Fact Check: Do you get Rank Rewards in Elden Ring’s PvP Colosseum?

Elden Ring’s Colosseum Update has brought in some incredible PvP features that players around the world are diving into and thoroughly enjoying. While many are curious about the best Colossal build to use in the game's PvP mode, a few others are wondering if the new multiplayer feature provides players with Rank Rewards for consistently doing well in PvP match-ups.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, Elden Ring does not provide any Rank Rewards, no matter how well a player performs in competitive matches.

With five ranks presently available in Elden Ring, your rank tier will improve as you get more wins, but the game does not offer any rewards for achieving each of these individual ranks.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that FromSoftware will never add a reward system and work on improving the Colosseum's features. In fact, many fans feel that the developers may introduce rewards for Elden Ring's newest PvP feature in upcoming updates and patches.

The reason why many are hoping that Rank Rewards will make its way to Elden Ring is the fact that even the bare minimum Dark Souls 3 allows players to obtain badges to show off their ranks in the 2016 game.

Fans were rewarded with badges based on their performance, and with Elden Ring’s latest Colosseum Update bringing along five different ranks, it’s likely that the developers might implement a similar badge system in the near future. Currently, the Colosseum PvP mode has three game modes which are Duels, United Combat, and Combat Ordeal, with each of these coming with their own separate rankings.

It’s yet to be known how matchmaking and MMR will work in the action role-playing game's multiplayer mode. For now, it's safe to assume that the current PvP system is fairly bare-bones and FromSoftware will likely polish and refine it in future updates. Nevertheless, the more players win matches, the easier it will be for them to reach a higher rank.

Furthermore, there are no titles that are currently attributed to the five ranks in the game's PvP mode, but the banners could potentially receive a visual upgrade at higher tiers.

For instance, at the fifth rank, players could feature a gray and duller banner in Elden Ring. Hopefully, FromSoftware will look to polish the system further in the RPG, and introduce more matchmaking options and rewards to the popular Colosseum.

