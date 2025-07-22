Kiperina in Reverse 1999: Skills, best teams, and more

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:29 GMT
Kiperina
Kiperina will debut in the Reverse 1999 Phase Two update (Image via Bluepoch)

Kiperina in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming Arcanist set to debut in the Phase Two update of version 2.7. She will appear via the limited-time banner, Wirewalking in Zero Gravity, which will be available till August 7, 2025. Her kit provides shields and buffs to allies and dispels negative status from them. The Arcanist also grants Inspiration stacks to the Impromptu Incantation card.

Here's a brief introduction of her skills, best teammates, and whether you should pull her in the version 2.7 update.

Kiperina in Reverse 1999: Skills and passive overview

Here is the skill overview of Kiperina in Reverse 1999:

  • Colors from Space (Skill 1): She deals damage to two enemies and consumes Eureka after attacking. Kiperina also grants attack instances to Impromptu Incantation for the current round.
  • For Everyone (Skill 2): Kiperina grants Shields to all teammates. The Shield value increases when she actively casts the skill. Teammates also get a buff to their Critical Rate and Damage buff.
  • Reach for the Stars (Ultimate Skill): Kiperina applies the Cosmic Radiation effect on all enemies while also dispelling negative statuses and Control effects from allies. She also grants Inspiration points to the Impromptu Incantation for the current round. The Cosmic Radiation effect applies Damage Taken Reduction and Critical Resist Rate debuffs.
Passive skill

Kiperina’s passive skill is called Child of Dawn. Here are its insight effects at all levels:

  • Level 1: Kiperina gains Inspiration points whenever an ally consumes Eureka. Additionally, she gains Eureka whenever Impromptu Incantation or allies’ attacks score a critical hit. At the round’s end, she obtains the Auroral Corona effect based on the number of consumed or excess Eureka.
  • Level 2: Her attack increases upon entering the battle.
  • Level 3: Kiperina gains Eureka upon entering the battle. She dispels control statuses from all allies and consumes Eureka as much as she can to cast her Skill 2 For Everyone.
Explanation of effects

  • Auroral Corona: Kiperina gains one of these three effects based on the number of Auroral Corona stacks: Damage buff, Distribute Inspiration points to all allies’ basic incantations, Covert extra Critical Rate from this round’s Impromptu Incantation into Critical damage.

Best teams for Kiperina in Reverse 1999

Kiperina works excellently in the Inspiration-based teams, limiting her to a few team options. Here is the list of Reverse 1999 Arcanists to use with her:

  • Voyager (Star): DPS
  • Aleph (Intelligence): Support
  • Matilda (Star): Support
  • Barcarola (Star): DPS

Besides, in Inspiration teams, you can use her as a support for the 6-star DPS Ulrich.

Should you pull Kiperina in Reverse 1999?

Pull Kiperina in Reverse 1999 if you’re using Inspiration teams. She is the best support for Inspiration-based characters, thanks to her buffs and debuffs. Her Shield is robust and can make allies survive longer during battles.

Additionally, the Shields stack and become more robust if allies receiving them already have one. On top of applying Shields, Kiperina can dispel control and negative statuses, ensuring allies’ survival.

bell-icon Manage notifications