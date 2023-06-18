F1 23 driver ratings guide: Best teams, drivers, and more

F1 23 offers an adrenaline-pumping racing experience ideal for F1 aficionados to delve into. The game is visually appealing and packed with many modes, like F1 World and the Braking Point 2 story mode. The prime highlight of these games, along with the thrill of driving F1 cars, has always been the drivers, each with an overall rating.

The ratings alone may not be the deciding criteria for most drivers. However, it makes sense to take their stats into consideration for a better gameplay experience. Also, these ratings can change throughout the course of the year based on their performance in future seasons.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the best drivers and teams in F1 23?

F1 23 associates drivers with categories like experience, race craft, awareness, and pace, each with its own rating. There is also an overall rating that helps determine the best driver.

Experience implies the number of races a driver has participated in and completed in their career. Racecraft signifies the skill and ability of the driver to catch up to other opponents, overtake them, and perform other techniques.

Awareness denotes the driver’s skills to avoid penalty, which reflects how adept a driver is at avoiding the Stewards’ Room. Pace implies the ability of the driver to attain the closest lap times with regard to the fastest qualifying and race lap times.

The following are some of the best drivers and the teams they are associated with in F1 23:

Max Verstappen

Overall Rating: 94

Team: Red Bull

Max Verstappen is at the top of the charts, as reflected in his overall rating of 94. This is complemented by a high race craft score of 97 and a robust pace rating of 95. The lowest stat associated with Max is an 85 score in awareness.

Lewis Hamilton

Overall Rating: 92

Team: Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is a popular choice for many F1 23 players. Thanks to him being a seven-time world champion, he has a 92 overall rating and a high experience score of 97. He also has great awareness and a racecraft score of 94. The score of 90 in pace can also be a precursor for many to opt for him.

Fernando Alonso

Overall Rating: 92

Team: Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is an F1 veteran with the best experience score of 99 in this racing game. Players focused on leveraging his race craft must know that he has a solid 92 rating, which is slightly lower than Lewis and Max. The lowest rating associated with Alonso is awareness which can be a deal breaker for many players. However, this is compensated by his pace rating of 93.

Charles Leclerc

Overall Rating: 89

Team: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc’s highlights are his racecraft and pace ratings which stand at 92 and 90, respectively. In F1 23, he is short on experience with a 77 score which can be ignored considering his overall rating of 89. Furthermore, he also has a great awareness score of 85.

Sergio Perez

Overall Rating: 89

Team: Red Bull

Players looking for more experience than Charles can opt for Sergio, whose experience score of 91 and excellent 93 racecraft rating should not be ignored. He is bolstered by his robust pace score of 87 and solid awareness rating of 86.

Juggernauts like Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez being a part of Red Bull makes it one of the best teams in F1 23. Some other prominent teams include Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

EA SPORTS™ F1® @EASPORTSF1 ea.com/games/f1/f1-23… Pick up your copy right now on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC Pick up your copy right now on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC 👇 ea.com/games/f1/f1-23…

Players can check out this article covering all the driver ratings in F1 23, to know about some other racers who can align well with their requirements.

