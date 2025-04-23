Liang Yue in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Liang Yue in Reverse 1999 is a 6-star Star Afflatus Arcanist debuting in the version 2.5 update. She is a time-limited character who will be available to summon only on the Dushuo Festival limited banners. Liang is a DPS character who deals Reality damage with her skills. Her kit can rank up allies’ incantations based on their position in the spelldock, and she can also cast a follow-up attack based on the proportion of buffs granted.

Ad

With that said, this article provides an overview of Liang Yue's skills as well as her best teammates, and discusses whether you should pull her in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update.

Liang Yue in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Ad

Trending

Here is a complete skill overview of Liang Yue in Reverse 1999:

Banish Evil (Basic Skill 1): This skill deals damage to a single target on the battlefield. It also extends the duration of the Guardian Resolve effect on all allies. If Liang Yue uses this skill in the Arise, Qiangling status, it grants an extra Justice Talon effect.

This skill deals damage to a single target on the battlefield. It also extends the duration of the Guardian Resolve effect on all allies. If Liang Yue uses this skill in the Arise, Qiangling status, it grants an extra Justice Talon effect. Bless Life (Basic Skill 2): It is a buff-type skill that grants Guardian’s Blessing to the selected ally. Using this skill again on the ally will cause its duration to stack. If Liang Yue uses this skill in the Arise, Qiangling status, she gains an extra Peace Talon.

It is a buff-type skill that grants Guardian’s Blessing to the selected ally. Using this skill again on the ally will cause its duration to stack. If Liang Yue uses this skill in the Arise, Qiangling status, she gains an extra Peace Talon. Call of Thunder - #0305 (Ultimate Skill): It deals damage to all enemies on the battlefield. The skill also grants Immunity and stacks of Guardian’s Resolve to all allies. Liang Yue also enters the Arise, Qiagling status.

Ad

Explanation of Liang Yue’s status effects:

Arise, Qiangling: It enhances the allies’ incantations based on their position on the Spelldock. The incantations on the rightmost side gain a rank-up, and the leftmost ones get a duration increase for the Stats Up, Stats Down, Counter, Pos Status, and Neg Status. Lastly, the incantations in the middle gain both effects combined. The Swift Resolve on Liang Yue converts to Guardian’s Resolve when Arise, Qiangling status ends.

It enhances the allies’ incantations based on their position on the Spelldock. The incantations on the rightmost side gain a rank-up, and the leftmost ones get a duration increase for the Stats Up, Stats Down, Counter, Pos Status, and Neg Status. Lastly, the incantations in the middle gain both effects combined. The Swift Resolve on Liang Yue converts to Guardian’s Resolve when Arise, Qiangling status ends. Guardian’s Resolve: It reduces the damage taken based on the number of stacks.

It reduces the damage taken based on the number of stacks. Guardian’s Blessing: It increases damage dealt and reduces damage taken. When Liang Yue is being attacked/ is attacking/at the end of the round, she casts Banish Evil to the attacker/target/enemy with the lowest HP.

It increases damage dealt and reduces damage taken. When Liang Yue is being attacked/ is attacking/at the end of the round, she casts Banish Evil to the attacker/target/enemy with the lowest HP. Justice Talon: Liang Yue gains Justice Talon by casting three incantations of the rightmost side while in Arise, Qiangling status. When Justice Talon reaches six stacks, she consumes all to cast different variants of the Banish of all Evil cards based on the number of Talons reduced.

Liang Yue gains Justice Talon by casting three incantations of the rightmost side while in Arise, Qiangling status. When Justice Talon reaches six stacks, she consumes all to cast different variants of the Banish of all Evil cards based on the number of Talons reduced. Peace Talon: Liang Yue gains Justice Talon by casting three incantations of the leftmost side while in Arise, Qiangling status. When Justice Talon reaches six stacks, she consumes all to cast different variants of the Banish of All Evil card based on the number of Talons reduced.

Ad

Also read: Fatutu build guide

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Inheritance or passive skill of Liang Yue in Reverse 1999 is called Destined Inheritor. Here are the details of its effect at all Insight levels:

1) Insight I effect: If Liang Yue casts Qianling-enhanced incantation while in the Arise, Qiangling status, she gains Justice or Peace Talon. When Talons reach the maximum limit, she resolves all to cast different variants of the Eight Deva Devastation card based on the number of Talons reduced.

Ad

She casts Banish of all Evil - Justice when Justice Talon is dominant.

when Justice Talon is dominant. She casts Banish of all Evil - Peace when Peace Talon is dominant.

when Peace Talon is dominant. She casts Banish of all Evil - Balance when both Talons are equal.

2) Insight II effect: She gains a critical rate buff upon entering the battle.

3) Insight III effect: She gains Moxie upon entering the battle.

Also read: Barcarola build guide

Explanation of Banish of all Evil cards:

Ad

Banish of all Evil - Justice: It deals Reality damage to all enemies and converts excess critical rate into critical damage. The card also buffs critical damage and critical rate based on the number of Justice Talons consumed.

It deals Reality damage to all enemies and converts excess critical rate into critical damage. The card also buffs critical damage and critical rate based on the number of Justice Talons consumed. Banish of all Evil - Peace: It deals Reality damage to all enemies and inflicts stacks of Poison and Burn based on the number of Peace Talons consumed.

It deals Reality damage to all enemies and inflicts stacks of Poison and Burn based on the number of Peace Talons consumed. Banish of all Evil - Balance: It deals Reality damage to all enemies and grants Swift Resolve.

It deals Reality damage to all enemies and grants Swift Resolve. Swift Resolve: It consumes less Peace Talon/Justice Talon and deals additional Reality damage. Casting Bane of all Evil - Balance deals additional Reality damage but doesn’t consume Swift Resolve.

Ad

Best teammates for Liang Yue in Reverse 1999

Mercuria is one of the best teammates for Liang Yue (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Arcanists for Liang Yue in Reverse 1999:

Ad

Flutterpage (Sub-DPS/Star Afflatus)

Mercuria (buff/Spirit Afflatus)

Vila (heal/Plant Afflatus)

Anjo Nala (Sub-DPS/ Beast Afflatus)

Fatutu (heal/Mineral Afflatus)

Also read: Flutterpage build guide

Should you pull Liang Yue in Reverse 1999?

Liang Yue in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers wanting a Star-DPS character can pull for Liang Yue in Reverse 1999. This Reverse 1999 Arcanist is an extremely suitable character for the Reveries in the Rain 400-1 stage. While other Arcanists can clear the stage, Liang Yue can skim through it.

Those who are willing to upgrade her to Portray level 1 by getting one dupe can also pull her. Her Arise, Qiangling status effect’s duration increases at P1. Additionally, it also increases the number of incantations that get affected by the Arise, Qiangling status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More