f0rest CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Patrik "f0rest" Lindberg is a CS2 pro player who played for the team Dignitas. He fulfilled the roles of Rifler and AWPer for his team. f0rest is one of the best players in the Counter-Strike esports scene and has achieved a lot with his team. He has won many events, like the Intel Extreme Masters XII in Oakland and the DreamHack Masters Malamö in 2016. ESL One: Cologne 2014, etc.
In his almost 20-year career, f0rest is most renowned for his time with the team Fnatic, as they dominated Counter-Strike esports and broke the record for the highest-earning team in 2009. Apart from Fnatic, he has also played for multiple other organizations, like SK Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Embrace Gaming, etc.
Everything fans need to know about f0rest's CS2 settings in 2023
Currently, f0rest is an inactive pro player in Counter-Strike. However, he has been streaming and creating CS2 content for his Twitch and YouTube channels. Mentioned below are his CS2 settings for 2023.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 3.50
- eDPI: 1400
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 5
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -5
- Size: 1
- Style: 5
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Medium
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- High Dynamic Range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Bright White
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.5
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Xtrfy MZ1 Wireless
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless
- Mousepad: Xtrfy GPZ1
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 6
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Bluish
- AMA: High
Graphic card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 91%
Using the settings above can prove beneficial for many players who might not be good at Counter-Strike. To have a lot of impact in a match, they will need to learn utility lineups and use them with proper timing for each map.
CS2 started off very strong, with over a million players tuning in to try out the new iteration. However, after a few weeks, the community has expressed mixed reactions to its stale state. To fix this, the developers will need to make a lot of changes to keep the players from leaving it.