Barcarola in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teams, and more

Barcarola in Reverse 1999 will be released via the version 2.4 update. She is a Star Afflatus arcanist who belongs to the DPS class. Timekeepers can pull her at a boosted drop rate on the Playing in Rainbow Cliff banner, which will be available from March 27, 2025, to April 10, 2025. This arcanist uses a new mechanic — Inspiration — that triggers an additional attack called Impromptu Incantation.

In this article, we explore Barcarola's skills, her best teammates, and whether she is worth pulling in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update.

Skills overview of Barcarola in Reverse 1999

Below is the skills overview of Barcarola in Reverse 1999:

Cascading Arpeggios (Basic Skill 1): Barcarola deals one-target Mental damage and consumes Eureka to increase the number of Impromptu Incantation’s attacks for this turn. If there are three or more allies in the Quartet status, the number of Impromptu Incantation ’s attacks increases by an additional one time.

Music of the Heart (Basic Skill 2): This skill also deals on-target Mental damage to enemies. She consumes Eureka to increase Impromptu Incantation 's damage for this turn by 20%. If there are three or more allies in the Quartet status, the Impromptu Incantation 's damage increases by an additional 20%.

Sea Breeze Serenade (Ultimate Skill): Sea Breeze Serenade buffs a single ally and increases the Quartet's duration by one round. It also causes the selected ally and Barcarola to enter the Quartet status, lasting five rounds. The Quartet duration increases by five rounds if they are already in Quartet status. All allies in the Quartet status get three Eureka and one Moxie. Additionally, this round's Impromptu Incantation's Inspiration stacks increase by 8.

Status effects of Barcarola in Reverse 1999

Quartet: It buffs allies' attacks by a flat amount. Additionally, attack stat increases based on the number of Inspiration stacks distributed at the start of every round (updated at each round’s beginning). Barcarola’s attack increases by 15% for every ally in the Quartet status. After casting an Attack skill, Impromptu Incantation's Inspiration stacks increase by 1, and all allies consume one Eureka (undispellable).

Impromptu Incantation: It is a one-target attack card that deals Mental damage to a random enemy. This attack deals additional Mental damage based on the Inspiration stacks. The number of Impromptu Incantation attacks for this turn increases based on the number of Inspiration stacks. The damage of Impromptu Incantation is calculated based on the average stat of all allies on the battlefield.

Inspiration: Every Eureka consumed increases Inspiration stacks by one. Inspiration stacks are distributed randomly among Basic Skills at the start of each round (Up to five per skill). Any unused Inspiration stacks in this round are removed at the start of the next. Casting skills with Inspiration stacks adds the Impromptu Incantation card to the spell queue (cast automatically at the end). Every Inspiration stack increases Impromptu Incantation's damage.

The passive or Inheritance effect of Barcarola in Reverse 1999 is called One-Woman Orchestra.

At Insight I, the Inspiration stacks increase when allies consume Eureka. Barcarola distributes Inspiration stacks, prioritizing attack skills. She gets a certain amount of Inspiration stacks upon entering the battle. Her maximum Eureka cap increases and she gets a certain amount of Eureka at the start of each round. Additionally, she gets one Eureka after an ally casts an attack skill.

The Inheritance’s Insight II buffs her attack by a certain percentage upon entering the battle. Insight III causes Impromptu Incantation to deal Star Afflatus damage and increases Barcarola's damage dealt based on distributed Inspiration stacks at each round’s start (for one round). Every Impromptu Incantation attack performed in a round increases its critical hit rate and critical damage.

Best teams for Barcarola in Reverse 1999

Voyager is one of the best teammates for Barcarola (Image via Bluepoch Games)

Barcarola in Reverse 1999 uses a unique mechanic called Inspiration. Using players that help her build it increases the team’s damage output. She plays as a DPS unit and can fit the Sub-DPS role for other damage dealers in a Reverse 1999 team. Here are the best teammates for Barcarola:

Voyager (Star/Sub-DPS): Must unlock her Euphoria growth to help Barcarola gain Inspiration stacks. She can also mark an enemy for Impromptu Incantation’s attacks and make it deal AoE damage.

Must unlock her Euphoria growth to help Barcarola gain Inspiration stacks. She can also mark an enemy for Impromptu Incantation’s attacks and make it deal AoE damage. Matilda (Star Afflatus /Sub-DPS): Must unlock her Euphoria. She can buff Impromptu Incantation’s crit rate and critical damage.

Must unlock her Euphoria. She can buff Impromptu Incantation’s crit rate and critical damage. Tooth Fairy (Star Afflatus/healer and buffer): Can apply Critical Resist and Critical Def debuff to increase Impromptu Incantation’s damage.

Can apply Critical Resist and Critical Def debuff to increase Impromptu Incantation’s damage. Flutterpage (Star Afflatus/Sub-DPS): Her Eureka generation ability causes Inspirations to stack faster. Additionally, she can add one Action Point.

Her Eureka generation ability causes Inspirations to stack faster. Additionally, she can add one Action Point. Ezra Theodore (Star Afflatus/healer and buffer): Can generate Eureka to increase Inspiration stacks.

Is Barcarola in Reverse 1999 worth pulling?

Barcarola is a Star-type DPS Arcanist in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch Games)

Pulling for Barcarola in Reverse 1999 depends on the players’ roster. Barcarola must trigger the Impromptu Incantation attacks to increase her damage, which makes her want to pair with allies that can help her stack Inspiration faster. Notably, Voyager of the Star Afflatus is a must-have arcanist if one intends to use Barcarola. However, they must be willing to unlock Voyager's Euphoria.

Players can also use Matilda by unlocking her Euphoria with Barcarola. Her critical rate and critical damage buff can increase Impromptu Incantation’s damage. So, Timekeepers with these plans can pull for Barcarola in Reverse 1999.

Those lacking a proper carry or DPS for their Star team can also pull for her. However, there must be at least one arcanist in their team who can help Barcarola either by buffing her Impromptu Incantation or generating Inspiration stacks.

