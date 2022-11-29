Fact Check: Can you enable split-screen play in Warzone 2?

It's been a couple of weeks since Warzone 2 went live with the new DMZ extraction mode, which the Call of Duty community has been looking forward to for quite some time now.

With more players installing and booting up the latest free-to-play battle royale title, many in the community have been wondering about some of the features that are included in the game.

One of the most pertinent questions asked by players is whether Warzone 2 comes with a split-screen play feature like Modern Warfare 2.

Unfortunately, it does not, and players who were looking to try the title out locally with a friend using the split-screen feature will not be able to do so.

While the game will provide a pop-up that reads, "Add a Second Controller for split-screen," you will not be able to enjoy the game with a friend on the same console or PC. It’s also unlikely that the developers will look to introduce the feature in future updates because the previous iteration of the game, Warzone, did not have this feature in it.

Unlike Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 does not have a split-screen play

The only way you will be able to enjoy Warzone 2 with friends will be through Online Play, and since it’s a free-to-play title not a lot of people have been complaining about the fact that the shooter currently does not have the split-screen feature.

Another reason why Activision might avoid introducing split-screen for the game is the fact that the battle royale is incredibly graphic intensive. It’s quite demanding on consoles, especially because of how big Al Mazrah is, and it might not be technically sound to introduce such a feature in the game.

Modern Warfare 2, on the other hand, has a couple of modes that players can enjoy in split-screen. The modes are usually played on smaller maps that are less taxing on system resources.

Here are the modes that you will be able to enjoy locally in Modern Warfare 2:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Search & Destroy

Headquarters

Kill Confirmed

Hardpoint

Knock Out

Prisoner Rescue

3rd Person Moshpit

This is one of the reasons why players get a pop-up message that reads, "Add a Second Controller for split-screen" when logging into the game and making their way into Warzone 2. Since Modern Warfare 2 supports a second controller, the message pops up for the battle royale and DMZ players as well.

Poll : 0 votes