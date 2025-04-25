Reverse 1999 Loggerhead build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teams

Loggerhead is the latest 5-star character to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update alongside Liang Yue. She is a Plant Afflatus Arcanist who can deal Mental damage. Her kit has the counter effect, can apply debuffs, buff the damage taken reduction stat for allies, and restore HP. The Arcanist can also equip a unique effect called Clear Head, which can improve her healing effectiveness.

Ad

This article provides the recommended Psychubes, teammates, and skills details, and lists Insight materials for her best build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Loggerhead build guide: Skills explanation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here is the explanation of Loggerhead’s skills in Reverse 1999:

A Must-See! (Basic skill 1): It deals 200%/230%/400% damage to a single target. Additionally, she inflicts two random effects from Collection of Neg Status on the hit enemy.

It deals 200%/230%/400% damage to a single target. Additionally, she inflicts two random effects from on the hit enemy. A Mind-Blower! (Basic skill 2): It is a counter-type skill that grants Memory Replay to the selected ally and one/two/three units with one/two/three cards behind it for two rounds.

It is a counter-type skill that grants to the selected ally and one/two/three units with one/two/three cards behind it for two rounds. Cinema Binge (Ultimate skill): It deals 400% damage to all enemies. After attacking, she inflicts two random effects from her Collection of Neg Status on the primary target.

Ad

Explanation of her status effects:

Collection of Neg Status: She can apply one stack of Rigidity, one stack of Poison, and five stacks of Burn from it. She prioritizes effects that are yet to be applied.

She can apply one stack of Rigidity, one stack of Poison, and five stacks of Burn from it. She prioritizes effects that are yet to be applied. Memory Replay: It buffs damage taken reduction by 15%. After she gets attacked, the effect applies on effect from the Collection of Neg Status on the attacker for two rounds.

Best Psychubes for Loggerhead build in Reverse 1999

Blasphemer of Night is one of the best Psychubes for her (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Loggerhead build:

Ad

Blasphemer of Night (6-star): Increases her damage dealt by 24% while attacking enemies with two or more Neg Status.

Increases her damage dealt by 24% while attacking enemies with two or more Neg Status. Your Friendly Exorcist (5-star): All Plant-type allies gain a 4% damage dealt buff (can stack up to four times) upon entering the battle for every Plant Afflatus ally in the team.

All Plant-type allies gain a 4% damage dealt buff (can stack up to four times) upon entering the battle for every Plant Afflatus ally in the team. Yearning Desire (5-star): She deals 16% more damage to the enemy with Stats down or Neg Status.

She deals 16% more damage to the enemy with Stats down or Neg Status. That Inquisitive Dear (6-star): She grants HP equal to 48% of her attack to the ally with the lowest HP while casting a debuff-type basic skill.

Ad

Timekeepers can use Your Friendly Exorcist if they want to build a team with all Plant Afflatus Arcanists. They can use Blasphemer of Night and Yearning Desire as an alternative. That Inquisitive Dear is best when Timekeepers want to use her as a healer.

Reverse 1999 Loggerhead build guide: Insight materials

Her Insight effect (Image via Bluepoch) Loggerhead’s

Her Inheritance is called Head of the Storeroom. It grants her the Clear Head effect and buffs her damage heal percentage. Below are the effects of the Head of the Storeroom at Insight levels and materials required to upgrade:

Ad

Insight I: Whenever an ally triggers Memory Replay, she gains one Clear Head for two rounds. She also gains one Clear Head at the round’s end and all allies in Memory Replay recover 1.2% of their maximum HP.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 12000

Page of Plantal Vimen ✕ 6

Silver Ore ✕ 4

Milled Magnesia ✕ 4

Also read: Liang Yue build guide

Insight II: She gains a 10% damage heal buff upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 30000

Scroll of Plantal Vimen ✕ 8

Esoteric Bones ✕ 4

Golden Beetle ✕ 2

Ad

Insight III: She gains one Clear Head stack for each Neg Status applied, lasting two rounds when an ally actively casts its incantation.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty x 120000

Tome of Plantal Vimen x 12

Murmur of Insanity x 5

Serpent Scepter x 2

Best teams for Loggerhead build in Reverse 1999

Liang Yue is one of the best teammates for her (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are the best teammates for Loggerhead build in Reverse 1999:

Ad

Noire (6-star/Plant Afflatus)

Druvis III (6-star/Plant Afflatus)

Satsuki (5-star/Plant Afflatus)

Liang Yue (6-star/Star Afflatus)

Mercuria (6-star/Intellect Afflatus)

Also read: Mercuria build in Reverse 1999

That concludes our Loggerhead build guide in Reverse 1999.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More