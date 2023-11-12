Reverse 1999 X build guide: Best Psychubes, teams, and more

X is a 5-star Intellect-type Arcanist in Reverse 1999, meaning he deals 30% more damage to Spirit-type enemies and is also weak against the same. He is a DPS unit with Control and Dispeller tags. This 5-star specializes in canceling enemies’ buffs while dealing significant Reality damage. At Insight I, X inflicts Silence, which refrains enemies from using buff, debuffs, heals, or counters.

He can also cancel Moxie from all enemies using his Ultimate. X’s kit is built to Support his allies by dispelling any buffs or counters from foes.

That being said, this article discusses X’s skill in detail, and provides the best Psychubes recommendations, his Insight materials, and the best teammates to aid him in Reverse 1999.

X’s skills breakdown in Reverse 1999

X's skills breakdown in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

X can dispel enemies’ buffs, debuffs, counters, and heals with his incantation skills with two and three-star cards. His basic incantation attacks a single target, and Ultimate attacks all enemies on the field. Here are the details of his incantation skills:

Anode and Cathode: X deals 200% Reality damage with a one-star card, 250% with a two-star, and 450% with a three-star. Additionally, he can dispel all Stats Up and Pos Status from the enemy with two and three-star cards.

Coffee or Tea: With a one-star Coffee or Tea incantation skill, X deals Reality damage on one enemy. X dispels all Counter from the target with two and three-star cards.

Minimalism and Maximalism: X deals 250% Reality damage on all enemies and reduces their two Moxie.

While X can dispel positive status effects, one must merge his cards to upgrade their stars. He can inflict Silence at Insight I after casting his basic incantation skills. It is recommended to upgrade him to at least Insight I to make the most of his potential.

On the other hand, his Ultimate can cancel enemies’ Ultimate by reducing their Moxie. It can come in handy when fighting with robust bosses. Additionally, his Intellect makes him advantageous against elite enemy bosses because they usually possess Spirit Afflatus.

Best Psychubes for X in Reverse 1999

Best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for X. (Image via Bluepoch)

Besides dispelling, X specializes in dealing with damage. Therefore, Psychubes can increase his damage-dealing ability. Below are some of the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for X:

Brave New World: This is a 6-star attack-type Psychube that increases X’s Ultimate Might by 18%. At Amplification level 5, after X casts an Ultimate, the strength of the following incantation increases by 40%.

Hopscotch: It is a 6-star attack-type Psychube that increases X’s incantation strength by 18%. At Amplification level 5, his Ultimate’s strength increases by 8% for every enemy he defeats. It stacks up to four times.

The Footloose: This is another of the best Psychube for X, a 5-star attack type. With this equipped, X’s Ultimate strength boosts by 15%. At Amplification level 5, X’s damage-dealing capacity increases by 16% if his HP exceeds 50%.

X’s Reverse 1999 Insight Materials guide

Reverse 1999 Insight Materials guide for X. (Image via Bluepoch)

After reaching X’s initial level of 30, upgrading the character to Insight I, and unlocking Effective Side Effects Inheritance, players can unlock his most valuable skills that add to his basic incantation skills. Here are the details of all the Insight levels and their required materials:

Insight I: When X dispels enemies’ Stats Up or Pos Status, he inflicts Silence on them for a round. Upon dispelling Counter status from the enemy, he inflicts Silence for two rounds. This effect restrains enemies from using buff, debuff, heal, or counter skills.

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

3 Page of Mineral Wealth

3 Page of Starlit Ascent

4 Magnesia Crystal

3 Esoteric Bones

Insight II: X’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8% at the start of the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

4 Scroll of Mineral Wealth

4 Scroll of Starlit Ascent

4 Rough Silver Ingot

3 Prophetic Bird

Insight III: After X casts his Ultimate, he inflicts Disconcert status on enemies for one round. This removes their ability to generate Moxie.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

6 Tome of Mineral Wealth

6 Tome of Starlit Ascent

4 Platinum Ouija

2 Mistilteinn

Players can farm for Insight Materials in farming stages, craft in the Wilderness, buy at the in-app store, or use redeem codes to get them for free.

Best teammates for X in Reverse 1999

Medicine Pocket is one of the best healers for X. (Image via Bluepoch)

X takes on the role of the sub-DPS unit in a Reverse 1999 team. Timekeepers should pair them with the main DPS and a healer to exploit his abilities. They can use Centurion, Eternity, and A Knight for DPS, while healers like Medicine Pocket, Sotheby, and others are some of the best teammates for X.

That concludes our X build guide. Follow Sportskeeda for more Reverse 1999 guides, such as character builds, and stay updated on the gaming world.