Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update: 1.5th Anniversary free rewards, new events, banners, and more

A new Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update is set for a global release on April 24, 2025. This update also marks the one-and-a-half-year anniversary of the Chinese title. Bluepoch Games has announced the 1.5th Anniversary Special Version - Benefits, which contains multiple events to celebrate the occasion. Timekeepers can get several free rewards from it, including a garment and 40 pulls.

The update also features a new main event called Showdown in Chinatown, banners, and Euphoria characters. Read on for a complete overview of the forthcoming version 2.5 update in Reverse 1999.

1.5th Anniversary Special Version - Benefits free rewards in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update

Here is the list of events featured in the 1.5th Anniversary Special Version - Benefits in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update:

1) Old Stories, New Perspectives

This event will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can log in to the title during this period to claim an exclusive garment, Records from the Jade Hunt for Windsong of Star Afflatus.

2) Riding Out the Storm

Riding Out the Storm event (Image via Bluepoch)

This event will be available permanently after April 24, 2025. Timekeepers can receive rewards based on the total number of days they log in to the title. Bluepoch will count the login days from October 26, 2023. Here are the details:

Log in for 1 day: Jar of Picrasma Candy x 1, Fine Insight Casket x 3

Jar of Picrasma Candy x 1, Fine Insight Casket x 3 Log in for 3 days: Wish in a Bottle (randomly invite one 5-star character available for summon in Amongst the Lake banner as of the 2.5 version), Fine Insight Casket x 5

Wish in a Bottle (randomly invite one 5-star character available for summon in Amongst the Lake banner as of the 2.5 version), Fine Insight Casket x 5 Log in for 7 days: Crystal Casket x 1 and Delicate Insight Casket x 3

Crystal Casket x 1 and Delicate Insight Casket x 3 Log in for 15 days: Wilderness Block Chest x 2, Delicate Insight Casket x 2

Wilderness Block Chest x 2, Delicate Insight Casket x 2 Login for 30 days: Gluttony x 1 and Delicate Insight Casket x 8

Gluttony x 1 and Delicate Insight Casket x 8 Login for 60 days: Unilog x 2 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 3

Unilog x 2 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 3 Log in for 90 days: Gathering Precipitation (Limited Portrait) x 1 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 5

Gathering Precipitation (Limited Portrait) x 1 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 5 Log in for 180 days: Jar of Picrasma Candy x 5 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 8

Jar of Picrasma Candy x 5 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 8 Login for 280 days: Unilog x 3 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 10

Unilog x 3 and Exquisite Insight Casket x 10 Log in for 365 days: Mystery Invitation x 1 (randomly invite one 6-star character available for summon in Amongst the Lake banner as of 2.5 version) and Mystical Insight Casket x 3.

3) Mane’s Dance

The Mane’s Dance event will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Players can log in during the event to get multiple rewards. Here is the list:

Cut-to-fit Garment: This item grants a discount of 390 Crystal Drops while purchasing garments.

This item grants a discount of 390 Crystal Drops while purchasing garments. Scenery Coupon: This item grants a 50% discount while purchasing Suitcase Settings in Miracle Mart.

This item grants a 50% discount while purchasing Suitcase Settings in Miracle Mart. Ticket Collection: This item grants Old Tickets you can exchange for specific items at the Miracle Mart.

4) Like Spring Thunder

This event will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can log in during the event to obtain Decatone - Moonbeam Guardian for 10 summons. They can use it to pull on the Moonbeam Guardian banner.

5) Behind the Lens

It is a sign-in event that will be available in two parts. The first part starts from April 24, 2025, to May 8, 2025, and the second from May 8 to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can log in during the event periods to claim a total of 20 Unilogs.

6) Between Rainy Seasons

This event will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can receive growth materials and Decibel levels for the 2.5 version of Roar Jukebox by logging in during the event.

7) Han Zhang’s Treasury

Han Zhang's Treasury event (Image via Bluepoch)

This event will unlock in three phases: Fortune Phase I, Fortune Phase II, and Fortune Phase III. Timekeepers can visit Han Zhong in each phase, complete designated tasks, or open a Laisee Bowl to get Laisee. They can obtain rewards upon collecting a certain number of Laisees from Han Zhong.

The main rewards include Path of Insight x 1, Limited Dynamic Portrait - Lantern Parade, and Growth Materials.

Those who log in while version 2.5 is live will get an extra reward of 500 Clear Drops and the Fortune Knot Lantern collectible. That said, here is the schedule for each Fortune Phase:

Fortune Phase I: May 24 to May 1, 2025

May 24 to May 1, 2025 Fortune Phase II: May 1 to May 11, 2025

May 1 to May 11, 2025 Fortune Phase III: May 11 to May 29, 2025

8) Illuminated Blessings

Illuminated Blessings will be available from May 11 to May 18, 2025. Timekeepers can log in daily during the event to draw on lanterns and receive blessings from the companions inside the suitcase. The event’s main rewards include Clear Drops and limited buildings.

9) Furnace Store

This event will be available from April 24 to May 3, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. Timekeepers can find Han Zhong via the Psychube Shop, Bass Counter, Treble Counter, and Oneiric Shop. He offers various rewards, with the main one being Exquisite Growth Materials.

10) Shehudo Parade Souvenir

This event will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 22, 2025. Timekeepers can log in during the event to receive Decatone - Ripples on the Water x 1. Bluepoch will send the free reward to players’ in-game mailboxes. The Decatone will expire on May 22, 2025, so it must be used on the Ripples on the Water before the date.

11) A Trip in the Late Spring

This event will be available from April 30, 2025, to May 10, 2025. Timekeepers can log in for 10 days during the event to get Clear Drop x 180 and a limited building.

12) Greetings from the Suitcase

This event will be available from April 24 to May 29, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. It offers tasks that players must complete with the corresponding Arcanist who meets the condition. Completing the tasks can reward up to 1800 x Clear Drops.

New events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update

The Reverse 1999 version 2.5 main event is Showdown in Chinatown. The normal difficulty Story mode will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 26, 2025. The hard mode will be available from May 1 to May 26, 2025. Timekeepers will have access to the event shop, Neighborhood Party, from April 24 to May 29, 2025.

They can complete story stages, missions, and tasks to obtain the Gossip Note. Players can also exchange Gossip Note at the Neighborhood Party for various in-game items, including a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube: Ready on Call.

Furthermore, Timekeepers can complete tasks in The Old Theater sub-event to earn Gossip Notes. It will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 26, 2025.

Other events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update

Here are the other events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update:

When the Alarm Sounds: It is a free challenge mode that will run from May 1 to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers must complete the main story, Nouvelles et Textes pour Rein, to unlock this mode. When the Alarm Sounds event rewards Gluttony, Unnatural Hazard (limited portrait), and Insight Materials.

It is a free challenge mode that will run from May 1 to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers must complete the main story, Nouvelles et Textes pour Rein, to unlock this mode. When the Alarm Sounds event rewards Gluttony, Unnatural Hazard (limited portrait), and Insight Materials. Sow and Reap: It is the character story of Liang Yue that will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can get Clear Drops and growth materials as rewards from this event.

It is the character story of Liang Yue that will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can get Clear Drops and growth materials as rewards from this event. Great Trickster: It is the character story for Nore that will be available from April 8, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can get Clear Drops and growth materials as rewards from this event.

It is the character story for Nore that will be available from April 8, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can get Clear Drops and growth materials as rewards from this event. A Series of Dusk phase reward update: Bluepoch has added new rewards for Phase XII in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. The new rewards include the Polarization Set (can exchange to receive LF Polarization x 5, MF Polarization x 5, and HF Polarization x 5), and the New Travel Scrapbook (Echoes of Dusk). It will be available after May 1, 2025.

Bluepoch has added new rewards for Phase XII in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. The new rewards include the Polarization Set (can exchange to receive LF Polarization x 5, MF Polarization x 5, and HF Polarization x 5), and the New Travel Scrapbook (Echoes of Dusk). It will be available after May 1, 2025. Critter Crash: This time-limited strategic formation game mode will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers get The Shadow Play Master theme garment for The Fool and Paper Wars (limited portrait).

This time-limited strategic formation game mode will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers get The Shadow Play Master theme garment for The Fool and Paper Wars (limited portrait). Reveries in the Rain update: Bluepoch has updated the Depths of Myth and Isle of Echoes in the version 2.5 iteration of Reveries in the Rain. They will be available after May 28, 2025.

Bluepoch has updated the Depths of Myth and Isle of Echoes in the version 2.5 iteration of Reveries in the Rain. They will be available after May 28, 2025. Mane’s Bulletin: The Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update’s iteration of Mane’s Bulletin includes three bosses: Isle Cryptid, Wind of the Ravages, and Projection of Nightmare. They will be available to challenge from April 26, 2025, to May 29, 2025.

The Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update’s iteration of Mane’s Bulletin includes three bosses: Isle Cryptid, Wind of the Ravages, and Projection of Nightmare. They will be available to challenge from April 26, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Anecdote: The new An-an Lee’s Anecdote, The Ghost Master, will be available from May 6 to May 20, 2025. Timekeepers can get Greed and a 5-star Psychube, including other in-game items as rewards.

The new An-an Lee’s Anecdote, The Ghost Master, will be available from May 6 to May 20, 2025. Timekeepers can get Greed and a 5-star Psychube, including other in-game items as rewards. Notes on Shuori: Bluepoch will re-release the Notes of Shuori event in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. Its event stages and shop will be available from May 16 to May 29, 2025.

Bluepoch will re-release the Notes of Shuori event in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. Its event stages and shop will be available from May 16 to May 29, 2025. Double Analysis: The Double Analysis for Pneuma Analysis in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update will be available from May 11 to May 21, 2025.

The Double Analysis for Pneuma Analysis in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update will be available from May 11 to May 21, 2025. Aces Crack Cases (Roar Jukebox): The version 2.5 update’s Roar Jukebox, Aces Crack Cases, will be available from April 25, 2025, to May 26, 2025. Timekeepers can get Druvis III’s limited garment, Shrouded in Thorns, by purchasing the Collector’s Edition.

New banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update

Here are the details of the new banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update:

1) Moonbeam Guardian

Moonbeam Guardian banner (Image via Bluepoch)

The Moonbeam Guardian banner will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. It features a new 6-star Liang Yue of Star Afflatus and a 5-star Loggerhead of Plant Afflatus at a boosted drop rate.

Moonbeam Guardian is a Dushuo Festival Limited banner and doesn’t share pity with any other Reverse 1999 banners. The character it features will be available only on the Dushuo Festival Limited banner.

2) A Life in Montage

A Life in Montage banner (Image via Bluepoch)

A Life in Montage will be available from May 8 to May 29, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. It features a new 6-star Noire of Plant Afflatus at a boosted drop rate. Additionally, the banner features two existing 5-star characters – Sweetheart of Beast Afflatus and Charlie of Star Afflatus – at a boosted drop rate.

3) Till the Last Drop

Till the Last Drop banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Till the Last Drop is a Dushuo Festival Limited banner featuring a true time-limited character, Jiu Niangzi of Mineral Afflatus. It will be available in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update from May 3 to May 17, 2025 in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. The banner also features two existing 5-star characters: Yenisei of Star Afflatus and Tennant of Beast Afflatus.

4) Ripples on the Water

Ripples on the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Ripples on the Water banner will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 22, 2025, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. Timekeepers can select one 6-star character to boost their drop rate. The available characters are: Pickles, An-an Lee, Sotheby, Druvis III, and Jessica.

5) Revelation of the Water

Revelation of the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

The Revelation of the Water banner will be available from May 1 to May 21, 2025. Timekeepers can select two 6-star characters to boost their drop rate from the designated group. They can perform the first multi-summon at a discounted price of five Unilogs.

Here is the list of characters in the designated group:

Druvis III

Lilya

A Knight

Sotheby

Regulus

Centurion

An-an Lee

Medicine Pocket

Eternity

Ms. NewBabel

Voyager

Melania

Pickles

Tooth Fairy

Jessica

Kalaa Baunaa

Shamane

37

6

Spathodea

Ezra Theodore

Getian

Semmelweis

Isolde

Marcus

Vila

Windsong

Kakania

J

Mercuria

Tuesday

Argus

Lopera

Other new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update

Here is a list of other new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update:

1) New Euphoria characters

Only two characters will receive the Euphoria upgrade in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. They are Pickles of Mineral Afflatus and An-an Lee of Plant Afflatus.

2) New garments

The Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update introduces a new garment series, Old Stories, New Perspectives. It contains new garments for three characters. They will be available at the garment shop from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Here is the list:

Blossom New Spring for Jiu Niangzi

Story of the Jade Vessel for Tuesday

The Red Thread of Fate for Sotheby

Bluepoch will also rerun some garments in the forthcoming version 2.5 update:

Galloping Across Time for A Knight

Lady With Nao’E for Druvis III

A Peaceful Night for Melania

Happy Bird Catcher for 37

The Cosmos Photographer for Medicine Pocket

A Visit to the Arctic for Eternity

Take Off to the Future for Regulus

Voyage from Your Bed for Jessica

New Journey for Voyager

Onwards, To Victory! for Spathodea

Time and Location for 6

And All That Jazz for Isolde

Yee-Haw! for Ezra

Swing, Rise, Suspend for Kaalaa Baunaa

3) New Wilderness theme pack

Bluepoch will add a new Wilderness theme pack, When Reveries Arrive, in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update. It will be available from April 24, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Timekeepers can purchase the When Reveries Arrive theme pack (partial) at the Wilderness shop. A New Day in Old Town Wilderness theme pack (partial) will also be available from May 16 to May 29, 2025.

