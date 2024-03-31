Reverse 1999 6 build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

The first thing to consider for a robust 6 build in Reverse 1999 is upgrading him to Insight III as quickly as possible. 6 is a potent support with various buffs and debuffs in his kit; both collections have six status effects each, which makes him the best support on any team. However, until he reaches Insight III, the buffs and debuffs may be hard to manage.

6 is an Intelligence-type Arcanist with Purify, Support, and Debuff tags. He specializes in dealing Mental damage to enemies. Timekeepers can summon him from the limited-time banner, Seeker in the Cave.

Below is the best Reverse 1999 6 build with the best Psychubes, teams, and skills analysis.

Reverse 1999 6 build: Skills analysis

Skill analysis for the best 6 build in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

6, like 37 in Reverse 1999, is another Arcanist that uses Eureka. He uses Eureka to apply the Incantation Empowerment I status effect on allies, upgrading their one random incantation by one star. When using Ultimate, Eureka helps him deal increased Mental damage to enemies under Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control status effects.

That said, below are the complete details of 6’s skills in Reverse 1999:

The Revelation (Ultimate): 6’s Ultimate deals 700% Mental damage to enemies. He deals an additional 75% damage to those under Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control effects by spending six Eureka if he has six or more. This effect can increase up to four times.

Discipline (Basic): This is a debuff incantation skill that deals 120%/175%/305% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. He also applies two random effects from his Collection of Debuffs to enemies for two rounds. Moreover, if he has four Eureka or less, he gains one/two/three Eureka with one/two/three-star cards. His Collection of Debuffs contains the following effects:

Critical Def -30%

Reality Def -20%

Mental Def - 30%

Blind: It reduces the enemy’s damage bonus by 30% if it casts a one-target incantation.

It reduces the enemy’s damage bonus by 30% if it casts a one-target incantation. Mis-aim: It reduces the enemy’s damage bonus by 30% if it casts a mass attack.

It reduces the enemy’s damage bonus by 30% if it casts a mass attack. Fracture I: If any enemy gets attacked, it takes Genesis Damage equal to 20% of 6’s attack.

Duty (Basic): 6’s basic incantation skill, Duty, applies buffs to one ally. It purifies two/three/four random Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses with one/two/three-star level cards. Additionally, he applies two random status effects from his Collection of Buffs for two rounds.

Moreover, if 6 has five or more Eureka, he spends five to grant Incantation Empowerment to the ally for two rounds with one/two-star level cards and three rounds with a three-star level card. His Collection of buffs contains the following status effects:

Penetration Rate +20%

Incantation Might +15%

Mental Def +15%

Reality Def +15%

Vitalize I: It grants HP equal to 10% of 6’s max HP at the start of a round.

It grants HP equal to 10% of 6’s max HP at the start of a round. Ricochet I: It works like the Counter status effect and reflects Genesis damage equal to 30% of the user’s Attack.

For the best 6 build, Timekeepers must upgrade this Reverse 1999 Support character to Insight III as soon as possible. This is because he grants two effects at random, which will create confusion and be hard to manage.

However, his Inheritance, Advocator of Knowledge, at Insight III allows him to cast two random statuses from Collection of Buffs to all allies and one from Collection of Debuffs to all enemies for two rounds. Since he prioritizes the status effect, which has not yet been applied, this ability helps Timekeepers strategize and plan the attacks.

Note that he can gain Eureka only with his basic skill, Discipline. However, this can be mitigated after upgrading him to Insight I, which grants him one Eureka if any ally has four or more Stats Up, Pos Status, or Counter statuses.

Reverse 1999 6 build: Best Psychubes for the supporter

Psychubes for the best 6 build in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

The best Psychubes for a robust 6 build are given below:

Balance, Please (6-star): The Psychube, Balance, Please, debuted in the Reverse 1999 version 1.4 update. It increases damage-dealing ability by 12% at Amplification Level 5 if the carrier has an Afflatus disadvantage in a battle. Moreover, this effect increases to 24% if the carrier is of Intelligence or Spirit Afflatus, making it the best Psychube for 6.

Luxurious Leisure (6-star): At Amplification Level 5, Luxurious Leisure increases 6’s damage-dealing ability by 9% after he casts The Revelation Ultimate skill. This effect can stack up to three times.

Brave New World (6-star): After casting The Revelation, 6’s following incantation gains a 40% boost in strength at Amplification Level 5.

The best Psychube for 6 is undoubtedly Balance, Please, due to his Intelligence Afflatus. Brave New World and Luxurious Leisure can also be good choices for the best 6 build in Reverse 1999 if Timekeepers don’t possess Balance, Please.

It’s also worth noting that all the listed Reverse 1999 Psychubes increase 6’s Ultimate Might by 18% at the highest level, 60, allowing his Ultimate to deal massive amounts of damage.

Reverse 1999 Insight Materials and Inheritance effects for 6 build

For the best 6 build in Reverse 1999, upgrading him to Insight III is highly advisable. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the details of 6's Inheritance, Advocator of Knowledge, effect at Insight I, II, and III, and required materials to upgrade it:

Insight I: 6 gains one Eureka if any ally has four or more Stats Up, Pos Stats, or Control statuses at the end of the round. Additionally, his damage capability increases by 16% when attacking enemies under Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control statuses.

Required Materials:

18000 Sharpodonty

3 Pages of Mineral Wealth

3 Pages of Starlit Ascent

6 Shattered Bones

5 Perpetual Cogs

Insight II: 6’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8% when entering the battle.

Required Materials:

40000 Sharpodonty

5 Scroll of Mineral Wealth

5 Scrolls of Starlit Ascent

5 Milled Magnesia

5 Biting Boxes

Insight III: 6 applies two random effects from his Collection of Buffs to all allies. There's also one random effect from his Collection of Debuffs to all enemies for two rounds before the Ultimate lands.

Required Materials:

200000 Sharpodonty

8 Tome of Mineral Wealth

8 Tome of Starlit Ascent

6 Watch Core

3 Golden Fleece

Reverse 1999 6 build: Best teams for the supporter

37 is one of the best teammates for 6 in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

6 can fit in almost all teams since he can buff all allies regardless of their damage type (Reality and Mental). Star Afflatus 37 and Lily and Beast Afflatus Centurion are some of the best DPS units that synergize well with 6.

Star Afflatus Tooth Fairy and Beast Afflatus Medicine Pocket are some of the best healers for 6. It’s noteworthy that 6 can fit in most Reverse 1999 teams, and is the best candidate to beat bosses in Mane’s Bulletin.

That concludes our Reverse 1999 6 build guide.

