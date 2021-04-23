"F**k you Karl!": Ludwig Ahlgren hilariously calls out Karl Jacobs for being so "lovable"

The 100 Thieves' Cash App ‘Pay Day’ Uno tournament was an astounding success featuring some of the biggest internet personalities, including Ludwig Anders Ahlgren, Karl Jacobs, Valkyrae, and TSM Myth, among several others.

100 Thieves' co-owner, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, took the $100,000 victor’s cut, as well as the coveted Cash App Pay Day belt. But the most wholesome moment took place after the event was over when Ahlgren described meeting Karl Jacobs at the UNO event.

The American Twitch streamer, who dethroned Ninja as the Twitch king, admitted that everyone at the event flocked to meet him, hoping to get a picture with the internet sensation.

Ahlgren said:

"They would look up and they would be like, congrats on the subathon..and I'd be like thanks, it is the hardest thing I've done in this life. Honestly, I feel like a hero maybe above a nurse. Five seconds into it, they would leave to go talk to Karl Jacobs. I don't know what I'm doing wrong. **ck you Karl for being so loveable."

The Twitch streamer ended the video by admitting that he "wants the same" and was jealous of the Minecraft star.

Who is Karl Jacobs?

Jacobs is a YouTube personality who has been turning heads on TikTok and YouTube for a while now. He started streaming titles like Minecraft and Roblox.

Jacobs is also well known for being a key member of both MrBeast’s crew and appearing on the Dream SMP on Minecraft. He was a relatively small streamer when he started in 2017 but gradually saw a surge in numbers in 2019 after streaming regularly for two years.

When Chris Tucker, one of MrBeast’s crew members, eventually met Jacobs, he was desperate to get him on board. MrBeast then convinced his brother to let Jacobs work for him instead.

Jacobs started in MrBeast’s crew as a cameraman before becoming part of the on-screen talent. He first appeared on MrBeast’s main channel in January 2020 as part of the $60,000 Extreme Hide and Seek Challenge, where he finished in second place.

Jacobs joined the Dream SMP in August 2020 after competing in Dream’s team in the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament. Dream SMP is one of the most popular Minecraft servers ever to exist and features Tommyinnit, Quackity, Tubbo, and Dream.

Jacobs also has a huge following on TikTok, having picked up 2.1 million fans by January 2021, with no signs of slowing down.