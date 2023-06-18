F1 23 tuning guide: How to tune your starter car to dominate races?

F1 23 offers diverse elements that deliver an authentic racing experience. The game incorporates improved gameplay mechanics, providing players with multiple options to customize their car's performance on the tracks according to their preferences. While die-hard fans of the series are familiar with its fundamental mechanics, there are also features specifically designed to assist newcomers. By familiarizing yourself with the available settings and utilizing other helpful features, you can confidently excel in races and attain victory.

Before jumping into the races In F1 23, acquaint yourself with various settings such as AI difficulties, customizing the setup, and other information regarding transmissions, suspension, tires, and more. This guide presents valuable tips about the settings and additional features that will aid you in asserting your dominance over your opponents on the tracks.

How to setup cars in F1 23 to win races

Adjusting your car's setup in F1 23 is essential, as a well-configured setup will result in enhanced performance during laps. To begin, navigate to the "Modifying Preset" option, where you will discover various setting choices for your car. The setting options are as follows:

Aerodynamics

Transmission

Suspension Geometry

Suspension

Brakes

Tires

Aerodynamics:

Begin by selecting the Aerodynamics option, as the perfect aerodynamics setting will enhance your car's performance while maintaining optimal balance on the track. This setting primarily determines the front and rear wings of your car. Within the Aerodynamics option, you will find two settings, Front Wing Aero and Rear Wing Aero.

Front Wing Aero: 36

Rear Wing Aero: 35

This slight modification will enhance grip and establish a balance between the car's front and rear during races.

Transmission:

After adjusting the car's aerodynamics, the next step is to focus on the transmission settings. This setting primarily involves configuring the differentials of the car. By adjusting the differentials, you can influence how power is distributed to the rear wheels. Two options are available for this setting: Differential Adjustments On Throttle and Differential Adjustments Off Throttle.

Differential Adjustments On Throttle: 56%

Differential Adjustments Off Throttle: 54%

This configuration will enhance the car's traction, preventing it from losing balance during acceleration and improving overall stability.

Suspension Geometry:

Next, move on to the Suspension Geometry section, where you will find four adjustable settings, Front Camber, Rear Camber, Front Toe-Out, and Rear Toe-In. These settings determine how effectively your tires will respond to the track's surface and enhance grip during sustained cornering situations. Here are the recommended settings:

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -1.00°

Front Toe-Out: 0.00°

Rear Toe-In: 0.12°

By applying these adjustments, you can achieve a balance that allows for optimal speed throughout each lap without excessively compromising tire wear.

Suspension:

Next, go to the Suspension configuration. The Suspension is crucial to the car's overall performance, particularly when encountering bumps and responding to abrupt braking or acceleration. Within the Suspension section, you'll find six customization options: Front Suspension, Rear Suspension, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Rear Anti-Roll Bar, Front Ride Height, and Rear Ride Height. Here are the specific settings for each option:

Front Suspension: 15

Rear Suspension: 10

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 9

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 37

Rear Ride Height: 40

Brakes:

The next setting to focus on is the Brakes setup. Within this setting, you have two options for making adjustments: Brake Pressure and Front Brake Bias. The former determines the maximum braking power of the car, while the latter refers to the proportion of braking force distributed to the front wheels. Here are the recommended settings for optimizing your braking performance:

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 57%

Tire:

Next is the Tire configuration, where you will be presented with four choices, Front Right Tire Pressure, Front Left Tire Pressure, Rear Right Tire Pressure, and Rear Left Tire Pressure. Here are the suggested values for each option:

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 22.9 psi

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 22.6 psi

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.2 psi

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.2 psi

After making necessary adjustments to all the crucial components, your car is prepared to assert its dominance in races in F1 23. These modifications are specifically designed for an idle track race. However, if you don't experience the desired level of performance with this configuration, consider experimenting by altering the setup of each part and practicing during races.

How to change the difficulty in F1 23

In F1 23, you can adjust the game's difficulty by modifying the AI Difficulty setting. The levels in F1 23 directly affect how other cars on the tracks respond. Changing this will significantly influence your race.

If you're a beginner looking for a more relaxed driving experience, head to the settings and choose the AI Difficulty option. Once you've selected it, you'll encounter a meter with numerical values. To have a more challenging experience, you can maximize the numbers. However, if you prefer an easier experience, keep the number within the range of 20 to 39.

