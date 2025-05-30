Reverse 1999 Recoleta build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

Recoleta is the latest 6-star Reverse 1999 Arcanist to debut in the version 2.6 update. The Mineral Afflatus character can debuff, generate Moxie, and deal impressive damage with her kit. She can generate a card that lets a teammate with the highest Moxie cast their Ultimate immediately. Moreover, the teammate will recover all the Moxies they consumed while using their Ultimate skill.

She can also gain the Ultimate Might buff and increase her Ultimate’s damage based on the number of Moxie consumed. Timekeepers can use her as a main DPS unit in any team they desire.

Reverse 1999 Recoleta build guide: Skills explanation

Below is the explanation of Recoleta’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Metaphysical Conceit (Basic Skill 1): This is a debuff-type skill that inflicts two stacks of Passion Drain on a single enemy. It also deals 100%/150%/250% Reality damage to it.

This is a debuff-type skill that inflicts two stacks of on a single enemy. It also deals 100%/150%/250% Reality damage to it. Literary Imagery (Basic Skill 2): This skill deals 120%/180%/300% Reality damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, it grants five stacks of Monomythic Narrative to the Arcanist if there’s only one enemy. Otherwise, she gains five stacks of Ensemble Narrative .

This skill deals 120%/180%/300% Reality damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. Additionally, it grants five stacks of to the Arcanist if there’s only one enemy. Otherwise, she gains five stacks of . Maze of Visceral Realism (Ultimate Skill): This skill deals 450% Reality damage to all enemies and an additional 450% to the primary target. The Arcanist consumes all stacks of Monomythic Narrative and Ensemble Narrative to inflict additional Reality damage to enemies. She consumes all Moxie and gains 3% Ultimate Might for every Moxie consumed. She grants one Moxie to the ally with the lowest Moxie. If she consumes at least five Moxies, it grants double the Ultimate Might.

Explanation of status effects:

Monomythic Narrative: It deals an additional 50% Reality damage to the primary target with each stack consumed while she casts her Ultimate skill (can stack up to 20 times).

It deals an additional 50% Reality damage to the primary target with each stack consumed while she casts her Ultimate skill (can stack up to 20 times). Ensemble Narrative: It deals an additional 25% Reality damage to the primary target with each stack consumed while she casts her Ultimate skill (can stack up to 20 times).

It deals an additional 25% Reality damage to the primary target with each stack consumed while she casts her Ultimate skill (can stack up to 20 times). Passion Drain: Any ally who attacks the enemy with Passion Drain gains one Moxie (reduces one stack after being triggered).

Best Psychubes for Recoleta in Reverse 1999

Another Story Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Recoleta in Reverse 1999:

The Final Roll (6-star): When the carrier attacks, they gain 2.4% Ultimate Might for every Moxie consumed. If the carrier is of Mineral Afflatus, it gains a 2% critical damage for every Moxie Consumed.

When the carrier attacks, they gain 2.4% Ultimate Might for every Moxie consumed. If the carrier is of Mineral Afflatus, it gains a 2% critical damage for every Moxie Consumed. Rehearsal of Dreams (6-star): The carrier gains a 6% damage dealt buff for every Neg Status, Stats Down, or Control effect on the enemy (can stack up to four times).

The carrier gains a 6% damage dealt buff for every Neg Status, Stats Down, or Control effect on the enemy (can stack up to four times). Another Story (6-star): She gains a 3%/6% damage dealt buff while casting two/three-star cards.

The best Psychube for Recoleta is The Final Roll. She gains a critical damage buff and Ultimate Might that boosts her damage output. It fits her kit perfectly as a main DPS for any team. Timekeepers can use Rehearsal of Dreams while pairing her with Arcanists who can apply negative statuses, stats down, or control effects. Another Story is the best alternative if one doesn’t have any.

Reverse 1999 Recoleta build guide: Insight Materials

Recoleta’s Inheritance or passive skill in Reverse 1999 is called Spontaneous Writing. It increases her Moxie cap, buffs critical damage, and adds several other effects to her kit. Here are its Inheritance effects at all Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade it:

Insight I: It increases her Moxie cap by two. She gains one Moxie after a teammate casts their Ultimate skill. Additionally, she gains one stack of Monomythic Narrative/Ensemble Narrative for every Moxie consumed by the teammate while casting a one-target/mass Ultimate skill.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 18000

Page of Mineral Wealth ✕ 6

Shattered Bones ✕ 6

Perpetual Cog ✕ 5

Insight II: She gains a 15% critical damage buff while entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 40000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth ✕ 10

Liquified Terror ✕ 5

Prophetic Bird ✕ 6

Insight III: Her Moxie cap increases by three. She gains three Moxies and one stack of Preparation: Recoleta. Additionally, she gains one stack of Preparation: Recoleta for every ten stacks of Monomythic Narrative and Ensemble Narrative consumed (up to a maximum of one).

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 200000

Tome of Mineral Wealth ✕ 16

Glowing Mothwing ✕ 6

Golden Fleece ✕ 3

Explanation of status effects:

Preparation Recoleta: It generates a precast incantation, Flood of Fiction the beginning of the next round.

It generates a precast incantation, Flood of Fiction the beginning of the next round. Flood of Fiction: It causes the teammate with the highest Moxie to consume all to cast their Ultimate skill. After casting, the ally recovers all consumed Moxies.

Best teams for Recoleta build in Reverse 1999

Kakania is one of the best teammates for her (Image via Bluepoch)

The Arcanist is the main DPS unit of any team in Reverse 1999. Therefore, here are the best teammates for her for Sub-DPS and healer roles:

Melania (Sub-DPS): One must upgrade her Euphoria to avail of the Fixed Plan effect.

One must upgrade her Euphoria to avail of the Fixed Plan effect. Lopera (Sub-DPS): She grants Ultimate Might to allies behind her. Buff their critical rate.

She grants Ultimate Might to allies behind her. Buff their critical rate. Pickles (Sub-DPS): He can give buffs to the Mineral Afflatus teammate in front of him.

He can give buffs to the Mineral Afflatus teammate in front of him. Fatutu (healer): She can provide decent healing.

She can provide decent healing. Medicine Pocket (healer): Use after upgrading her Euphoria

Use after upgrading her Euphoria Kakania (healer/tank): A great tank and healer.

That concludes our Recoleta build guide for Reverse 1999.

