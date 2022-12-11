Fact Check: Can we check combat records in Warzone 2?

Wondering whether the new battle royale experience, Call of Duty Warzone 2, lets players check their combat records? Combat statistics include details like a player's K/D ratio, win rate, and more, which are useful for keeping track of your in-game performances. With the original Warzone title offering combat records since its launch, fans were naturally unhappy about the feature being missing in the long-awaited sequel.

Fortunately, Activision and Infinity Ward seem to have paid close attention to community feedback. Players will soon be able to access combat records in Warzone 2. This article will shed light on the return of the popular feature to Activision's latest battle royale title.

Are combat records available in Warzone 2? Everything to know about the in-game statistics feature

As per the official announcement, the Warzone sequel will welcome back combat records with its highly anticipated Season 1 Reloaded update, which is a mid-season update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that's slated to launch on December 14.

Unfortunately, there's a catch associated with the return of combat records. Players won't be able to access any statistics from the time period between Season 1's launch and Season 1 Reloaded, i.e., from November 16 to December 14. Essentially, the feature will only start tracking records such as wins, kills, and more from beyond December 14 after its launch.

The official statement on the Call of Duty Blog reads:

"Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will come online with Season 01 Reloaded. The statistics present in the Warzone 2.0 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward, and will not include statistics from Season 01 launch through Season 01 Reloaded (November 16 to December 14)."

Combat records are a great way to keep track of one's accomplishments in Warzone. Sadly, players won't be able to see their stats from the first season, as the feature will not track their K/D ratios and wins from the previous month. Needless to say, fans and players who have spent countless hours maintaining a solid K/D and win scores are bound to be disappointed.

A patch will be deployed in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on December 14, following which the Season 1 Reloaded update will arrive at 10:00 am PT for both titles. The pre-update patch is expected to include many technical changes, bug fixes, balance tuning, and more, and its notes will be made available before the mid-season update launches.

As fans may already know, the upcoming mid-season update will bring a host of new content for players to experience until Season 2 hits the universally-integrated games.

Both games will receive a new weapon, Chimera, and two new Operators, Gaz and Klaus, as part of the upcoming mid-season update. Warzone 2 will welcome an exclusive high-stakes biological laboratory, Building 21, to DMZ and a time-limited Warzone Cup game mode, which is essentially a mini-royale football-based experience.

Season 1 Reloaded will also bring the first Special Ops Raid and a reimagined Shipment map to Modern Warfare 2. Purchasing the premium first-person shooter experience will provide extra bonuses for the Warzone sequel. Additionally, one will be entitled to Double XP and Double Weapon XP in both games throughout the extended launch weekend of December 15 to December 19.

