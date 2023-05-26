Charles Leclerc feels the 2023 F1 Monaco GP is the best opportunity for Ferrari to win a race this season

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc admitted that the 2023 Monaco GP this weekend is the best chance for the team to Red Bull this season.

In the first five races of 2023, the world champions have won every single race, including the Sprint in Baku. However, heading into the Principality, there is an air of uncertainty given the track layout and the possibility that the RB19 may not be best suited for the 'high downforce' configuration.

Speaking to F1.com, Charles Leclerc said:

"I would agree because it is the only place where quali day may be more important than race day. Once you start first here then it is very difficult to overtake. In qualifying, we seem to be a bit more on pace with Red Bull, still behind but with a special lap we can beat them."

He added:

"That's my goal really and then try and keep them behind on Sunday. They will be much quicker than we are on Sunday like they have been on all the Sundays since the beginning of the season. But on a track like it is actually possible to keep them behind."

“I mean honestly Red Bull is still the team to beat" - Charles Leclerc

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Previews

The Monegasque driver stated that despite the track layout, Red Bull were still the team to beat this weekend.

The Ferrari star said:

“I mean honestly Red Bull is still the team to beat. With a special lap maybe, we can beat them in qualifying. In the race, they are extremely quick but again on a track like this overtaking is really difficult. And not only Red Bull is quick, but Aston Martin will also be in the mix. Mercedes arrived with a very different-looking car, which I'm curious to see how it performs, and then we need to see where we are and what is possible.”

Charles Leclerc added:

"It is always very special for me because those are the streets where I've grown up. I know this city by heart, wherever I go on the track. I've got some friends living right over the track and can see the race from their apartments."

He concluded:

"I don't believe too much in luck. But it’s true when you see the record it has not always been so easy on race day. But Saturday was good. I hope we can reproduce a good performance this Saturday with a better Sunday this time.”

Hopefully, Charles Leclerc can finally take the top spot on the podium in his home race for the first time.

