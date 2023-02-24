Fact Check: Can you become an Animagus in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an ambitious action RPG experience by Avalanche Software. It brought a richly detailed Wizarding World to life, a Harry Potter fan's dream come true. The title contains memorable experiences like attending Hogwarts, learning magic, and engaging in spell-driven combat.

It also includes potion crafting, broomstick flight, beast care, and more. With so many bases covered, fans wonder if there is more to the experience that is not publicly revealed. One of the biggest perks of being a witch or wizard is becoming an Animagus. But there remains some ambiguity regarding the player's ability to turn into one in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to cast spells creatively

Before we look at the facts, we need to clarify the meaning of an Animagus. Simply put, it is a term for a witch or wizard who can transform into an animal. Sirius Black, from Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban, was one as he often transformed into a black dog. Another example is the cat form of Professor McGonagall, who was the Transfiguration teacher at Hogwarts during Harry Potter's time at the school.

Unfortunately, players cannot become an animal in Hogwarts Legacy. While there are Animagi in the game in the form of enemy Ashwinder wizards, the player cannot become one. As per the franchise lore, becoming an Animagus is weird, complex, lengthy, and even dangerous.

After all, any mistakes risk resulting in permanent halfway transformations. Even then, it is pretty off-base compared to the fundamentals of the game. Adding animal transformations would further complicate the already varied combat and design as it has no reason or purpose.

For now, players can only run around in human form to cast spells, defeat foes and solve puzzles. Perhaps the developers could explore this idea for a sequel or even DLC. Playing as an Auror, magical authorities tasked with taking down Dark Wizards, who could also turn into animals, would be pretty interesting.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

Taking place in the late 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy offers a brand new take on the iconic fantasy franchise from J.K. Rowling. As a new fifth-year student attending the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, players will make new friends while learning the ins and outs of spellcasting. However, the protagonist is no ordinary student as they possess the ability to channel powerful ancient magic.

With a goblin rebellion on the horizon and Dark Wizard activities on the rise, players must contend with both while mastering their skills. Combat is frenetic and fast-paced, relying on offense and defense to defeat foes. RPG staples like leveling systems, skills, inventory management, crafting, and more are backed by a sizable open world to explore on foot or via flight.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. However, the last-gen (i.e., PlayStation and Xbox One) versions will arrive on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version has also been delayed beyond the last-gen, with the final release scheduled for July 25, 2023. However, current-gen and PC users can dive into the beautifully crafted rendition of Wizarding World right now.

Poll : 0 votes