All upcoming arcanists in Reverse 1999 (version 1.5 to 1.7)

Fans always look forward to the upcoming arcanists and banners in Reverse 1999. With such information, they can plan and save materials to obtain the desired arcanists. Bluepoch releases new banners every month, introducing a few fresh characters. The first phase of the ongoing version 1.4 has debuted as a 6-star arcanist, 37, and its second phase will introduce 6.

The names and skills of the characters included in this article are based on the game's Chinese (CN) version, which might change when they get a global release. That said, below are the details of all upcoming characters from version 1.5 to 1.7.

All Reverse 1999 upcoming arcanists from version 1.5 to 1.7

The Reverse 1999 version 1.4 will end on March 18, 2024, and a new version will go live. Timekeepers will see four new characters in version 1.5, two releasing in each update phase. Bluepoch releases two phases of all updates, each introducing a new banner and a few characters.

Below are all upcoming arcanists set to debut in Reverse 1999 from version 1.5 to 1.7. Readers can get a brief description of their skills and their basic information in the below list.

Reverse 1999 upcoming arcanists for Version 1.5

1) Spathodea

Spathodea is a 6-star Beast-type arcanist specialized in dealing Reality damage. She has Burst DMG, DPS, and Burn tags in Reverse 1999. Her kit is built around critical damage and follow-up attacks. The 6-star arcanists' Ultimate can deal up to 700% damage upon enemies and increase her critical damage.

She can also buff herself with the Ignition Point incantation skill, gain stacks of various status effects, and unleash follow-up attacks. Her other incantation skill, Little Boxer, attacks a single enemy and increases her critical damage.

2) Ulu

Ulu is another upcoming arcanist set to appear in the Reverse version 1.5. She is a 5-star Support character with DPS and Burn tags. Her Ultimate can provide buffs to all allies, increasing their damage-dealing ability and reducing the damage they take.

Her basic incantation skill, Beating Heart, can debuff all enemies and apply a Burn status effect on them. This can reduce the amount of healing they receive. Her other incantation skill, Opening Ceremony, attacks a single target and enjoys a Penetration rate.

3) Ezra Theodore

Ezra Theodore is a 6-star Mineral-type upcoming arcanist set to debut in the version 1.5 update. She has Shield, Support, and Fragile tags in Reverse 1999. Her Ultimate can buff all allies, granting 1 Moxie and 1 Eureka. Additionally, it applies the Honey Fungus status effect on enemies, reducing the damage they take.

Ezra can buff with the Stimulus to the Mind basic skill, where she sacrifices a certain amount of HP and grants a shield to all allies. She can debuff with the Protection of the Body incantation skill, where she loses her HP to deal Mental and Genesis damage to enemies.

4) Desert Flannel

Desert Flannel is an upcoming arcanist that will debut in version 1.5. She is a Beast-type character armed with Support and DPS tags. Her Ultimate can heal all allies, increase their damage-dealing ability, and increase the incantation might of beast-type characters.

She can trigger the Counter status effect for herself with Only Family skills. Her other basic incantation skill, Mixed Doubles, deals damage to a single target and gets an increased critical rate and critical damage if she is in Pos Status or Counter.

Reverse 1999 upcoming characters for Version 1.6

1) Jiu Niangzi

Jiu Niangzi is one of the most anticipated upcoming arcanists in the title. This Mineral-type character has Burst DMG, DPS, and Follow-up tags and is set to debut in Version 1.6. Her kit deals more damage than any other DPS character in Reverse 1999.

Her Ultimate deals 350% Reality damage and additional if there are less than three enemies on the battlefield. She can also trigger the Liquor status effect to enhance her next skill.

2) Ge Tian

Ge Tian is an upcoming arcanist in Reverse 1999 with Support, Fragile, and DPS tags. This Beast-type character can debuff with Ultimate and A Different Kind of Bone skills. His Ultimate can trigger A Prophecy Told status effect, which boosts all allies’ damage bonus. Additionally, he can trigger the Shape of Bone status effect, which reduces enemies’ Reality defense.

His basic skill, A Different Kind of Bone, also triggers the Shape of Bone status effect and significantly damages one enemy. Ge Tian can cast follow-up attacks with his channeling skill, Mysterious Appearance.

3) Yenisei

Yenisei is an upcoming arcanist set to debut in Version 1.6. She is a Star-type arcanist with Heal, Support, and Immunity tags in Reverse 1999. Her Ultimate grants a shield and applies the Immunity status effect to all allies. It grants the Current status effect to Yenisei, which either gives her one Moxie or her random incantation gets one star.

Her incantation skill, Woman of Action, deals damage with one-star rank and reduces the enemy’s damage-dealing ability with two and three-star rank cards. Yenisei can heal a single ally and grant one stack of Sturdiness with The Language of Water basic skill. She also applies healing and Sturdiness effects to the ally with the lowest percentage, enabling her to heal two allies simultaneously.

Reverse 1999 upcoming characters in Version 1.7

1) Isolde

Isolde is an upcoming arcanist set to debut in the global1.7 version of Reverse 1999. All her incantation skills debuff enemies, while the basic incantation skill, The Swirling Humming, also causes a small amount of damage.

Isolde is a Spirit-type arcanist armed with Burn, Support, and DPS tags. Her basic skill, Freedom of Will, can reduce enemies’ critical and reality defense.