Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update: New main story, banners, events, Artificial Somnambulism update, and more

Bluepoch has announced the details of the forthcoming Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update, which will be released after a closed server maintenance on May 29, 2025. The developers will expand the title’s story by adding a new main story chapter, titled Folie et Deraison. Timekeepers can also pull on new banners, participate in events, and get plenty of free pulls from sign-in events.

In addition, the forthcoming update includes a new update to the Artificial Somnambulism game mode, Euphoria characters, and more. This article outlines all the upcoming content in the Reverse 1999 2.6 update.

New main story in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

The main story of the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update is called Folie Et Deraison. It is the ninth chapter in the title’s main story, which Timekeepers can unlock upon completing Tristes Tropiques, Chapter 1, Stage 16.

Timekeepers can play the story’s main event from May 29 to June 30, 2025. They can complete the story, Insight, and Resource stages to earn various rewards, including Picrasma Gummy, Wealth Indicator, and Clear Drops. Picrasma Gummy restores a small amount of Cellular Activity.

Timekeepers can exchange Wealth Indicators at the event shop, Behind Bars Book Club. It will open from May 29 to June 3, 2025. The event shop lists various in-game items, such as a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube — The Final Roll, Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Unilogs, and more.

Players can also play the sub-event, Reaction Table, to earn various rewards. It will be available from May 29 to June 30, 2025. Completing tasks in the Reaction Table grants Wealth Indicator and more.

New banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

Here is the list of new banners in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update:

1) A Writing Writer Written

A Writing Writer Written banner features an upcoming 6-star character, Recoleta. This Mineral Afflatus character will enjoy a boosted drop rate alongside other existing 5-stars: X of Intelligence Afflatus and Diggers of Plant Afflatus. This banner will be available from May 29 to June 16, 2025.

2) The Shattered Product

The Shattered Product banner in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update features an upcoming 6-star character, Aleph of Intelligence Afflatus. He will enjoy a boosted drop rate alongside the other two existing 5-stars: Satsuki of Plant Afflatus and Dikke of Beast Afflatus. This banner will be available from June 19 to July 3, 2025.

3) Ripples on the Water

Ripples on the Water is a time-limited banner that allows players to freely choose a 6-star character from the available pool. The selected character will enjoy a boosted drop rate. Moreover, Timekeepers can change the selected character anytime they desire.

The characters available in the banner’s pool are Medicine Pocket of Beast Afflatus, Melania of Beast Afflatus, Shamanne of Beast Afflatus, Voyager of Star Afflatus, and Eternity of Mineral Afflatus. This banner will be available from May 29 to June 26, 2025.

4) Yearning of the Water

Yearning of the Water is a time-limited banner, featuring Willow of Plant Afflatus and Lopera of Beast Afflatus. Timekeepers can do the first three multi-summons at a 20% discount. There will be a 70% chance of obtaining the featured characters while obtaining a 6-star from the banner. It will be available from June 1 to June 14, 2025.

New events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

Below are the details of new events in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update:

Dialogues Behind Bars: It is a sign-in event that has two parts. The first part will be available from May 29 to June 19, 2025. The second part will be available from June 19 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can get seven Unilogs from each part, totaling 14.

It is a sign-in event that has two parts. The first part will be available from May 29 to June 19, 2025. The second part will be available from June 19 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can get seven Unilogs from each part, totaling 14. Between Rainy Seasons: This event will be available from May 29 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can get decibels for the Roar Jukebox and growth materials from the event.

This event will be available from May 29 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can get decibels for the Roar Jukebox and growth materials from the event. Ruinas Gloriosas y Directrices de Metáforas: It is Recoleta’s character story. It will be available from May 29 to June 19, 2025.

It is Recoleta’s character story. It will be available from May 29 to June 19, 2025. The Answering Machine, the Butterfly, and the Literary Critic: It is Aleph’s character story. It will be available after June 19, 2025.

It is Aleph’s character story. It will be available after June 19, 2025. Beyond the Boundaries (Phototaxis in Study): The 2.6 version iteration of Phototaxis in Study, Beyond the Boundaries, will be available from May 18 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can get rewards, such as Oath and Bonuses (Erick’s theme garment), Crystal Casket, and growth materials.

The 2.6 version iteration of Phototaxis in Study, Beyond the Boundaries, will be available from May 18 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can get rewards, such as Oath and Bonuses (Erick’s theme garment), Crystal Casket, and growth materials. Anecdotes: The Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update will feature Bette’s Anecdote. Called The Last Film, it will be available from May 5 to June 19, 2025. The main rewards from this event include a 5-star Psychube and Greed.

The Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update will feature Bette’s Anecdote. Called The Last Film, it will be available from May 5 to June 19, 2025. The main rewards from this event include a 5-star Psychube and Greed. Mane’s Bulletin: This event will be available from June 3 to July 3, 2025. The investigation targets of the 2.6 version are Gold in the Cave, Bellow of the Earth, and Fog of War. Timekeepers can get Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, and more as rewards from the event.

This event will be available from June 3 to July 3, 2025. The investigation targets of the 2.6 version are Gold in the Cave, Bellow of the Earth, and Fog of War. Timekeepers can get Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, and more as rewards from the event. Double Analysis: Version 2.6’s Double Analysis event will be available from June 10 to June 20, 2025. Timekeepers can get double rewards from Pneuma Analysis during the event.

Version 2.6’s Double Analysis event will be available from June 10 to June 20, 2025. Timekeepers can get double rewards from Pneuma Analysis during the event. Farewell, Rayashki: This returning event will be available from June 20 to July 3, 2025. It will feature event stages, a shop, and other sub-events.

This returning event will be available from June 20 to July 3, 2025. It will feature event stages, a shop, and other sub-events. Lab Snapshots: This event will be available from June 28 to July 3, 2025. It rewards 400 Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, and growth materials.

This event will be available from June 28 to July 3, 2025. It rewards 400 Clear Drops, Picrasma Candy, and growth materials. Somnambulism Evolved: Somnambulism Evolved is a time-limited challenge that will be available from June 1 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can complete tasks in this section to earn several rewards, such as Path of Insight, Picrasma Candy, and Resonance Materials.

Somnambulism Evolved is a time-limited challenge that will be available from June 1 to July 3, 2025. Timekeepers can complete tasks in this section to earn several rewards, such as Path of Insight, Picrasma Candy, and Resonance Materials. New Roar Jukebox: The 2.6 version’s Roar Jukebox will be available from May 29 to June 30, 2025. Timekeepers can get Melania’s limited garment, Red and White, by unlocking the Collector’s edition. Its period is shorter than other versions. So, the developers will launch the new event, Between Rainy Seasons, that grants a certain amount of decibel levels for free.

Artificial Somnambulism update in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

Details about the Ludiscape (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will add new content to the Artificial Somnambulism game mode in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update. The new stage is called Luciscape, which will be available after June 1, 2025. It contains four layers, divided into two halves. Timekeepers must complete standard challenge objectives and one high-difficulty objective in each stage of Ludiscape.

However, they can only use each character in one half of the layer. One can also use Dream Buffs for their team before starting the layers. The buff used in the first half won’t be usable in the second. Completing stages grants Ratings based on which Timekeepers can receive various rewards.

Ludiscape stages reset every month along with non-first-clear rewards and challenge progress. Players can start the next session from Layer 3 based on the number of ‘A’ Ratings they get in the current one. Ludiscape unlocks after clearing Surface - Warehouse Forest B.

More new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update

Expand Tweet

Here are the details of other new content in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update:

1) New Euphoria characters

Two characters will receive an Euphoria update in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update. The characters are Medicine Pocket of Beast Afflatus and Melania of Beast Afflatus.

2) Reveries in the Rain update

Bluepoch has updated the Reveries in the Rain game mode in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update. Here are the details:

Isle of Echoes Challenge update

Isle of Echoes - Ashen Beast: It will be available after June 16, 2025. Additionally, players will be able to take on the new challenge, Ashen Beast - Manifest Analysis 2.

It will be available after June 16, 2025. Additionally, players will be able to take on the new challenge, Ashen Beast - Manifest Analysis 2. Isle of Echoes - Mountain Ghost: It will be available after June 30, 2025. Additionally, players will be able to take on the new challenge, Mountain Ghost - Manifest Analysis 2.

Voyages of Volatility Challenge update

Voyages of Volatility #8: It will be available from June 2 to June 16, 2025.

It will be available from June 2 to June 16, 2025. Voyages of Volatility #9: It will be available from June 16 to June 30, 2025.

It will be available from June 16 to June 30, 2025. Voyages of Volatility #10: It will be available from June 30 to July 14, 2025.

3) Limbo Adjustments

The duration of the Limbo session, opening from June 16, 20025, will extend to one month. The reset time for future sessions is set on the 16th of each month. Additionally, the developers will extend to seven layers, letting players get 700 Clear Drops as rewards.

Clearing Limbo with full stars allows players to claim all rewards of the first four layers. Then, Timekeepers can start from the fifth layer in the next session.

4) Wilderness Shop

Bluepoch will add a new Wilderness theme pack (partial) to the Wilderness shop in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update. It will be available from May 29 to July 3, 2025. Additionally, A New Day in Old Town theme pack (partial) will be available permanently after the update.

Moreover, the Greetings from the Snow theme pack (partial) will be purchasable in the Wilderness shop from June 20 to July 3, 2025.

5) New garments

Here is the list of new arrivals in the Garment Shop for the Reverse 1999 version 2.5 update:

Labyrinth of Madness series

The Last Portent: Willow

Willow Friend of the Spintercat: Lopera

Bluepoch has also added other new garments in addition to the above. Here is the list:

Red an White: Melania (Get by unlocking the Collector’s Edition of the Roar Jukebox)

Melania (Get by unlocking the Collector’s Edition of the Roar Jukebox) Oaths and Bonuses (event-themed garment): Erick (Get from the Phototaxis in Study event)

Lastly, the developers have added eight new packs to the in-app store.

