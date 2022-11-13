Fact Check: Can you skip dialogues in God of War Ragnarok?

Although the following statement might sound slightly absurd, games like God of War Ragnarok can be seen as movies, where users control the protagonist and to a certain extent, other characters too. Such is the nature of most RPG games, wherein players have the ability to control the outcome of a particular encounter.

Although most RPGs with branching storylines have different outcomes which depend upon the choices made by the player, some have a very linear storyline to begin with.

Having said that, dialogues are an important aspect of games like God of War Ragnarok. Not only do they give the characters a human aspect by letting them interact through language, but they give everyone an insight into the thoughts of the character, and also take forward the narrative of the game as a whole.

In God of War Ragnarok, barring a few really specific dialogues, most cannot be skipped, and for good reason as well!

Why can dialogues not be skipped in God of War Ragnarok?

Dialogues can be downright annoying at times. Players usually want to jump right into the action and start playing whack-a-mole with all the enemies that the game has to offer. However, for a game that is as well crafted as God of War Ragnarok, the fact that players cannot skip dialogues is actually a blessing in disguise.

Not only do the dialogues reveal the nature of Kratos' equation with several characters that he meets throughout the game, but it also helps in taking forward the overall lore of the game as well.

Now, lore is important because it forms the base of the entire storyline of the franchise. Without lore, any game would be a random mixture of activities where characters are running around doing stuff without any set reason.

There are some dialogues which can be skipped in the game. However, these are very few in number, and are restricted to side-missions which are also known as Favors in God of War Ragnarok. To skip these dialogues, players can press the "X" button on their controller, and the game just skips the dialogues.

This, however, does not work for each and every dialogue in the game. And just like the dialogues, cutscenes cannot be skipped either. While there's very little to no chance of this changing anytime in the near future, Santa Monica Studios might just pull a rabbit out of their hats and surprise everyone with a feature that allows them to skip through dialogues and cutscenes altogether.

Till then, players will have to sit through each and every dialogue, even if it is their 13th run of the game. God of War Ragnarok is slightly unforgiving in that regard. But then again, with dialogues and cutscenes that are extremely well crafted, not everyone would want to skip through it.

Moreover, with over 30 hours of gameplay, players might not get bored of the cutscenes and the dialogues even if it's their umpteenth playthrough of the game!

Given that there are a lot of collectibles for players to scourge out throughout the game, the unskippable dialogues will be the last thing on anyone's mind, especially if someone is trying to pick up that Platinum trophy.

Poll : 0 votes