

Timekeepers can use any Support character, but 6 in Reverse 1999 is among the best choices. Here is the list of best teammates for the best Windsong build in Reverse 1999:

6: Support

Support Vila: Healer

Healer An-An Lee: Support (for a 4-man team)

Support (for a 4-man team) Necrologist: Support (for a 4-man team)

Support (for a 4-man team) Voyager: Support (for a 4-man team)

Support (for a 4-man team) 37: Support (for a 4-man team)

Support (for a 4-man team) Yenisei: Support (for a 4-man team)

Check out our other Reverse 1999 characters' build guides here:

