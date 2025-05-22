Recoleta in Reverse 1999: Skills overview, best teammates, and more

Recoleta in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming Arcanist scheduled to arrive in the first phase of the version 2.6 update. She is a DPS character of the Mineral Afflatus. The Arcanist can store more Moxie than other characters, and she can increase her Ultimate’s damage output by consuming the surplus Moxie. She can also make an ally with the highest Moxie to cast their Ultimate skill immediately with her Flood of Fiction precast incantation.

This article provides an overview of Recoleta’s skills, best teams for her, and whether she is worth pulling in the Reverse 1999 version 2.6 update.

Recoleta in Reverse 1999: Skills overview

Recoleta’s skills in Reverse 1999 deal Reality damage to enemies. She can also apply debuffs and gain various status effects. These are the skills of Recoleta in Reverse 1999:

Metaphysical Conceit (Basic Skill 1): Recoleta attacks a single target and applies one stack of Passion Drain to it after attacking.

Recoleta attacks a single target and applies one stack of Passion Drain to it after attacking. Literary Imagery (Basic Skill 2): Recoleta attacks two enemies on the battlefield and gains Monomythic Narrative or Ensemble Narrative.

Recoleta attacks two enemies on the battlefield and gains Monomythic Narrative or Ensemble Narrative. Maze of Visceral Realism (Ultimate Skill): Recoleta attacks all enemies on the battlefield. She consumes all Moxies to enhance the Ultimate Might while attacking. She also increases the Moxie of an ally with the lowest Moxie. The Ultimate Might buff doubles when the consumed Moxie reaches a certain threshold.

Explanation of Recoleta’s status effect

Passion Drain: The attacker recovers Moxie when attacking an enemy with the Passion Drain effect.

The attacker recovers Moxie when attacking an enemy with the Passion Drain effect. Monomythic Narrative/Ensemble Narrative: Recoleta consumes all stacks of Monomythic Narrative/Ensemble Narrative stacks to deal additional damage.

The Inheritance or passive skill of Recoleta in Reverse 1999 is called Automatic Writing. At Insight I, Automatic Writing increases her Moxie cap. Additionally, she gains Moxie and one stack of Monomythic Narrative or Ensemble Narrative. At Insight II, she gains a critical damage bonus upon entering the battle.

Insight III further increases her Moxie cap, and she gains Moxie and Preparation: Recoleta upon entering the battle. She also gains Preparation: Recoleta again if she consumes a certain number of Monomythic Narrative or Ensemble Narrative stacks after casting her Ultimate skill.

Preparation: Recoleta allows her to generate Precast Incantation Flood of Fiction in the next round. Flood of Fiction causes the ally with the highest Moxie to cast their Ultimate immediately.

Best teammates for Recoleta in Reverse 1999

Fatutu is one of the best teammates for Recoleta (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers are advised to use allies that can help boost Recoleta's damage to increase the team’s overall damage. Moreover, an Arcanist who can deal Reality damage will be ideal for Recoleta in Reverse 1999. Here are some of the best teammates for her:

Melania (with Euphoria upgrade): She can give the Fixed Plan to all allies that buffs Ultimate’s critical rate and critical damage, and Ultimate Might.

She can give the Fixed Plan to all allies that buffs Ultimate’s critical rate and critical damage, and Ultimate Might. Fatutu: She can provide decent healing with Spirit Shells.

She can provide decent healing with Spirit Shells. Medicine Pocket (with Euphoria upgrade): They can reduce the enemy’s crit resistance and crit defense. Additionally, they can apply Daze and cast their Basic Skill 2 as a follow-up attack when allies receive attacks.

They can reduce the enemy’s crit resistance and crit defense. Additionally, they can apply Daze and cast their Basic Skill 2 as a follow-up attack when allies receive attacks. Pickles (with Euphoria upgrade): He can provide a damage-dealt buff to all allies with his Ultimate skill. Additionally, he can give multiple buffs to Mineral Afflatus allies with the Euphoria upgrade.

He can provide a damage-dealt buff to all allies with his Ultimate skill. Additionally, he can give multiple buffs to Mineral Afflatus allies with the Euphoria upgrade. Kakania: She can provide decent healing, act as a tank, and deal Genesis damage.

Is Recoleta worth pulling in Reverse 1999?

Recoleta in Reverse 1999 is easy to use and can deal massive damage with her Ultimate skill. Additionally, she can cause her allies to cast their Ultimate skills without costing Action Points (AP). These abilities can help the team deal massive damage to enemies and quickly clear stages.

Timekeepers who have Melania with Euphoria can pull for her. She can apply Moxie Extraction on enemies, which helps Recoleta cycle her Ultimate in quick succession. If an ally attacks with Moxie Extraction, they get Moxie.

Additionally, with Euphoria, Melania can apply the Fixed Plan to all allies, increasing their Ultimate’s critical damage, critical rate, and Ultimate Might.

Timekeepers who have Melania with Euphoria can pull for her for massive damage output. Recoleta also works excellently with Pickles of Mineral Afflatus and Medicine Pocket of Beast Afflatus with Euphoria.

