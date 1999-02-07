Reverse 1999 2.7 version update: New banners, Euphoria characters, events, and more

The Reverse 1999 2.7 version update is set to release on July 3, 2025. Timekeepers will get a new main event, Cosmic Overture, two banners, three new characters, and more. Two Arcanists will receive the Euphoria upgrade system, and four will get new garments in the forthcoming update. The 2.7 update also features various events, limited-time game modes, and free rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming content in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update.

New banners in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

Timekeepers can pull on the following banners in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update:

1) Serpentine Century

Serpentine Century banner (Image via Blupeoch)

This is the new banner in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update that features two new Arcanists: 6-star Hissabeth of Plant Afflatus and 5-star Name Day of Mineral Afflatus. This banner will be available from July 3 to July 24, 2025. Timekeepers can pull them from the standard banner after the version 3.0 update.

2) Wirewalking in Zero Gravity

Wirewalking in Zero Gravty banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Wirewalking in Zero Gravity is another new banner in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. It will be available in the Phase 2 update of the upcoming version from July 24 to August 7, 2025. This banner will feature a new 6-star Kiperina of Star Afflatus.

Additionally, two existing 5-star characters, Charlie of Star Afflatus and Horropedia of Mineral Afflatus, will have a boosted drop rate. Timekeepers can pull Kiperina from the standard banner after the version 3.0 update.

3) Ripples on the Water

Ripples on the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Ripples on the Water is a returning banner in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. It offers five 6-star characters from which Timekeepers can select one to boost its drop rate. Timekeepers are guaranteed to get the selected 6-star when the banner drops one for the first time.

The characters available to pull on this banner include Druvis III of Plant Afflatus, Ezra of Star Afflatus, Voyager of Star Afflatus, An-an Lee of Plant Afflatus, and Jessica of Plant Afflatus. Ripples on the Water will be available from July 3 to July 31, 2025.

4) Yearning of the Water

Yearning of the Water banner (Image via Bluepoch)

Yearning of the Water is another returning banner in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. It will be available from August 1 to August 14, 2025. The banner features two 6-star characters at a boosted drop rate: Barcarola of Star Afflatus and Flutterpage of Star Afflatus. Timekeepers can do three multi-summons at a discount price of 20% or 8 Unilogs.

New Euphoria characters in Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

Only two characters are getting the Euphoria system in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. They are Jiu Niangzi of Mineral Afflatus and Ezra Theodore of Star Afflatus.

New events in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

Here are the details of new events in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update:

Main event: 1987 Cosmic Overture

1987 Cosmic Overture is Reverse 1999 2.7 version update’s main event. Its story mode will be available from July 3 to August 8, 2025. Timekeepers can play the story’s hard mode from July 10 to August 4, 2025. They can earn Clear drops and Cosmic Shards by clearing the story stages.

Timekeepers can also earn Cosmic Shards by completing tasks in the Monument of Space sub-event. It will be available from July 3 to August 4, 2025.

One can exchange Cosmic Shards at the event shop, Silver Delivery, from July 3 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get a new 6-star Reverse 1999 Psychube: Never-Ending Q&A, Gluttony, Unilog, and more.

Other events in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

Below is the list of other events that will be available in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update:

Timely Reinforcements: This event allows Timekeepers who’ve completed The Beginner’s Gift Set missions to choose a 6-star character they want from the specified list. It will be available permanently after the 2.7 version update.

This event allows Timekeepers who’ve completed The Beginner’s Gift Set missions to choose a 6-star character they want from the specified list. It will be available permanently after the 2.7 version update. In The Margins of History: The event will be available from July 31 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can obtain 400 Clear Drops, Pirasma Candy, and growth materials as rewards from this event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 16: Heavenly Apostles.

The event will be available from July 31 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can obtain 400 Clear Drops, Pirasma Candy, and growth materials as rewards from this event after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 16: Heavenly Apostles. Gap Month: The event will be available from July 3 to July 24, 2025. Timekeepers can play Hissabeth’s character story in this event.

The event will be available from July 3 to July 24, 2025. Timekeepers can play Hissabeth’s character story in this event. Doomsday & The Days After: The event will be available from July 24 to August 7, 2025. One can play Kiperina’s character story in this event.

The event will be available from July 24 to August 7, 2025. One can play Kiperina’s character story in this event. Echoes in Space: This is a sing-in event that concludes in two parts in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. The first part starts from July 3 to July 24, 2025, and the second from July 24 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get 7 Unilogs from each part by logging into the app during the period.

This is a sing-in event that concludes in two parts in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. The first part starts from July 3 to July 24, 2025, and the second from July 24 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get 7 Unilogs from each part by logging into the app during the period. Reveries in the Rain: Bluepoch will update the Isle of Echoes with two new challenges: Star of Misfortune - Manifest Analysis 2 and Primitive Urge - Manifest Analysis 1. The former challenge will be available after July 14, 2025, and the latter from July 28, 2025. The Voyages of Volatility Challenge #11 will be available from July 14 to July 28, 2025, and #12 from July 28 to August 11, 2025. Additionally, the Bounties of Myth time-limited event will be available from July 3 to October 30, 2025.

Bluepoch will update the Isle of Echoes with two new challenges: Star of Misfortune - Manifest Analysis 2 and Primitive Urge - Manifest Analysis 1. The former challenge will be available after July 14, 2025, and the latter from July 28, 2025. The Voyages of Volatility Challenge #11 will be available from July 14 to July 28, 2025, and #12 from July 28 to August 11, 2025. Additionally, the Bounties of Myth time-limited event will be available from July 3 to October 30, 2025. Last Days of the Dog Star: The event will be available from July 12 to July 22, 2025. Timekeepers can participate in the event by completing Chapter 1, Stage 1: Wretched Brats. It rewards Clear Drops, growth materials, and event-exclusive building.

The event will be available from July 12 to July 22, 2025. Timekeepers can participate in the event by completing Chapter 1, Stage 1: Wretched Brats. It rewards Clear Drops, growth materials, and event-exclusive building. Between Rainy Seasons: Players can participate in the event by logging into the app and getting Decibel level and growth materials. It will be available from July 3 to August 7, 2025.

Players can participate in the event by logging into the app and getting Decibel level and growth materials. It will be available from July 3 to August 7, 2025. Maritime Rescue: The event will be available from July 3 to October 30, 2025. Timekeepers can get Cocoon of Myths and growth materials from the event. A cocoon of Myths can boost an Arcanist’s Euphoria to the maximum level.

The event will be available from July 3 to October 30, 2025. Timekeepers can get Cocoon of Myths and growth materials from the event. A cocoon of Myths can boost an Arcanist’s Euphoria to the maximum level. Puppet Arena - Friendly Match: The event will be available from July 5 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get a Space Traveler theme garment for Rabies, Crystal Casket, and more as rewards.

The event will be available from July 5 to August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get a Space Traveler theme garment for Rabies, Crystal Casket, and more as rewards. When the Alarm Sounds: This event will commence on July 17 and end on August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, and more in-game items as rewards from this event.

This event will commence on July 17 and end on August 7, 2025. Timekeepers can get Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, and more in-game items as rewards from this event. New Anecdote: Timekeepers can play Fatutu’s Anecdote in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. It starts from July 8 to July 22, 2025.

Timekeepers can play Fatutu’s Anecdote in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. It starts from July 8 to July 22, 2025. Floor It! To The Golden City: The limited re-release of Floor It! The Golden City will be available from July 25 to August 4, 2025.

The limited re-release of Floor It! The Golden City will be available from July 25 to August 4, 2025. Roar Jukebox: The Reverse 1999 2.7 version update’s Roar Jukebox will be available from July 3 to August 4, 2025. This iteration rewards the Choir of the Stars garment for Voyager, for unlocking Collector’s Edition.

More new content in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update

1) New garments

Here is the list of all new garments in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update:

Barcarola: Asteroid Allegro (1987 Cosmic Circus series) (purchase from the garment shop)

Asteroid Allegro (1987 Cosmic Circus series) (purchase from the garment shop) Argus: Starbound Bounty Hunter (1987 Cosmic Circus series) (purchase from the garment shop

Starbound Bounty Hunter (1987 Cosmic Circus series) (purchase from the garment shop Rabies: Space Traveler (Get from the Puppet Arena event)

Space Traveler (Get from the Puppet Arena event) Voyager: Choir of the Stars (Get by unlocking Roar Jukebox Collector’s Edition)

2) New Wilderness theme pack

Bluepoch will introduce a new Wilderness theme pack, Where Auroras Rest, in the Reverse 1999 2.7 version update. Its partial pack will be available from July 3 to August 7, 2025, in the Wilderness shop. Timekeepers can also purchase a Neon Twilight theme pack (partial) in the Wilderness shop from July 25 to August 7, 2025.

