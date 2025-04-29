Noire in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Bluepoch will debut Noire in Reverse 1999 version 2.5's phase two update. This Plant Afflatus character can deal burst damage and apply negative statuses to enemies, such as Rigidity, Poison, and Burn. Noire also has a unique effect, Genius Insight, which allows her to cast the Ultimate Skill again after casting it once.

Ad

This article outlines Noire’s skills, the best teammates, and whether she is worth pulling in Reverse 1999.

Noire in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Noire's Ultimate skill (Image via Bluepoch)

Noire in Reverse 1999 deals Mental damage with her skills. Her Basic Skill 2 and Ultimate Skill deal mass attack, whereas her Basic Skill 1 inflicts damage to a single target. Here is an overview of her skills:

Ad

Trending

Cutting Vision (Basic Skill 1): Noire deals damage to a single target. She focuses all the Spotlight on enemies to the target before attacking.

Noire deals damage to a single target. She focuses all the on enemies to the target before attacking. Stunt Scene (Basic Skill 2) : Noire inflicts damage on two enemies on the battlefield. She gains stacks of Genius Insight, and this attack can activate Spotlight effect additional times.

: Noire inflicts damage on two enemies on the battlefield. She gains stacks of and this attack can activate effect additional times. Dramatic Moment (Ultimate Skill): Noire deals damage to all enemies on the battlefield. She gets a Mental damage/penetration rate buff for each type/stack of negative status on foes. Every stack of Genius Insight grants her a certain percentage of chance to cast the Dramatic Moment again. When Genius Insight reaches a certain number of stacks, it further increases her chance of casting this skill again. Casting this skill again depletes a certain number of Genius Insight stacks.

Ad

Also read: Liang Yue build in Reverse 1999

Explanation of Nore’s effects:

Genius Insight: It gives her a certain percentage of chance to cast Dramatic Moment once more after casting it. This percentage increases based on the number of Genius Insight stacks.

It gives her a certain percentage of chance to cast Dramatic Moment once more after casting it. This percentage increases based on the number of Genius Insight stacks. Spotlight: It is a negative status that applies Rigidity, Poison, or Burn stacks on the enemies after Noire attacks them.

The Inheritance or passive skill of Noire in Reverse 1999 is called the Micro Movie Set. At Insight I, it allows her to apply the Spotlight effect on the enemy with the highest HP. The set buffs Noire’s attack upon entering the battle at Insight II. At Insight III, she gains Moxie and stacks of Genius Insight when other units on the battlefield gain Spotlight.

Ad

Also read: Loggerhead build in Reverse 1999

Best teams for Noire in Reverse 1999

Anjo Nala is one of the best teammates for Noire (Image via Bluepoch)

Noire in Reverse 1999 is a DPS unit that excels at dealing Burst damage and follow-up attacks. Timekeepers can use Arcanists that boost Noire's damage output. Here are some of the best teammates for her:

Ad

Anjo Nala: Can help boost Noire’s Ultimate damage by applying various negative statuses.

Can help boost Noire’s Ultimate damage by applying various negative statuses. Vila: Can apply Mental damage, crit, and heal

Can apply Mental damage, crit, and heal Argus: Can apply Pinpointed debuff that can increase Noire’s ultimate damage

Can apply Pinpointed debuff that can increase Noire’s ultimate damage Loggerhead: Can provide decent healing with Noire’s ability to apply negative statuses. Must upgrade to Insight III

Can provide decent healing with Noire’s ability to apply negative statuses. Must upgrade to Insight III Melania (with Euphoria): Can apply Fixed Plan to all allies after Euphoria upgrade

Timekeepers can also run her in the Poison team with Tuesday of Spirit Afflatus and Sotheby of Plant Afflatus. Other Arcanists viable with Noire in Reverse 1999 include Mercuria of Spirit Afflatus, Willow of Plant Afflatus, Druvis III of Plant Afflatus, An-an Lee of Plant Afflatus, Kakania of Plant Afflatus, and Lopera of Beast Afflatus.

Ad

Should you pull Noire in Reverse 1999?

Noire in Reverse 1999 (Image via Buepoch)

Noire is not a must-pull character, especially if you’re a F2P player. She needs various buffs from other Reverse 1999 Arcanists to deal the highest damage with her kit. It might be tougher to build a team with her than with other damage dealers.

Additionally, if you want to use her for her ability to recast the ultimate skill, upgrade her to Portrait level three. It will help her cast her ultimate twice after casting it once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More