Reverse 1999 Noire build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and more

Noire is the latest Reverse 1999 character to globally debut in the version 2.5 update. She is of Plant Afflatus and deals Mental damage with her skills. Her kit specializes in dealing burst damage, follow-up attacks, and gaining Moxie. The Arcanist has a unique ability to recast her Ultimate Skill in the ongoing turn. She can also apply negative statuses to enemies and increase her Penetration rate based on them.

This article explores skills, best Psychubes, Portrait level, Insight Materials, and teams for the Noire build.

Reverse 1999 Noire build guide: Skills explanation

Here are the details of Noire’s skills in Reverse 1999:

Experimental Montage (Basic Skill 1): This skill deals 200%/300%/500% damage with one/two/three-star cards to a single enemy. Before attacking, it transfers all negative statuses of other enemies to the primary target.

Stunt Take (Basic Skill 2): This skill deals 120%/180%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. After attacking, it grants 4/5/6 stacks of Genius Idea with one/two/three-star cards to the Arcanist. The skill also increases the Spotlight effect's duration or stacks by one/two/three times with one/two/three-star cards.

Climactic Moment (Ultimate Skill): This skill deals 450% damage to all enemies. It gains a 100% Mental damage buff/3% penetration rate (up to 500% Mental damage buff and 30% penetration rate) for each type/stack of negative status on the target. The Arcanist gains a 6% chance to recast Climactic Moment for each stack of Genius Idea. When the Genius Idea reaches eight stacks, she gains an additional 40% chance to recast the skill. She consumes five stacks of Genius Idea for every recast.

Explanation of Noire’s status effect:

Genius Idea: This effect gives her a certain percentage chance to recast her Ultimate Skill, Climactic Moment, based on the number of stacks.

Spotlight: After the Arcanist attacks an enemy, this effect applies one of these negative statuses: one stack of Rigidity, five stacks of Burn, or Poison for two rounds.

Best Psychubes for Noire build in Reverse 1999

Balance, Please Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)

These are the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the Noire build:

Rehearsal of Dreams (6-star): It increases her Ultimate Might by 2% (can stack up to 12 times) for every negative status on enemies she applies while actively casting her skills. The Psychube also increases the character's damage dealt by 6% (can stack up to four times) for every type of stats down, negative status, or control effect on enemies.

Balance, Please (6-star): It allows her to deal 12% additional damage to enemies not weak to Plant Afflatus.

Undoubtedly, Rehearsal of Dreams is the best Psychube for Noir. It boosts her Ultimate Might based on the negative status present on enemies. This is helpful since she can recast her Ultimate Skill and apply negative statuses frequently with her skills; the same with the damage dealt buff.

While using this Psychube, Timekeepers can use other characters who can apply plenty of negative statuses to boost Noire’s damage.

Balance, Please is a decent alternative for her. However, it will boost her damage only if she doesn’t have an Afflatus advantage. This Psychube won’t boost her damage much, but is usable until one gets Rehearsal of Dreams.

Reverse 1999 Noire build guide: Insight materials

Miniature Set's effect at all Insight levels (Image via Bluepoch)

Noir's Inheritance in Reverse 1999 is called Miniature Set. It gives her the ability to inflict Spotlight at the round’s start, buffs her attack, and generates Moxie. Here are the details of the Miniature Set at all Insight levels and materials required to upgrade:

Insight I: She inflicts the Spotlight effect on the enemy with the highest health points at the round’s start. The effect remains active for one round.

Required Materials:

18000 ✕ Sharpodonty

6 ✕ Page of Plantal Vimen

6 ✕ Magnesia Crystal

6 ✕ Spell of Fortune

Insight II: She gains a 5% attack buff while entering the battle.

Required Materials:

40000 ✕ Sharpodonty

10 ✕ Tome of Plantal Vimen

4 ✕ Rough Silver Ingot

6 ✕ Winged Key

Insight III: She gains one Moxie and two stacks (can stack up to ten times) of Genius Idea when another enemy receives the Spotlight effect.

Required Materials:

200000 ✕ Sharpodonty

16 ✕ Tome of Plantal Vimen

6 ✕ Goldbell Spirit Bottle

3 ✕ Serpent Scepter

Best teammates for Noire build in Reverse 1999

Loggerhead is one of the best teammates for Noire in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Here are some of the best teammates for Noire build in Reverse 1999:

An-An Lee (with Euphoria): Can apply the negative statuses herself and cause the whole team to apply them.

Can apply the negative statuses herself and cause the whole team to apply them. Argus: Can apply the Pinpointed debuff that increases the enemy’s damage taken and reduces critical defense.

Can apply the Pinpointed debuff that increases the enemy’s damage taken and reduces critical defense. Loggerhead: Can provide healing and apply negative statuses.

Can provide healing and apply negative statuses. Vila: Can buff critical damage and hit rate, and heal.

Can buff critical damage and hit rate, and heal. Anjo Nala: Can apply plenty of debuffs.

Can apply plenty of debuffs. Tuesday: Use with Sotheby for a Poison team.

Timekeepers can also use other Arcanists who can apply negative status or buff the latest character’s damage. Some alternatives are Mercuria of Spirit Afflatus, Lopera of Beast Afflatus, Kakania of Plant Afflatus, Druvis III of Plant Afflatus, and Willow of Plant Afflatus.

Best Portrait level for Noire build in Reverse 1999

Her Portrait effects (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can use Noir without any Portrait (P0). Those who want to spend on her can upgrade her to Portrait level 3 (P3) to boost her Ultimate recasting ability. P1 increases the chance of recasting her Ultimate by 10% for every stack of Genius Idea. P2 reduces the Genius Idea stacks consumption to four while she recasts her Ultimate. Lastly, P3 increases the stack limit of Genius Idea to 12.

