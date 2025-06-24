Reverse 1999 version 2.7 Devs Broadcast: Free 6-star, Unilogs, and optimizations

Bluepoch recently posted the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 Devs Broadcast on X, discussing the contents of the upcoming version. The broadcast revealed that Timekeepers can choose a free 6-star character and obtain free Unilogs. Furthermore, the developers will optimize some game modes in the forthcoming update. A new limited event, When the Alarm Sounds, is getting a re-release in the 2.7 version with some improvements.

Ad

That said, here are all the details revealed in the 2.7 Devs Broadcast.

Reverse 1999 version 2.7 Devs Broadcast: Free 6-star character

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the details about the upcoming content discussed in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 Devs Broadcast:

1) Free Unilogs

Bluepoch will introduce an event, Echoes in Space, that grants free Unilogs. The event will conclude in two phases, each bestowing seven Unilogs for free. Timekeepers must log in to the title during the event to claim the freebies.

2) Get a free 6-star character

Bluepoch will add a new task, Timely Reinforcements, in The Beginner’s Gift Set in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7. The event presents Timekeepers with a chance to obtain one 6-star character for free from a designated list. The list grows as Reverse 1999 beginners clear specific main story chapters. Here is the list:

Ad

Initial selection list

Eternity

Pickles

Ms. NewBabel

The following Arcanist will be added to the list after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 16:

Melania

An-an Lee

Shamane

After clearing Chapter 2, Stage 15:

Jessica

Medicine Pocket

Voyager

After clearing Chapter 3, Stage 16:

Lilly

Sotheby

Druvis III

Those who completed all missions in The Beginner’s Gift Set can receive the reward from the event page of Timely Reinforcements.

Also read: Reverse 1999 Aleph build guide

Optimization in When the Alarm Sounds

Changes to the When the Alarm Sounds game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

When the Alarm Sounds will have significant changes for the re-release in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. Here are the details:

Ad

The final boss stage will be affected by Rain Hazards. However, Timekeepers can simultaneously activate multiple Bonus Objectives. Additionally, the character in the fifth slot will become a Duty Officer and get special buffs.

Timekeepers will get Duty Certificates upon completing designated tasks. They can exchange Duty Certificates for various in-game items at Mane’s Vault. The unused Trust Notes in Mane’s Bulletin will also be converted into Duty Certificates. Players can also get Duty Certificates upon reaching specific stages in future versions of Mane’s Bulletin.

Bluepoch will also regularly optimize the game mode in future updates and re-run some gameplay in rotations. The developers will also add new content to When the Alarm Sounds.

Ad

Also read: All Reverse 1999 version 2.8 characters

Optimizations to the Reveries in the Rain game mode

Reveries in the Rain game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

Bluepoch will make various changes to the Reveries in the Rain game mode in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. Here are the details:

Ad

Players can use Euphoria or Lucidity Arcanists as Support in some Reveries in the Rain stages.

Bluepoch will also add a tutorial stage, First Echo, for Myth’s Manifest.

The Myth Manifest will unlock by default in Voyages of Volatility and upgrade automatically to level ten. Players can claim Solidified Myth after clearing Voyages of Volatility or Manifest Analysis. One can exchange Solidified Myth for various in-game items at Harbor of Echoes.

After the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update, players can save multiple plans in the Mind Map while building their roster with Myth Manifest. They can also switch between saved plans based on their needs.

Ad

That’s all Bluepoch has revealed in the Reverse 1999 2.7 Devs Broadcast. Lastly, the developers have also sent an exclusive gift to all players in-game mailboxes with the release of the 2.7 Devs Broadcast. The gift includes 120 Clear Drops and 1 Jar of Picrasma Candy (time-limited). It will be available for seven days, so Timekeepers are advised to claim them immediately.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More