Aleph in Reverse 1999: Skill overview, best teammates, and more

Aleph in Reverse 1999 is another human character stepping into the Arcanists’ world. Bluepoch will introduce this 6-star character in Phase Two of version 2.6. He is an Intelligence Afflatus unit with skills that deal Mental damage. Timekeepers will be able to pull him on the banner, The Shattered Product. The developers will make this banner available in the title from June 19 to July 3, 2025.

That said, this article provides an overview of Aleph’s skills, the best teammates, and whether he is worth pulling in Reverse 1999 version 2.6.

Note: Aleph’s information is taken from the Chinese server of the game. His skills’ name and other details might differ on the global server.

Aleph in Reverse 1999: Skills Overview

Aleph is a 6-star character who can deal Mental damage with his skills (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the skills overview of Aleph in Reverse 1999:

Disciplinary Authority (Basic Skill 1): Aleph deals damage to a single enemy and gains extra Action Points (AP) in the next round by entering the Continuous Action I status. If Aleph consumes Eurekas, the number of Impromptu Incantaion’s attacks will increase for this round.

Aleph deals damage to a single enemy and gains extra Action Points (AP) in the next round by entering the Continuous Action I status. If Aleph consumes Eurekas, the number of Impromptu Incantaion’s attacks will increase for this round. Declaration of Ideals (Basic Skill 2): Aleph grants the Clarification buff to all allies, boosting their Incantation Might. If Aleph consumes Eureka while using this skill, he gives extra Clarification buff stacks .

Aleph grants the Clarification buff to all allies, boosting their Incantation Might. If Aleph consumes Eureka while using this skill, he gives extra Clarification buff stacks Omniscient and Omnipotent Projection (Ultimate Skill): Aleph memorizes some basic skills allies used in this round and enters the Hyperthymesia status. Aleph casts all memorized incantations after the Hyperthymesia status ends. Then, he increases the number of Impromptu Incantation attacks for this round. The Impromptu Incantation applies Interpretation to the enemy. The final attack of this skill deals additional mental damage. Interpretation reduces the enemy’s mental defense and damage taken reduction.

The Inheritance or passive skill is called All-Knowing Advisor. At Insight I, the All-Knowing Advisor increases Inspiration stacks when allies consume Eureka. His max Eureka also increases, and he gains Eureka at each round’s beginning. When an ally with a Clarification buff uses its skill (excluding follow-up attacks), Aleph consumes Eureka, causing Impromptu attacks to inflict an Inspiration status effect.

At Insight II, it buffs Aleph’s damage dealt upon entering the battle. At Insight III, he has a certain percentage chance of restoring Eurekas after consuming them.

Best teammates for Aelph in Reverse 1999

Barcarola is one of the best teammates for Aleph (Image via Moon Active)

Aleph is the best teammate for Impromptu Incantation teams, which include Voyager of Star Afflatus and Barcarola of Star Afflatus. He takes the role of a Support character in a team.

Here are some of the best teammates for Aleph in Reverse 1999:

Voyager (with Euphoria)

Barcarola

Fatutu: For healing

For healing Flutterpage: For Eureka generation

For Eureka generation Medicine Pocket (with Euphoria): For healing, shield, and follow-up attack.

Is Aleph in Reverse 1999 worth pulling?

Aleph is worth pulling for those who want to play Impromptu Incantation team (Image via Bluepoch)

Aleph in Reverse 1999 is worth pulling for Timekeepers who play Impromptu Incantation teams. One can also consider pulling for her if they want Kiperina of Star Afflatus in version 2.7. Kiperina is the dedicated support for Impromptu Incantation teams with the ability to provide shields with massive HP. Additionally, she can convert the excess crit rate of Impromptu Incantations attacks to critical damage.

