Reverse 1999 Kiperina build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight materials, and best teammates

Kiperina is a new 6-star Star Afflatus Arcanist who debuted in the Reverse 1999 2.7 update. A support-type character, she can provide bulky shields and dispel negative statuses from allies. Her kit can also buff her teammates’ Critical Rate, generate Eureka, and provide Inspiration Points. The addition of this Arcanist to the game's character roster significantly increases the survivability of Impromptu Incantation-based teams.That said, here is a complete guide for the latest 6-star Arcanist in the Reverse 1999 version 2.7 update.Skills of Kiperina in Reverse 1999Below, we have explained Kiperina’s skills in Reverse 1999:Colors from Space (Skill 1): She deals 150%/225%/375% Damage to two enemies. After attacking, she consumes two Eurekas and grants one attack instance to the Impromptu Incantation for the ongoing round.For Everyone (Skill 2): She grants a Shield with HP equal to 150%/225%/375% of her Attack to all her allies for two rounds with one/two/three-star cards. If she casts this skill actively, the Shield’s value increases by an extra 30%/45%/75% with one/two/three-star cards. When she applies Shield to an ally that already has one, they will stack over each other. However, the Shield value can go up to a maximum of 650% of the Arcanist’s attack. Additionally, an ally with Shield gains a 1.5% Critical Rate buff and a 1.2% Damage bonus.Reach for the Stars (Ultimate Skill): This skill debuffs all enemies for three rounds by inflicting the Cosmic Radiation effect. Kiperina also dispels Stats Down, Neg Status, and Control statuses from all allies. Lastly, she grants six Inspiration points to the Impromptu Incantation for the ongoing round.Explanation of her status effects:Cosmic Radiation: Decreases Damage Taken Reduction and Critical Resist Rate by 30% for three rounds.Best Psychubes for Kiperina in Reverse 1999Aurora After Winter Psychube (Image via Bluepoch)Below are the best Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Kiperina:Aurora After Winter (6-star): She gains a 0.8% Attack buff after casting a buff-type incantation (can stack up to ten times). Additionally, she gains a 0.8% Critical Rate buff to all allies for every Eureka consumed by them (can stack up to 30 times).Long Night Talk (6-star): When the Arcanist has two or more buffs, she gains an 8% Damage Dealt buff while attacking. Additionally, she gains a 2.5% Attack buff after using a buff-type incantation (can stack up to five times).Aurora After Winter is the best Psychube for this Arcanist. It boosts her Attack, which increases her Shield’s value. She also grants an additional Critical Rate buff to allies. Timekeepers can use Long Night Talk as an alternative to Aurora After Winter.Reverse 1999 Kiperina build guide: Inheritance and Insight materialsKiperina’s Inheritance in Reverse 1999 is called Child of Dawn. It grants her the Auroral Corona effect and the ability to cast For Everyone passively. Here are its details at all Insight levels and the materials required to upgrade:Insight I: She accumulates Inspiration Points every time an ally consumes Eureka. The Arcanist gains one Eureka whenever an ally or Impromptu Incantation scores a critical hit. For every Eureka consumed and every excess Eureka, she gains one Auroral Corona stack at the round’s end.Required materials:18000 ✕ Sharpodonty6 ✕ Page of Starlit Ascent5 ✕ Trembling Tooth4 ✕ SolidusAlso read: Hissabeth build guideInsight II: It grants her a 5% Attack buff while entering battle.Required materials:40000 ✕ Sharpodonty10 ✕ Scroll of Starlit Ascent6 ✕ Spell of Fortune5 ✕ Red Lacquer SlabInsight III: She gains four Eurekas while entering battle. At the round’s beginning, she dispels one Control-type status from all allies. She consumes as many Eureka points as possible and casts a rank one For Everyone for every two Eurekas consumed.Required materials:200000 ✕ Sharpodonty16 ✕ Tome of Starlit Ascent6 ✕ Silver Bullet3 ✕ MistilteinnAlso read: Name Day build guideExplanation of her Insight's status effects:Auroral Corona: This effect can stack up to 20 times. It grants buffs based on the number of Auroral Corona stacks she has, as detailed below:At one stack: 10% Damage bonus to all alliesAt eight stacks: All cards in the spelldock gain one additional Inspiration Point.At 20 stacks: Converts extra Critical Rate of Impromptu Incantation into Critical Damage at a rate of 50% for the ongoing round.Best teammates for Kiperina in Reverse 1999As mentioned earlier, Kiperina is the best Arcanist for Impromptu Incantation-based teams. Timekeepers can pair her with characters like Barcarola of Star Afflatus and Aleph of Intellect status. That said, she can also fit perfectly in Crit-oriented teams. Here are the best potential teammates for her:Barcarola (6-star): DPSAleph (6-star): Support and Burst DamageRegulus (6-star): DPSVoyager (6-star): DebufferMercuria (6-star): Offensive bufferTimekeepers can also use healers with her if their team lacks survivability.This concludes our Kiperina build guide for Reverse 1999 players. Follow Sportskeeda for more such gaming guides.