Fatutu in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teams, and more

Fatutu in Reverse 1999 is the upcoming 6-star arcanist set to debut in the version 2.4 update. She will be available to pull on the banner, A Shell on the Waves, from April 10 to April 24, 2025. Fatutu is a Mineral Afflatus arcanist who deals Mental damage to enemies. The arcanist can dispel debuffs from allies and apply damage taken and critical damage taken debuff on enemies. She also has a unique type of healing that evenly redistributes health to all allies.

This article will discuss Fatutu's skills, best teams, and whether she is worth pulling.

Fatutu in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Fatutu casting her Ultimate Skill (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the skills overview of Fatutu in Reverse 1999:

Unmendable Cracks (Basic Skill 1): It is a debuff-type skill that deals damage and applies Spirit Shells to a single enemy. She randomly dispels Stats Down, Neg Status, and Counter from all allies.

It is a debuff-type skill that deals damage and applies to a single enemy. She randomly dispels Stats Down, Neg Status, and Counter from all allies. Ocean in the Shell (Basic Skill 2): It is a mass buff skill that evenly redistributes all allies’ health. The skill also grants Shared Shells, Shared Fate stacks to them and retrieves all Spirit Shells.

It is a mass buff skill that evenly redistributes all allies’ health. The skill also grants stacks to them and retrieves all Spirit Shells. Proverb of the Sea (Ultimate Skill): Her Ultimate Skill deals damage to one enemy and applies all Spirit Shells. Then, Fatutu inflicts Shell Beacon on the enemy for two turns.

Status Effects Explanation of Fatutu in Reverse 1999

Spirit Shell: If this status effect is on Fatutu, it applies one stack of Spirit Shell to enemies when she gets attacked or receives distributed damage. When on an enemy, they take an additional 5% damage and critical damage from extra actions (can stack). Fatutu retrieves one Spirit Shell from this enemy after it gets attacked.

If this status effect is on Fatutu, it applies one stack of Spirit Shell to enemies when she gets attacked or receives distributed damage. When on an enemy, they take an additional 5% damage and critical damage from extra actions (can stack). Fatutu retrieves one Spirit Shell from this enemy after it gets attacked. Shell Beacon: After Fatutu retrieves Spirit Shells from an enemy, she reapplies the same number of Spirit Shells to them.

After Fatutu retrieves Spirit Shells from an enemy, she reapplies the same number of Spirit Shells to them. Shared Shells, Shared Fate: When the ally is under this status effect, it redistributes damage equally to all allies on the battlefield (reduces stack after trigger; can stack up to 30 times).

The Inheritance or Passive skill of Fatutu in Reverse 1999 is called Seashell Necklace. Its Insight II effect buffs her attack by 5% upon entering the battle. At Insight I, she gains Spirit Shells and a certain percentage chance of obtaining Moxie when applying them. She restores health to all allies when retrieving Spirit Shells. Additionally, she retrieves all Spirit Shells from the enemy (with Spirit Shells) when it’s defeated.

Fatutu gains an additional four Spirit Shells upon entering the battle. She casts a rank 1 Unmendable Crack on the enemy with the most Spirit Shells after applying or retrieving seven Spirit Shells.

Best teams for Fatutu in Reverse 1999

37 is one of the best teammates for Fatutu (Image via Bluepoch)

Fatutu takes the role of a healer in a Reverse 1999 team. However, one must upgrade her Inheritance to Insight III to make the most out of her kit. Timekeepers can use her with arcanists who have Follow-Up attacks in their kit.

Here are the best teammates for Fatutu in Reverse 1999:

Jiu Niangzi (Mineral): DPS

37 (Star): DPS

Anjo Nala (Beast): DPS

Barcarola (Star): DPS

Voyager (Star): Support (must unlock Euphoria)

Lilya (Star): DPS (must unlock Euphoria)

Argus (Plant): Sub-DPS

Kakania (Plant): Tank (Can used in content that requires four members)

Lucy (Intelligence): DPS

Lopera (Beast): Support

Windsong (Star): DPS

Is Fatutu in Reverse 1999 worth pulling?

Fatutu is a Mineral Afflatus 6-star character (Image via Bluepoch)

Fatutus in Reverse 1999 has an excellent passive healing ability. She can also evenly distribute the damage an ally receives to all team members on the battlefield. It is a neat trick that increases a team’s survivability. Additionally, her ability to buff Follow-Up attacks syncs perfectly with the meta characters like Windsong of Star Afflatus, Lucy of Intelligence Afflatus, and Jiu Niangzi of Mineral Afflatus.

On top of that, she can also deal decent one-target damage and is the best arcanist for challenging content like Reveries in the Rain. Timekeepers are advised to pull for her due to her strong support capabilities. She can be a saving grace for any team in Reverse 1999.

