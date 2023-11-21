f0rest CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Patrik "f0rest" Lindberg is a CS2 pro player who played for the team Dignitas. He fulfilled the roles of Rifler and AWPer for his team. f0rest is one of the best players in the Counter-Strike esports scene and has achieved a lot with his team. He has won many events, like the Intel Extreme Masters XII in Oakland and the DreamHack Masters Malamö in 2016. ESL One: Cologne 2014, etc.

In his almost 20-year career, f0rest is most renowned for his time with the team Fnatic, as they dominated Counter-Strike esports and broke the record for the highest-earning team in 2009. Apart from Fnatic, he has also played for multiple other organizations, like SK Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Embrace Gaming, etc.

Everything fans need to know about f0rest's CS2 settings in 2023

Currently, f0rest is an inactive pro player in Counter-Strike. However, he has been streaming and creating CS2 content for his Twitch and YouTube channels. Mentioned below are his CS2 settings for 2023.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 3.50

eDPI: 1400

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 5

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 1

Gap: -5

Size: 1

Style: 5

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Medium

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Performance

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Bright White

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: Yes

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.5

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Xtrfy MZ1 Wireless

Keyboard: Xtrfy K5 Compact RGB

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Mousepad: Xtrfy GPZ1

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 6

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: High

Graphic card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 91%

Using the settings above can prove beneficial for many players who might not be good at Counter-Strike. To have a lot of impact in a match, they will need to learn utility lineups and use them with proper timing for each map.

CS2 started off very strong, with over a million players tuning in to try out the new iteration. However, after a few weeks, the community has expressed mixed reactions to its stale state. To fix this, the developers will need to make a lot of changes to keep the players from leaving it.