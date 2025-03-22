All upcoming Reverse 1999 Arcanists in versions 2.5 and 2.6

Bluepoch will debut three Reverse 1999 Arcanists in version 2.5 and two in version 2.6. The former version features a new 6-star character of Star afflatus and a 5-star of Plant afflatus in the Phase One update. Its Phase Two update introduces a 6-star character of Plant afflatus. On the other hand, Phase One update of version 2.6 will feature a 6-star character of Mineral afflatus, and Phase Two debuts another 6-star of Intelligence afflatus.

This article lists all upcoming Arcanists in the Reverse 1999 versions 2.5 and 2.6 along with their skills overview.

List of all upcoming Reverse 1999 Arcanists in version 2.5

Timekeepers will be able to summon these Reverse 1999 Arcanists in version 2.5:

1) Liang Yue

Liang Yue in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Liang Yue is the upcoming true limited Reverse 1999 Arcanist of Star afflatus. This 6-star Arcanist has various status effects up her sleeves. She can apply damage taken reduction buff, grant immunity to allies, increase the card’s rank in the spell queue, and perform various follow-up attacks.

Below are the skills overview of Liang Yue in Reverse 1999:

Banish Evil (Basic Skill 1): Deals damage to a single target and increases Guardian’s Resolve effect duration. Actively casting this incantation grants additional Justice Talon stacks if Liang Yue is in the Qiangling Complete status. Additionally, this skill gains a penetration buff at two and three-star ranks.

Deals damage to a single target and increases Guardian’s Resolve effect duration. Actively casting this incantation grants additional Justice Talon stacks if Liang Yue is in the Qiangling Complete status. Additionally, this skill gains a penetration buff at two and three-star ranks. Bless Life (Basic Skill 2): Buffs a single ally, granting Dispel Misfortune - One status effect for one round. She gives Dispel Misfortune - Two and Dispel Misfortune - Three with two and three-star cards. If she grants this effect again, the round duration stacks. Actively casting this skill while under the Qiangling Complete status grants additional Peace Talon stacks.

Buffs a single ally, granting Dispel Misfortune - One status effect for one round. She gives Dispel Misfortune - Two and Dispel Misfortune - Three with two and three-star cards. If she grants this effect again, the round duration stacks. Actively casting this skill while under the Qiangling Complete status grants additional Peace Talon stacks. Call of Thunder #0305: Attacks all enemies and grants Immunity and Guardian’s Resolve effects to all allies. She enters the Qiangling Complete status effect for a certain number of rounds. If she is already in the Qiangling Complete status, its duration increases.

Explanation of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's status effects:

Guardian’s Resolve: It grants damage taken reduction, which can stack up to a maximum of 30 times (each stack is timed independently).

It grants damage taken reduction, which can stack up to a maximum of 30 times (each stack is timed independently). Qiangling Complete: The three incantations to the right side gain +1 rank when cast. The three incantations to the left gain one additional round of Stats Up, Stats Down, Counter, Pos Status, and Neg Status. The cards in the middle gain both effects combined.

The three incantations to the right side gain +1 rank when cast. The three incantations to the left gain one additional round of Stats Up, Stats Down, Counter, Pos Status, and Neg Status. The cards in the middle gain both effects combined. Justice Talon: She gains Justice Talon stacks upon casting three rightmost incantations while in Qiangling Complete status. After reaching max stacks, she consumes all to cast different variations of Eight Deva Devastation based on the number of Justice Talons consumed.

She gains Justice Talon stacks upon casting three rightmost incantations while in Qiangling Complete status. After reaching max stacks, she consumes all to cast different variations of Eight Deva Devastation based on the number of Justice Talons consumed. Peace Talon: This Reverse 1999 Arcanist gains Peace Talon stacks upon casting three leftmost incantations while in Qiangling Complete status. After reaching max stacks, she consumes all to cast variations of Eight Deva Devastation extra action based on the number of Justice Talons consumed.

This Reverse 1999 Arcanist gains Peace Talon stacks upon casting three leftmost incantations while in Qiangling Complete status. After reaching max stacks, she consumes all to cast variations of Eight Deva Devastation extra action based on the number of Justice Talons consumed. Dispel Misfortune - One: Increases damage dealt and damage taken reduction. Liang casts rank one Banish Evil to the enemy with the lowest HP when attacked, after attacking, or at the round’s end.

Increases damage dealt and damage taken reduction. Liang casts rank one Banish Evil to the enemy with the lowest HP when attacked, after attacking, or at the round’s end. Dispel Misfortune - Two: Increases damage dealt and damage taken reduction. Liang casts rank two Banish Evil to the enemy with the lowest HP when being attacked, after attacking, or at the round’s end. The duration of this status effect decreases after casting Banish Evil, or it doesn’t decrease.

Increases damage dealt and damage taken reduction. Liang casts rank two Banish Evil to the enemy with the lowest HP when being attacked, after attacking, or at the round’s end. The duration of this status effect decreases after casting Banish Evil, or it doesn’t decrease. Dispel Misfortune - Three: Increases damage dealt and damage taken reduction. Liang casts rank three Banish Evil to the enemy with the lowest HP when attacked, after attacking, or at the round’s end. The duration of this status effect decreases after casting Banish Evil, or it doesn’t decrease.

Increases damage dealt and damage taken reduction. Liang casts rank three Banish Evil to the enemy with the lowest HP when attacked, after attacking, or at the round’s end. The duration of this status effect decreases after casting Banish Evil, or it doesn’t decrease. Eight Deva Devastation: It has two variants, Tiger and Shadow. If there are more Justice Talons than Peace Talons, Liang casts Eight Deva Devastation - Tiger. If Peace Talons exceed Justice Talons, she casts Eight Deva Devastation - Shadow. If they are equal, she casts Eight Deva Devastation - Plague.

It has two variants, Tiger and Shadow. If there are more Justice Talons than Peace Talons, Liang casts Eight Deva Devastation - Tiger. If Peace Talons exceed Justice Talons, she casts Eight Deva Devastation - Shadow. If they are equal, she casts Eight Deva Devastation - Plague. Eight Deva Devastation - Tiger: A rank two incantation that deals damage to all enemies and converts excess critical rate to critical damage. Every Justice Talon consumed buffs this attack’s critical rate, critical damage, and damage dealt. All allies gain Guardian’s Resolve status effect for every Justice Talon depleted.

A rank two incantation that deals damage to all enemies and converts excess critical rate to critical damage. Every Justice Talon consumed buffs this attack’s critical rate, critical damage, and damage dealt. All allies gain Guardian’s Resolve status effect for every Justice Talon depleted. Eight Deva Devastation - Shadow: Deals mass damage to all enemies. Each time this attack depletes Peace Talon, Liang applies Poison and Burn before attacking. Every Poison stack increases damage dealt, and the Burn stack buffs penetration rate. All allies gain Guardian’s Resolve status effect for every Justice Talon depleted.

Deals mass damage to all enemies. Each time this attack depletes Peace Talon, Liang applies Poison and Burn before attacking. Every Poison stack increases damage dealt, and the Burn stack buffs penetration rate. All allies gain Guardian’s Resolve status effect for every Justice Talon depleted. Eight Deva Devastation - Plague: Deals mass damage to all enemies and grants Swift Resolve to Liang. All allies gain Guardian’s Resolve for every Justice Talon or Peace Talon stack depleted.

2) Loggerhead

Loggerhead in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Loggerhead is a 5-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist of Plant afflatus. This Arcanist deals Mental damage and can apply various debuffs to enemies and give Counter to allies. He can also heal allies upon upgrading his Inheritance to Insight I. Loggerhead also gains the Clear Head effect at Insight I and III, which buffs his healing.

Here is the skills overview of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist:

Take A Look! (Basic Skill 1): Deals damage and debuffs a single enemy by applying random debuffs from the Collection of Neg Statuses.

Deals damage and debuffs a single enemy by applying random debuffs from the Collection of Neg Statuses. Give It A Try! (Basic Skill 2): It is a one-target Counter skill that grants Memory Replay to a selected ally and the three units behind it.

It is a one-target Counter skill that grants Memory Replay to a selected ally and the three units behind it. Indiscriminate Viewing (Ultimate Skill): Deals mass damage to all enemies, then applies random debuffs from the Collection of Neg Statuses.

Explanation of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's status effects:

Collection of Neg Statuses: Contains Rigidity, Poison, and Burn.

Contains Rigidity, Poison, and Burn. Memory Replay: Counter-type effect that grants damage taken reduction buff. After an enemy attack, it applies a random debuff from the Collection of Neg Statuses to them. When allies are in this status effect, they recover a certain percentage of health based on Loggerhead’s max HP (at Insight I).

Counter-type effect that grants damage taken reduction buff. After an enemy attack, it applies a random debuff from the Collection of Neg Statuses to them. When allies are in this status effect, they recover a certain percentage of health based on Loggerhead’s max HP (at Insight I). Clear Head: Grants healing done for a certain number of rounds (can stack up to 200 times; each stack is timed independently).

3) Noire

Noire in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Noire is a Reverse 1999 Arcanist that will debut in the version 2.5 Phase Two update. She is a Plant afflatus DPS character who can deal burst damage, cast her Ultimate again after using it once, and debuff enemies.

Here is the overview of Noire’s skills:

Cutting Vision (Basic Skill 1): Deals damage to a single enemy and focuses all enemies’ Spotlight to the selected one.

Deals damage to a single enemy and focuses all enemies’ Spotlight to the selected one. Stunt Scene (Basic Skill 2): Deals mass damage to multiple enemies. Gains the Genius Insight status effect after attacking. This skill can trigger the Spotlight effect an additional time.

Deals mass damage to multiple enemies. Gains the Genius Insight status effect after attacking. This skill can trigger the Spotlight effect an additional time. Dramatic Moment (Ultimate Skill): Deals mass damage to all enemies. She receives the Mental damage/penetration rate buff for every type/stack of Neg Status. She also gains a certain percentage of chance to cast Dramatic Moment for every stack of Genius Insight. When the Genius Insight reaches max stacks, the possibility to cast the Ultimate increases further. A certain number of Genius Insight stacks reduces every time she repeats her Ultimate Skill.

Explanation of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's status effects:

Genius Insight: It grants a certain percentage of chance to cast Dramatic Moment again after using it once. The chance increases based on the number of stacks.

It grants a certain percentage of chance to cast Dramatic Moment again after using it once. The chance increases based on the number of stacks. Spotlight: The enemy under Spotlight gains Rigidity, Poison, or Burn after Noire attacks them.

List of upcoming Reverse 1999 Arcanists in version 2.6

Here are the two 6-star Reverse 1999 Arcanists that will debut in the version 2.6:

1) Recoleta

Recoleta in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Recoleta is a 6-star DPS Reverse 1999 Arcanist of Mineral afflatus. She can debuff enemies, deal burst damage, increase her Ultimate Might, and grant Moxie to allies.

Her Inheritance’s Insight I effect increases her Moxie cap limit. She also gains Moxie whenever an ally casts their Ultimate Skill. Additionally, she obtains Monomythic Narrative or Ensemble Narrative effects (based on whether the ally’s Ultimate Skill is one-target or mass attack) for each Moxie consumed by the ally’s Ultimate Skill. She can generate a Precast Incantation - Flood of Fiction at Insight III.

That said, here is the overview of Recoleta's skills:

Metaphysical Conceit (Basic Skill 1): Deals damage to one enemy and inflicts Passion Drain debuff on it.

Deals damage to one enemy and inflicts Passion Drain debuff on it. Literary Imagery (Basic Skill 2): Deals mass damage to multiple enemies. If there’s only one enemy, she gains a certain number of Monomythic Narrative stacks and Ensemble Narrative if more.

Deals mass damage to multiple enemies. If there’s only one enemy, she gains a certain number of Monomythic Narrative stacks and Ensemble Narrative if more. Maze of Visceral Realism (Ultimate Skill): Deals mass damage to all enemies. Then, she depletes all Monomythic Narrative and Ensemble Narrative to deal additional damage. This attack’s Ultimate Might increases for every Moxie reduced while using it. The ally with the lowest Moxie gains one. The Ultimate Might increases by double if she depletes more than five Moxies.

Explanation of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's status effects:

Monomythic Narrative: All Monomythic Narrative depletes upon casting an Ultimate. Each stack inflicts additional Reality damage to the primary target (can stack up to 20 times).

All Monomythic Narrative depletes upon casting an Ultimate. Each stack inflicts additional Reality damage to the primary target (can stack up to 20 times). Ensemble Narrative: All Monomythic Narrative depletes upon casting an Ultimate. Each stack inflicts additional Reality damage to the primary target (can stack up to 20 times).

All Monomythic Narrative depletes upon casting an Ultimate. Each stack inflicts additional Reality damage to the primary target (can stack up to 20 times). Passion Drain: Any ally who attacks the enemy under Passion Drain gets one Moxie (reduces one stack upon trigger).

Any ally who attacks the enemy under Passion Drain gets one Moxie (reduces one stack upon trigger). Precast Incantation - Flood of Fiction: This Reverse 1999 Arcanist generates this incantation at the next round’s beginning. It causes the ally with most Moxie to consume all of it to cast their Ultimate. Then, the ally recovers all consumed Moxies.

2) Aleph

Aleph in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Aleph is an Intelligence afflatus Reverse 1999 Arcanist who will debut in the version 2.6 Phase Two update. He can increase allies’ Incantation Might, and the number of Impromptu Incantations for this turn and add one Action Point with Continuous Action I effect like Flutterpage of Star afflatus.

Here is the overview of Aleph's skills:

Discipline and Punish (Basic Skill 1): Deals damage to a single enemy and gains Continuous Action I status effect. After attacking, he consumes Eureka to increase the number of Impromptu Action for this round.

Deals damage to a single enemy and gains Continuous Action I status effect. After attacking, he consumes Eureka to increase the number of Impromptu Action for this round. Manifesto (Basic Skill 2): Buffs all allies by granting Answer stacks. He consumes Eureka, giving additional Answer stacks.

Buffs all allies by granting Answer stacks. He consumes Eureka, giving additional Answer stacks. Omniscient Mapping (Ultimate Skill): Aleph enters the Hyperthymesia status effect, remembering all basic incantations cast by allies in this turn.

Explanation of this Reverse 1999 Arcanist's status effects

Answer: Increases Incantation Might.

Increases Incantation Might. Hyperthymesia: Aleph casts all the remembered basic incantations after this channel ends. It also increases the number of Impromptu Incantation attacks for this round. Aleph also grants Impromptu Incantation the ability to inflict Interpretation status on enemies it attacks. Its final attack deals Mental damage.

That concludes our list of upcoming Reverse 1999 Arcanists in versions 2.5 and 2.6.

