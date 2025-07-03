Reverse 1999 Name Day build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and teammates

Name Day is a 5-star rarity character that debuted in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update. He deals Mental damage, buffs allies, and dispels Counter statuses from enemies. Day can also make an ally cast their Ultimate Skill without consuming Action Points (AP) by granting them the Enname effect. Timekeepers can use him as a buffer and support, and don’t rely on his damage.

Ad

That said, here are the best Psychubes, teammates, skills overview, and the teammates for Name Day in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update.

Skills overview of Name Day in Reverse 1999

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here is the skills overview of Name Day in Reverse 1999:

Circular Maneuvers (Skill 1): Day deals 120%/160%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. He also dispels Counter statuses from the enemies with two and three-star cards.

Day deals 120%/160%/300% damage to two enemies with one/two/three-star cards. He also dispels Counter statuses from the enemies with two and three-star cards. As You Wish (Skill 2): He buffs two allies by providing them 20%/25%/35% damage heal and damage dealt for two/two/three rounds with one/two/three-star cards.

He buffs two allies by providing them 20%/25%/35% damage heal and damage dealt for two/two/three rounds with one/two/three-star cards. Etched in Snow (Ultimate Skill): Day buffs all allies by granting them 50% Ultimate Might for three rounds. He also grants Enname status to the adjacent ally in front.

Ad

Explanation of Day’s status effect:

Enname: The character won’t consume any Action Points while casting their Ultimate Skill.

Best Psychubes for Name Day in Reverse 1999

Below is the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Day:

The Fighter’s Best Wishes: Day takes 10% decreased damage, and his attacks deal 15% increased Genesis damage at the round’s start. This effect gets triggered if his current HP is below 60%.

Day takes 10% decreased damage, and his attacks deal 15% increased Genesis damage at the round’s start. This effect gets triggered if his current HP is below 60%. Her Second Life: All allies recover 64% health of Day’s attack after he casts his Ultimate Skill.

Ad

Timekeepers can select any Psychube to use from the above. The Fighter’s Best Wishes grants him survival, which is much needed to provide his buffs. It also increases his damage, which is optional for him. On the other hand, Her Second Life helps him prolong allies' survivability.

Insight Materials and Inheritance for Name Day in Reverse 1999

Inheritance overview (Image via Bluepoch)

Name Day’s Inheritance is called Unforgettable Bonds. It grants allies’ Ceremonious buff, a Moxie to him, and decreases his damage taken. Here are the effects of Unforgettable Bonds at all Insight levels and materials required to upgrade:

Ad

Insight I: He grants Ceremonious status to the adjacent ally in front after taking an action.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 12000

Page of Mineral Wealth ✕ 6

Trembling Tooth ✕ 4

Cicada Wings ✕ 4

Insight II: It reduces his damage taken by 8% upon entering the battle.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 30000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth ✕ 8

Solidus ✕ 3

Prophetic Bird ✕ 3

Insight III: He gains one Moxie when the adjacent ally in front casts their Ultimate Skill.

Required materials:

Sharpodonty ✕ 120000

Tome of Mineral Wealth ✕ 12

Golden Compass ✕ 4

Fruit of Good and Evil ✕ 2

Ad

Explanation of status effect:

Ceremonious: It grants 3% Ultimate Might that can increase up to 100 stacks. The effect gets removed after casting Ultimate skill and is undispellable.

Also read: Hissabeth in Reverse 1999

Best teammates for Name Day in Reverse 1999

Day supports Reverse 1999's DPS characters by boosting their Ultimate skill damage. Additionally, he can also make them use their Ultimate skills without consuming Action Points. Timekeepers can use him in Ultimate-based teams to maximize the team’s damage output.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, below are the best DPS characters that Timekeepers can use with Day:

Hissabeth (Plant Afflatus)

Buddy Fairchild (Plant Afflatus)

Ulrich (Intellect Afflatus)

Recoleta (Mineral Afflatus)

Melania (Beast Afflatus)

Spathodea (Beast Afflatus)

Lilya (Star Afflatus)

Noire (Plant Afflatus)

They can use healer or other support Reverse 1999 characters based on the DPS they pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.