Fact Check: Can you cast Avada Kedavra on professors in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can learn and use numerous spells from the Harry Potter franchise in Hogwarts Legacy. Among these are the three Unforgivable Curses: Imperio, Crucio, and Avada Kadevra.

The lattermost, which is the Killing Curse, is the strongest in battle situations because it will most certainly eliminate the enemy. This gives you unmatched power when going up against powerful foes in Hogwarts Legacy, such as Goblins, Dark Wizards, and Spiders.

When granted access to such a powerful spell, it is normal to wonder if you can use it whenever and wherever you want. While the cooldown on the spell ensures you cannot spam it, there isn't a list of possible victims.

Many in the community might wonder if they can use Avada Kedavra on professors. While the spell can be fatal for enemies, it doesn't do anything to Hogwarts Legacy professors.

Players cannot kill professors with Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

Professors, much like students, are off-limits when it comes to being susceptible to Unforgivable Curses like Avada Kedavra.

The reason is the absence of a morality system in the narrative. While there are no restrictions on what spells you can use, you are bound to an in-game path that prompts you to be on the good side. This means you cannot go rogue and cause havoc inside Hogwarts and have a bunch of Aurors chase you.

If you use the killing curse in front of professors, they will come up with various responses depending on their personalities. However, there won't be any other repercussions.

So far, there are no signs of an upcoming DLC allowing them to delve into the world of Dark Magic and pursue the path of a villain.

That being said, if you want to go rogue inside Hogwarts, you can download one of the many mod versions of the game that allow you to embrace the role of a Dark Wizard. In these mods, you will be able to eliminate anybody inside the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as well as use other forms of Ancient Magic.

Please note that these mods are still in the primary development stages and might be riddled with bugs. The seamless, modded Hogwarts Legacy experience is still some distance away, but proceedings should look better with each update.

Hogwarts Legacy, produced by Avalanche Games and WB Games, is currently out for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in the coming months.

