Fact Check: Did Pokimane admit to "repackaging" Myna Snacks and call her fans "stupid af"?

On December 20, 2023, Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" went viral after Minecraft star Clay "Dream" uploaded a video titled The Truth. In the one-hour and 22-minute feature, Dream "leaked" private messages from Pokimane and Felix "xQc." In one of them, the Moroccan-Canadian personality seemingly said she had "repackaged" Myna Snacks and sold them at a "10x price." According to the message, she also called her fans "stupid af."

The text message read:

"Hey :), hope you're doing well! I'm launching my first-ever product next month and would love to have you be among the first to try it! If you're interested, please fill this out by Monday - (Google Forms link). Take care.

"They're just some stupid cookies I repackaged and am selling at, like, 10x the price, but my fans are stupid af. So, they'll buy them anyway." They taste pretty good, at least :))), time to get rich off stupid little girls and simps again."

However, readers should note that Pokimane's text messages are fake, as Dream clarified that he created them using "free programs." The Florida native said the following in his video:

"I made all those pieces of evidence in 10 minutes, with only free programs. What's stopping anyone from going and making a fresh account, faking evidence, and accusing a person they hate of something vile? Be careful what you believe and ask questions. Believing real victims is important. But, not believing fake victims is very important to real victims, too."

Timestamp: 01:18:35

"So obviously fake" - Netizens react to fabricated texts in which Pokimane admitted to "repackaging" Myna Snacks

Expand Tweet

X (formerly Twitter) user @ayeejuju's post featuring the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder admitting to "repackaging" Myna Snacks has amassed over 4.2 million views and 38k likes. One netizen stated that the direct messages were not real:

X user @UggySZN's comment (Image via @ayeejuju/X)

Another community member remarked that the social media post "proved Dream's point":

X user @vapeypoo's comment (Image via @ayeejuju/X)

One fan made a lighthearted comment, claiming to have purchased "$10,000 worth" of Myna Snacks:

X user @_mattt4's comment (Image via @ayeejuju/X)

Meanwhile, X user @TheBopPops wrote:

"This is so obviously fake, come on, guys."

X user @TheBopPops' comment (Image via @ayeejuju/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As several netizens pointed out, the user's post received Community Notes to provide context. Here's what it said:

"This isn't real. This screenshot is from the newest YouTube video from Dream, where he showed to easy it is to fake DMs from somebody, in this example Pokimane."

At the time of writing, Pokimane had not responded to the fabricated text conversation that went viral on X. What she has to say remains to be seen.