All Reverse 1999 version 2.8 characters (CN)

The Reverse 1999 version 2.8 is live in the CN server, marking the title’s second anniversary. The patch brought four new arcanists to the meta: one 5-star and three 6-star. Nautika of Spirit Afflatus, Moldir of Beast Afflatus, and Ulrich of Intelligence Afflatus are the 6-star Arcanists, while the only 5-star Arcanist that debuted with the patch is Buddy Farchild.

Timekeepers will get a copy of Ulrich and Buddy Fairchild for free. Here are the details of all arcanists, debuting in the Reverse 1999 version 2.8 update.

Skills overview of all Reverse 1999 version 2.8 characters

Here are the details of all Arcanists that debuted in the Reverse 1999 version 2.8 update:

1) Ulrich (Free arcanist in Reverse 1999 version 2.8)

Ulrich in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Ulrich is a free 6-star character of the Intelligence Afflatus in the Reverse 1999 version 2.8 update. His kit can gain Dynamo and infuse it into the Electric Field he creates.

The Electric Field effect can upgrade up to three levels based on the number of Dynamo stacks infused. This effect grants these buffs based on its level: Damage Bonus buff (at level 1), Incantation Might and Damage Bonus buffs (at level 2), and Ultimate Might, Incantation Might, and Damage Bonus buffs (at level 3).

Ulrich enters the Structural Analysis channel with basic skill 1, Pattern Recognition. The effect buffs all allies’ Damage Taken Reduction. He enters another channel, Frequency Analysis, using basic skill 2, Brown Noise. Frequency Analysis boosts all allies’ Ultimate Might. This Reverse 1999 Arcanist also gains Ceremonious: Ultimate Might buff with skill 1 and skill 2.

Ulrich enters Supercomputer Analysis using his ultimate skill, Infinite Series Summation. The Supercomputer Analysis channel deals reality damage to enemies. He also generates Keys, which increase the impact of Supercomputer Analysis, Structural Analysis, and Frequency Analysis channels.

His Inheritance, His Original Rhythm, grants him Dynamo stacks at Insight I when he enters the battle. It casts Electric Field level 1 if no Electric Fields are active. He also casts Spike Potential at the round’s end.

The Insight II effect boosts the damage dealt upon entering the battle. At Insight III, he gains Dynamo for every Dynamo ally infused into the Electric Field and gives one set of Keys to Supercomputer Analysis, Structural Analysis, and Frequency Analysis.

Timekeepers can get one copy of Ulrich for free by logging in during the Reverse 1999 version 2.8 update.

2) Nautika (Limited character in Reverse 1999 version 2.8)

Nautika in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Nautika is a 6-star character set to debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.8 update. She is of Spirit Afflatus who deals Reality damage and takes the role of DPS. This character has two types of basic skills: Human and Arcanist. She uses Human skills while casting basic skills 1 and 2 before the Insight II upgrade. Here are the details:

Ice Core Drilling (Human-type basic skill 1): Deals reality damage to a single target.

Deals reality damage to a single target. Painful Dithering (Arcanist-type basic skill 2): She loses HP and deals reality damage to enemies. She also deals damage based on her HP. The Arcanist also gains Warmth stacks that buff her max HP.

She loses HP and deals reality damage to enemies. She also deals damage based on her HP. The Arcanist also gains Warmth stacks that buff her max HP. Whiteout Warning (Human-type basic skill 2): It buffs damage dealt and reduces damage taken for allies.

It buffs damage dealt and reduces damage taken for allies. Door Of Ivory Or Horn (Arcanist-type basic skill 2): Moldir can choose between rank one Weave in the Light and Dedicate to the Abyss incantations to cast.

Weave in the Light grants Counter to her, and she enters Mother Earth’s Protection channel. This incantation also reduces the damage taken. The Dedicate to the Abyss incantation is a one-target attack that makes all allies consume their HP and grants Adversity I effect to them.

Her ultimate skill causes her to enter the Living Sacrifice channel. This causes her to consume all Bloodtithe at the round’s end. She casts A Million Scars incantation if Living Sacrifice reaches a certain number of points; otherwise, she unleashes A Million Springs.

A Million Springs deals damage to all enemies and recovers HP. A Million Scars deals reality damage to all enemies. The frequency of attack is equal to the number of Living Sacrifice points she has.

Her Inheritance, The Body of a False God, grants Warmth stack after she acts at Insight I. At Insight II, the Bloodtithe effect increases when an ally loses HP. She loses her HP and gains Bloodtithe and Max Bloodtithe. Nautika consumes all Bloodtithe and restores a certain amount of HP for all allies.

3) Moldir

Moldir in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Moldir is a 6-star Arcanist who will debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.8 update. She is a Beast Afflatus character who deals Reality damage and takes the role of a Sub-DPS character. Her kit can apply a debuff with basic skill 1, Destroy The Past. The skill deals damage and inflicts Passion Drain on the enemy after attacking. She also gains Continuous Action I for one round.

Her basic skill 2, Heal The Future, applies the counter-effect. It also grants the Combat Readiness effect. Additionally, she gains Full Force if under the Assertion effect and otherwise gains Swift Strike.

Her ultimate skill, No Longer Lost, grants Ceremonious: Critical Damage buff to all her allies. It deals additional Reality damage if she actively casts No Longer Lost. If she casts her ultimate skill through Riposte, she grants Ceremonious: Critical Damage buff to all her allies. The ultimate skill also grants the Dogma effect that buffs her Ultimate Might.

Her Inheritance, For “Family”, gives her Combat Readiness stack whenever an ally consumes Moxie at Insight I. It also grants Assertion to Moldir and Combat Ready Deployment and Arm Repair to all allies based on the number of Combat Readiness stacks.

Insight II buffs her attack upon entering the battle. At Insight III, she gains Combat Readiness stacks upon entering the battle and Moxie after riposting.

4) Buddy Fairchild (Free character in Reverse 1999 version 2.8)

Buddy Fairchild in Reverse 1999 (Image via Bluepoch)

Buddy Fairchild is the only 5-star character who will debut in the Reverse 1999 version 2.8. They are of Plant Afflatus and deal burst damage with their skills. Their basic skill 1, Gift From The Great Outdoors, deals Reality damage and grants Marks of Friendship stacks to Buddy. The Mark of Friendship buffs their attack.

Their basic skill 2, Little Role Model, buffs Buddy. It grants Marks of Friendship stacks and Moxie if Marks of Friendship exceeds the stacks’ limit.

Buddy’s ultimate skill deals damage and consumes all Marks of Friendship stacks to deal additional Reality damage. This attack will score a critical hit if she consumes a certain number of Marks of Friendship stacks.

Their Inheritance, Bushy-tailed Sargent, grants Marks of Friendship stacks when an ally casts their ultimate skill. At Insight II, they gain an attack buff upon entering the battle. They gain Moxie if they have a certain number of Marks of Friendship stacks at the round’s start. They won’t consume any Action Points (AP) when they cast their ultimate skill.

Timekeepers can get Buddy Fairchild and upgrade them to P5 for free in Reverse 1999 version 2.8.

