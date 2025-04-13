Reverse 1999 Fatutu build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teams

Fatutu is the latest 6-star Arcanist to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.4 update. She is a healer of the Mineral Afflatus, capable of dealing Mental damage with her skills. Her kit has a unique effect called Spirit Shells that can increase the enemy’s damage taken and critical damage from extra actions. The shells also heal allies when she retrieves them from enemies. Additionally, she can distribute damage evenly among all allies with the shells.

Below are her skills' details, best Psychubes, teams, and Insight materials for the best Fatutu build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Fatutu build guide: Skills explanation

Below are the details of Fatutu's skills in Reverse 1999:

Unmendable Cracks (Basic Skill 1): It is a debuff-type skill that can deal 120%/1800%/300% damage to a single enemy. She also applies three Spirit Shells to it and dispels random Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control statuses from all allies.

It is a debuff-type skill that can deal 120%/1800%/300% damage to a single enemy. She also applies three to it and dispels random Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control statuses from all allies. Ocean in the Shell (Basic Skill 2): It is a buff-type skill that grants five stacks of Shared Shells, Shared Fate effect on all allies. She also retrieves all Spirit Shells and equally distributes all allies’ HP.

It is a buff-type skill that grants five stacks of effect on all allies. She also retrieves all and equally distributes all allies’ HP. Proverb of the Sea (Ultimate Skill): It deals 700% damage to a single enemy and applies Spirit Shells to it. Then, it inflicts the Shell Beacon effect on the enemy for two turns.

Explanation of her skills’ status effects

Spirit Shell: When the shells are on her, this effect applies one stack of Spirit Shell to the enemy when the team gets attacked or receives distributed damage.

When the shells are on her, this effect applies one stack of Spirit Shell to the enemy when the team gets attacked or receives distributed damage. Shared Shells, Shared Fate: When attacked, the character distributes the received damage to all allies (can stack up to 30 times; reduced by one when triggered).

When attacked, the character distributes the received damage to all allies (can stack up to 30 times; reduced by one when triggered). Shell Beacon: When retrieving Spirit Shells, she applies the same number of retrieved shells to the enemy.

Reverse 1999 Fatutu build guide: Best Psychubes

Cracks in the Shell Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Below is the list of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Fatutu build in Reverse 1999:

Cracks in the Shell (6-star): It increases her healing done by 8% after she casts an extra action (can stack up to three times). After the enemy attacks her or she receives distributed damage, all allies’ critical damage increases by 2.4% for three rounds (can stack up to 12 times).

It increases her healing done by 8% after she casts an extra action (can stack up to three times). After the enemy attacks her or she receives distributed damage, all allies’ critical damage increases by 2.4% for three rounds (can stack up to 12 times). That Inquisitive Dear (6-star): She restores health (equal to her attack ✕ 48%) for the ally with the lowest HP while casting a basic Incantation debuff (triggers only once per account).

She restores health (equal to her attack ✕ 48%) for the ally with the lowest HP while casting a basic Incantation debuff (triggers only once per account). Beyond Wonderland (6-star): Her healing rate increases by 3% after she uses a debuff-type skill (can stack up to four times). It also increases her critical rate by 12%.

Note: The numerical values of the above-listed Psychubes are at max level.

Reverse 1999 Fatutu build guide: Insight materials

Insight effects of the latest Arcanist (Image via Bluepoch )

Fatutu’s Inheritance or passive effect is called Seashell Necklace. It grants Spirit Shells to her, heals allies, applies Spirit Shells to enemies, and more. Here are the details of her Inheritance’s effects at all Insight levels and a list of upgrade materials:

Insight I: She gains eight Spirit Shells when she enters the battle. The Arcanist also gains a 20% chance to gain Moxie while applying Spirit Shells. All allies receive HP (equal to 30% ✕ of her attack ✕ number of retrieved Spirit Shells) while she retrieves Spirit Shells. She retrieves all Spirit Shells when an enemy with them is defeated.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Page of Mineral Wealth ✕ 6

Spell of Banishing ✕ 6

Cicada Wings ✕ 6

Insight II: She gains a 5% attack buff while entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 40000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth ✕ 10

Fox Tail ✕ 5

Bifurcated Skeleton ✕ 6

Insight III: She gains an additional four Spirit Shells while entering the battle. Additionally, she casts a one-star Unmendable Cracks on the enemy with the most number of Spirit Shells after applying or retrieving seven Spirit Shells.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 200000

Tome of Mineral Wealth ✕ 6

Silver Bullet ✕ 6

Rheingold ✕ 3

Reverse 1999 Fatutu build guide: Best teams

Semmelweis is one of Arcanist who has an excellent synergy with the latest character (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can use Fatutu as a healer in their Reverse 1999 team. They can pair her with any character with extra actions in their kit, such as 37 of Star Afflatus and Jiu Niangzi of Mineral Afflatus.

That said, here are the best teams for the Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Semmelweis: Fatutu can evenly distribute HP among all allies. This causes Semmelweis to lose HP, which buffs her damage.

Fatutu can evenly distribute HP among all allies. This causes Semmelweis to lose HP, which buffs her damage. Kakania: Kakania’s Genesis damage passive ability triggers while the latest Arcanist retrieves Spirit Shells.

Kakania’s Genesis damage passive ability triggers while the latest Arcanist retrieves Spirit Shells. Flutterpage: The Arcanist can increase Flutterpage's Forcefield duration.

The Arcanist can increase Flutterpage's Forcefield duration. Barcarola: Impromptu Incantation counts as an extra action. If Impromptu Incantation hits, it can trigger healing or damage increase buff.

Impromptu Incantation counts as an extra action. If Impromptu Incantation hits, it can trigger healing or damage increase buff. Voyager: Use Voyager while using Barcarola.

That concludes our Fatutu build guide in Reverse 1999.

