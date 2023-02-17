All Hogwarts Legacy professor reactions when using Avada Kedavra in class

Hogwarts Legacy hosts of a slew of magical spells for players to use in combat, open-world exploration, and even puzzle-solving. Surprisingly, it features the most infamous curse, Avada Kedavra, as well. This Unforgivable causes instant death to enemies and it is thus natural for Hogwarts to restrict its use.

The curse’s inclusion in the game has led fans to wonder whether it can be cast on non-enemy characters or not. Fortunately (or unfortunately), one cannot cast the Killing Curse on students and professors in Hogwarts Legacy. However, casting it in the respective classrooms invokes certain reactions from the teachers.

How do professors react to Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy features a diverse cast of characters, including professors, who are often found in their respective classrooms, some of which contain dummies that can be used to practice spells. Even though resorting to the Killing Curse is frowned upon, one can try to cast it in the presence of the professors.

Here are the responses that the professors give to players casting the said curse:

Professor Sharp: I suggest you give your wand a rest. And don’t let me find you doing that again.

Professor Garlick: Oh dear. I am afraid you've rather veered outside of the curriculum.

Professor Hecat: You're lucky I am no longer an Unspeakable.

Where in the name of Merlin did you learn magic like that?

Madam Kogawa's reaction to Avada Kedavra (Image via WB Games)

Professors and their role in Hogwarts Legacy

All the professors assist players in learning spells. They have a set of assignments that one can pursue to acquire a variety of magic in the game. Gamers can peruse this extensive guide to complete all the assignments and acquire the rewards they entail.

After learning a spell, the professors allow players to test it in their classrooms. One can practice to their heart’s content on the dummies present in these rooms. The teachers will encourage them in these endeavors until they cast the Killing Curse.

Those interested can unlock Avada Kedavra by completing Sebastian Sallow’s quest, In The Shadow of Relic. To do so, they must first reach level 28 and complete his previous mission, In The Shadow of Hope.

Due to the absence of a morality system, players can use the Killing Curse on enemies without any consequences. It is an excellent spell to get out of sticky situations, especially when there are stronger bosses in battle. The only downside is its long cooldown time, which pushes them to use it sparingly.

Avada Kedavra Mastery unlocks at level 22 (Image via WB Games)

Players can acquire the Avada Kedavra Mastery talent from the Dark Arts category to make it more powerful. Investing a talent point in this skill will enable them to kill all cursed enemies in a battle at once. It will only become available after reaching level 22.

Hogwarts Legacy features the other two Unforgivable Curses as well, Crucio and Imperio. This guide covers all the details to unlock them. Players can invest more talent points in their Dark Arts skills if they are inclined to use these curses often in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy comprises of a ton of locations that are littered with enemies, thereby giving players an opportunity to extensively use all the spells in their arsenal. The game pits them against a slew of magical creatures and every battle has a dueling feat attached to it. Completing them nets additional experience.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software hasn't include a morality system in the game, but players are free to cast Avada Kedvara on their foes. Resorting to this curse frequently doesn't impact the main story. There are various categories in the talent system to level up the protagonist - Spells, Dark Arts, Stealth, Core, and Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy strays from including fan-favorite characters. The title recently received a patch for Xbox Series X/S and PC to iron out performance issues. This magical RPG is packed to the brim with content in the form of side quests, personalizing the Room of Requirement, clearing bandit camps, and more.

